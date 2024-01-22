Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers rounds off Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 19:45 GMT.

Taking the top 10,000 FPL managers as a sample, Brighton have two players with an ownership of over 15%: Pervis Estupinan and Pascal Gross.

Those two players start this evening, as Roberto De Zerbi makes just one change to the side that drew 0-0 at West Ham United in Gameweek 20.

Lewis Dunk comes in at centre-back, replacing Adam Webster who drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil makes three alterations to the side that defeated Everton 3-0 last time out.

Matt Doherty, Mario Lemina and Pedro Neto come in for Joao Gomes who is suspended, plus Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hwang Hee-chan, both of whom are on international duty.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour, Milner, Buonanotte, J Pedro, Welbeck

Subs: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Webster, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty, Sarabia, Neto, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, S Bueno, Mosquera, H Bueno, Bellegarde, Hodge, Griffiths, Chirewa, Fraser

