Everton host Aston Villa in Sunday’s Premier League opener at Goodison Park.

The Toffees come into the game on the back of three consecutive top-flight defeats, while Unai Emery’s side are in third and looking to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool.

As for the team news, Boubacar Kamara is back in the Aston Villa starting XI after his three-match ban, replacing Jacob Ramsey in Unai Emery’s only change from the 3-2 win over Burnley.

Matty Cash is named among the substitutes, but Pau Torres isn’t fit enough to make the matchday squad.

Sean Dyche makes three changes from the 3-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile.

Abdoulaye Doucoure starts in midfield after missing the last three Gameweeks through injury, while Seamus Coleman and Arnaut Danjuma also come into the first XI.

They replace Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane and Dwight McNeil, whose ankle injury last time out against Crystal Palace means he has to settle for a place on the bench.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Harrison, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, McNeil, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Marschall, Wright, Cash, Tielemens, Zaniolo, Duran, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam

