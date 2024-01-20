The evening match in west London is the focus of more media attention than you’d ordinarily expect for a fixture of this magnitude, thanks to the return to action of Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The England international is back after an eight-month ban and, as advertised by Bees manager Thomas Frank in Friday’s pre-match press conference, starts against Nottingham Forest in the 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Toney is one of three new additions to the hosts’ line-up, compared to the Brentford side that lost in the FA Cup to Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Mark Flekken and Ethan Pinnock are also recalled as Thomas Strakosha, Kristoffer Ajer and Josh Dasilva drop to the bench.

Nottingham Forest also had to contest an FA Cup third-round replay during the week, winning 3-2 at Blackpool after extra-time.

Despite the midweek exertions, Nuno Espirito Santo has made only two changes to his starting XI.

Matt Turner is in for Odysseas Vlachodimos between the sticks, while Gonzalo Montiel replaces Neco Williams in defence.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINEUPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Mee, Pinnock, Collins, Roerslev, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Maupay.

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Reguilón, Zanka, Ajer, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe.

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Tavares, Murillo, Omobamidele, Montiel, Danilo, Mangala, Hudson-Odoi, Yates, Dominguez, Wood.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Worrall, Williams, Toffolo, McKenna, Aguilera, Osong, McDonnell, Gardener.