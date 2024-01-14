137
137 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    DCL is the worst finisher in the league this year

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Chances to goals ratio, Darwin has no competition

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyTony
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Think DCL is actually below him statistically

        Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      alvarez is worse

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Darwin*

        Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    How? Of all the Everton players I would be sure of to score there it would be DCL.

    Open Controls
  3. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Martinez proving that he, Vicario and Allison are the best three goalies in the league.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      You should construct a podium!

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        made from the carcasses of several aged goats.

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      For me Alisson is undisputed number 1. By some margin

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        It's hard to argue with that. Best in the world I think Courtois enters the debate.

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Probably right. Another one I really rate is Oblak from Atletico Madrid but he's probably a level down those two

          Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      God this league is finished

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Don't say the Lords name in vain! :mrgreen:

        Open Controls
  4. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    DCL just won the Darwin-Nunez-Trophy.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      looool

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yesterday the winner was Alvarez

      Open Controls
    3. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Werner and Richarlison still to come today

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Has Watkins been poor (playing wise, not FPL wise) lately or is it me? Feels like every time I watch him he does nothing good for Villa in the build up or much in attack.

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      He's making good runs of the CBs which Douglas Luiz in particular is trying to find, but they're both decent at recovering and covering the other one

      Open Controls
    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'm wondering if you could temporarily lose him during gameweek 25. Bigger fires but I do like the idea of getting Joao Pedro in for him.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's the issue, "other fires". Maybe if I WC early.

        Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Problem is people have a lot 9f value tied in him and already dealing with Salah & Son...

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      He only hauls when I sell him

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      yeah i mean i sold on WC this GW, but tbh i think hes been through the "worst" of it now. kamara being out has hurt, torres out is hurting because hes so good at stepping out of defence and finding a progressive pass/clipping over the top for watkins. then moreno has taken some time to get up to speed, when digne was on fire whipping balls into the box all season when he was fit. all this hurts watkins

      but now i do expect him to get back to regularly getting chances with villa getting back to full strength (tielemans back will help as well), today looks pretty bare though

      Open Controls
    6. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I personally feel that whenever Diaby and Bailey play together it somehow hinders his productivity

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Might be something in that.

        Open Controls
    7. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      If his EO was 20% & not 99% more would probably get rid of him.

      Open Controls
  6. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is it wrong to think about selling Watkins? Very few double digits in him, no pens, will tick but with the double period approaching, is that a spot that can be used?

    If his EO was 20% & not 99% would more think about it?

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Oops, didn’t read the post above.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m happy to think about it. He’s a known troll.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        I’ve got Toney & Darwin & I’d rather not lose either of those for Haaland, rather lose Watkins.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Darwin for the double for sure.

          Open Controls
          1. Derbz87
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            What double?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              What double?

              Open Controls
              1. Ask Yourself
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Nice

                Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            We don't know when the double is. Could be gw 39.

            Open Controls
            1. Derbz87
              • 9 Years
              just now

              That was my pòint. Crellin was sure Brentford City would have been weeks ago. He was wrong

              Open Controls
    3. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'll be selling for Haaland when he's fit.

      Open Controls
    4. Make United Great Again
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Sold for Toney on wildcard

      Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Awful touch by Watkins... ruined a great opportunity.

    Open Controls
  8. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Antony Taylor lurking about trying to ruin anything or everything.

    Open Controls
  9. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Oh damn! Everton might keep a CS on my bench

    Open Controls
  10. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone looking at how to accommodate KDB, Salah, Haaland, Trent all in one team for 25?

    Are Saka & Watkins the sacrifices?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes they are

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      They would be. FH is an option aswel

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Saka continues his "form" easy to go without him.

      Open Controls
    4. Make United Great Again
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes they’re all the sacrifices

      Open Controls
  11. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Come on Moreno grab that goal

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.