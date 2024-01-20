288
  I Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Areola
    Pedro Porro, Saliba, Gabriel
    Saka, Foden, Richarlison, Gross, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke

    Dubravka; Archer, Gusto, Taylor.

    1 FT 15.4 ITB

    Easy save if Haaland isn't ready?

    I Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Oh dear apologies for the lame top post.

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes save

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes.

    The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yep I'd roll if Haaland still out.

    Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks good.
      Captain Saka?

      How about me?

      1 FT - 14.6 ITB

      Areola
      Porro - Walker - Estupinan
      Saka (C) - Foden - Gross - Palmer
      Watkins - Toney - Solanke

      (Dubravka, Garnacho, Doughty, Taylor)

      Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Prefer Foden (c) over Saka

        The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Palmer C I reckon.

      I Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nah. Foden or Richarlison over Saka.

      I Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Team looks good though, easy save. Also would be typical FPL for Saka to haul next GW after letting down so many with the armband this week.

        Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Had Toney this GW.
          Why I feel Saka could be fun in the next 😉
          Him or Foden, yes!

          I Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah it could work. NFO looked terrible against Brentford. Saka doesn't have the form but the other side of the coin is that he's due if you believe in that sort of thing.

  Tomas_brolin
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any Bowen sightings? Really need him to play tomorrow so chances of at least a sub appearance? 50/50?

    The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hopefully not seen. I have Bernardo points on the bench.

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Expected to travel

      https://twitter.com/DoctorFPL_/status/1748745285210100185?t=ylab51JFWd_RfvywvbUepw&s=19

      The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Trying to fully break him then.

    GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hopefully. Trippier first sub.

  GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Toney moved the free kick marker. Class 🙂

    Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Also got a YC for breathing on the same pitch as the Forest squad.
      We win some and we lose some.

  DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    How the hell does Saka blank in a 5-0 thats major league trolling

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Because people [C] him 😛

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Gabriel headed the ball from his corner to Dean's head instead of the goal. That's real trolling, I don't have adjectives. (However, I'm native Finnish speaker.)

  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Forgot that Toney is a bonus machine
    YC and still 3 bonus
    Definitely could be a switch from Watkins given more game, penalties and the bonus

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good point. The only worry is his fixtures.

    I Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Watkins has a nice run of fixtures, can see him punishing sellers. Toney did look great though.

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Eyeing up Solanke or Watkins, depending on who blanks in 29, as my route to Toney for 25

      Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haaland also back by then.

        Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Alvarez to Haaland for me

  Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    According to fplstatistics Zinchenko is the closest one to drop and Richarlison just might rise. I now regret getting Garnacho instead of Richa, but Salah + Haaland situation wasn't clear last week. Sometimes planning helps, sometimes it doesn't ho your way. Looks like now it's really time to wait(?)

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It has been time to wait since last week and it'll still be time to wait by next weekend

  Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Early transfer thoughts:

    Selling Salah this GW depends on his injury/AFCON progression / DGW and Haaland fitness.

    May save FT assuming 11 will all start.

    Match-up not great for both GKs: Areola v Solanke (H) or Dubravka v Watkins (A)

    Rich (C) over Alvarez

    1FT 3.8ITB
    Areola
    TAA Gabriel Porro
    Saka Palmer Rich Gordon
    Solanke Watkins Alvarez
    (Dubravka Saliba Salah* Taylor*)

  GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Petty remarks from Nuno. Deserved to lose. Move on and learn from the mistakes.

