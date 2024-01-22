28
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    C’mon Estupenguin!

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Is Pingu playing?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      if he does something stupid we can call him Estupidan. It came to me last night when I was in bed

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        I’m so sorry!

      2. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Nice dreams you have there

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          dreaming about Estupinan hauls 🙂

  2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    What do I do here lads, got 2FT and 3.7 ITB:

    Dubravka,Turner
    Walker,Gabriel*,Porro,Senesi,Mengi
    Foden,Saka,Salah*,Palmer,Richarlison
    Alvarez,Watkins,Solanke

    1. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Salah > KDB

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Ooops didn't see you have Walker...

        Salah > Bowen?

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nobody knows anymore, we have to get more news.

    3. Jimbo74
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd aim to get Haaland (back) in place of Alvarez by downgrading elsewhere - Saka to Jota or Gordon and probably another downgrade.

  3. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Somehow took a hit for gross rather than Jota. Hard to see that playing out as a smart move but you never know…

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      good fixtures. Don't expect a haul, but he will tick over if you leave him. Like Saka basically, but cheaper.

  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Lets go Cunha, sink that Brighton CS 😉

  5. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    How many points will Estu return here....15 or 20?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      think he concedes, but gets an attacking return. Realistically 9 pointer, but I hope for more!

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I like that - "realistically" !

    2. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      20 but I’ll take 15

  6. LUHG18LUHG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Salah has had 7 different injuries over the past 6-7 years – which is quite remarkable ofc, 6 of which however were complaints whilst he's with Egypt. No muscular problems at Liverpool whatsoever.

    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Better medical facilities/staff maybe?

      1. ididnt
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        How long he likely to be out for do we think?

        1. LUHG18LUHG
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          2-3 weeks my guess

    2. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Idk what to make of that

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      bad training regimes or something. Maybe the climate.

  7. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    No way Estu keeps a clean sheet ....Brighton terrible at defending

  8. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Apologies if I'm late with this, but just saw this breaking news:
    "Mo Salah's injury is "more serious than first thought" and the Liverpool forward could be out for up to 28 days, his agent has revealed."

  9. Dr-Jimmy
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brighton looking lively, goals incoming

  10. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Possibly the worst corner I’ve ever seen!

    1. Dr-Jimmy
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What was he doing!

  11. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Estu, Gross and Cunha, let's go!

