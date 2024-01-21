Liverpool face Andoni Iraola’s in-form Bournemouth on Sunday, as Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 16:30 GMT.

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the side who beat Newcastle United 4-2 in Gameweek 20, all of them enforced.

Conor Bradley, Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota come in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai, both of whom are injured, plus Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah, who are at the Asian Cup and AFCON respectively.

As for Bournemouth, they make three alterations.

Marcos Senesi is suspended, while Adam Smith and Dango Ouattara also drop out of the starting XI. They are replaced by Max Aarons, James Hill and Chris Mepham.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Hill, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Sinisterra, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Kelly, Brooks, Marcondes, Scott, Moore, Kilkenny, Billing, Greenwood

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones, Diaz, Darwin, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Beck, Quansah

