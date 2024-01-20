After a week-long pause, Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resumes at the Emirates this Saturday lunchtime.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace gets underway at 12:30 GMT.

As for the all-important team news, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back from injury to make Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

Eddie Nketiah and Jakub Kiwior make way.

The one other notable change from the New Year’s Eve defeat to Fulham sees Gabriel Martinelli drop to the bench, with Leandro Trossard coming into the side to replace him.

Crystal Palace were, like the Gunners, last in league action three weeks ago.

Compared to the line-up that Roy Hodgson sent out in Gameweek 20, there are only two changes to the Eagles XI – both of which are enforced.

Michael Olise is injured and Jordan Ayew is away at the African Cup of Nations, so into the team come Will Hughes and Jeffrey Schlupp.

The fit-again Sam Johnstone is among the substitutes.

Bukayo Saka was handed the armband by over one million Fantasy managers in Gameweek 21.

Just over 44% of the top 10,000 FPL bosses did just that, making him the most captained player among the front runners.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Jorginho, Nelson, Walters.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp.

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Franca, Edouard, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Riedewald, Adaramola, Ozoh.