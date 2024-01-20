820
  1. el polako
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Lol at everyone.
    #inclusivefpl

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    After my worst ever start to a season, pretty pleased with climbing from 4.7m -> 1.1m in about 8 GWs. Now comes the part of climbing more and trying to break into the Top 100k.

  3. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Arteta has killed off the direct fast attack from wingers such as Saka. Instead he wants the ball moved centrally through the likes of Havertz and play has slowed down

    Odegaard has been pushed back or over to the right and Martinelli not normally allowed to make direct runs into space.

    Arteta made a tactical change today by taking of Havertz and giving Martinelli space to attack on the counter with Smith Rowe running in behind.

    As an fpl asset, Saka looks done under this system.

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      for sure, atleast I think there will be no hauls so you could go palmer, gordon, dluiz kdb and salah in midfield and TAA, porro and estu in the back and haaland, watkins and solanke/toney up top

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      All about having the ball and wanting to control the game, less chaos through the WFs

  4. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    I’m back

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      ...from Ladbrokes''

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Stop the betting though, lad

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Two words, Betway Boost!

  5. Headers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Saka to KDB while holding onto Salah?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Strange selling a player that is not injured and not away on international duty

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bear in mind, even though Saka poor today, he does have Forest next up.

    3. Headers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Strange gains

    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sell Salah.

  6. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Just spotted that KDB already went up another 0.1 up again. Crazy. Compared to how slowly Haaland is dropping.

    Well, good luck with that early buyers. We all know, the Spurs cup game can change things again.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      KdB says he is not fit to start yet. Yes, KdB, Jota, Darwin and Martinelli can brace from bench, but it has never been sustainable.

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Arteta on injury scares:
    No, (Rice) was feeling some tightness. I don’t know what muscle it was. When he says that at 3-0 then we don’t want to take any risks. The same with big Gabi he had some discomfort from a tackle so we took him off.

    https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/fixtures-results/arsenal-press-conference-live-mikel-28483536

  8. Dammit_182
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Might be failing at the ‘areola/raya’ keeper combo. Honestly thought palace would get a goal in this one. Thumping win from gunners!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Olise out has a big impact in Palace attack

      1. Dammit_182
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Very true. Might just go back to playing one of them every week as I’ve messed up the rotation since Christmas

      2. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        And the 5 goals they let in? (smile)

  9. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    I'm selling Saka to KDB, he just isn't providing returns.

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Same, would be some luck if he finally returns big against forrest though. Classic fpl

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        True could happen but KDB could also match his score playing against Burnley.

    2. Perbert
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Wait till the spurs game though?

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      I need to see if Bowen gets any service first. Saka is hungry in next game and I expect him to bounce back.

  10. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Watford pen

  11. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    swings and roundabouts
    felt robbed early on in the season when Gabriel went missing one weekend...but today's 18 pointer is sweet.
    he's moved me into 18k

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Some sympathy please. Sold him just before. Martinelli benched. Rescued last 10 minutes. My mistake but meant to cap Palmer but did not save and stuck with Saka, GRRR

  12. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Can't use the t word but gambling ok.

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Where is Munday?

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Only Skonto worth following now. Why are you guys running scared about Munday?

  13. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Saka cappers are starting to annoy me. Why are you acting as if he hasn’t been struggling to explode.

    When was the last time Saka bagged a double digit return?! You guys should please let us breath, enough of whining already. Acting as if Saka was going to score 10 pts.

  14. AARON-1
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Trippier could well be on his way to Bayern

  15. Game of skill
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Goal by Danilo

      Let's get 10 more people to announce this!

