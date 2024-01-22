96
  1. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    What are the chances of Haaland starting next gameweek?
    1) 80%
    2) slim

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      72%

      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Ahhh secret option 3. I like your thinking outside of the box

    2. 3 A
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      40

      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Did you divide option one by option two?

        1. 3 A
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          Haha.. I dont think Pep will rushing him in. Problems with bones injury needs time to recover especially for a big fella like him and you.

    3. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      I applied the Laplace transform and the answer is 2.02X where X is the amount of uncertainty

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Ah Laplace, I thought I was done with you when I left college but we meet again!

  2. Drumandbaines123
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Easy - the ones who are not in my team eg. Gabriel.
    Next...

    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      I was saved by my defence this week. Save point for my keeper, Porro, Gomez and Estupiñan with returns of some sort. Rest of the team only got 1 or 2 points each. Taylor didn’t play. Still dropped 250k OR

  3. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Best Brighton player except Estupinan.
    Pedro , Van Hecke, or Gross?

    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Best Brighton player except the four best ones you mean?

      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Have Estu, think want another for their good fixture if they dont have BGW

        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          I wouldn’t overload. Pedro if I had to choose another but there is too much rotation.

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I’ve got Gross, but Pedro looks the most threatening of the attackers. Would prob just not bother if I had my time again and just go with Estu only.

      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yeah.. Pedro play a lot minutes too at the moment and have penalty.

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Need to look at Porro's goal conversion rate. All fart and no poo. Like Cancelo.

    Loads of shots, no goals. Fluffs his lines ... Almost like a defender playing up front with a nosebleed.

    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Has also not scored more than 8 points all season. Really need him to start delivering some big hauls which just don't look like they're coming without the clean sheets unfortunately.

      1. KirkhamWesham
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        We'll be shipping soon anyway. He blanks in GW29, if I'm not mistaken.

        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Likely blank in 25?

          1. Fellaini's Fro
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            26 rather

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      We want all our players to poo!

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        It's the holy grail.

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Is it true that wombats poo cubes? Have you ever got up in the morning and went outside and there is cubic poo on your lawn?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          When they take drugs they poo Rubik’s cubes!

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      What about the assists though?

  5. KirkhamWesham
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Some difficult decisions coming up in GW22.
    Bring Haaland in?
    Bring KDB in?
    Bring Kudus in as a differential?

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Haaland starting so assuming captaincy would make life so much easier FPL wise.
      However, a watching brief is sensible.
      I have Richi as back-up capitano atm

  6. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    1. Watkins to Toney
    2. Son to Jota
    3. Archer to Toney and then move out Watkins for Haaland next GW

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      2

  7. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Who goes for Jota? Bowen, Saka, Gross?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I’d of said Gross but not until after Luton.
      Saka heavily owned, that jsust leaves Bowen I guess, all hard to get rid of though before next GW

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Kudus early AFCON exit pushes Bowen from a sell to a hold for me

      Saka with nfo next seems a hold for one more.

      Gross I'm sure was bought to hold for the run of games ahead

      Jota has the juiciest hop on in GW24 and a potential double 25 doesn't he.

      Can we all just agree to wait til then?

    3. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Groß, though not by much

  8. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Olise to jota for free
    And stick to alvarez this week?

    Haaland should be still out right?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Haaland a definite maybe

  9. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Surprised I’m not seeing comments about Salah? Apparantly gonna be ruled out for like the next 21-28 days according to his agent, and that his injury is more serious than originally thought?

    Has anyone else come across this?

    With that said……Salah > KDB? 🙂

    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Came across in the comments on the previous article, definitely a sell now I think.

      Don't have him anymore but if I did kdb or Jota the most tempting

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Ahh did they, I’ll go take a look see if I can find them, but yeah he seems like a sell now surely.

        KDB is looking very tempting I must say, do you have one of Jota or KDB yourself?

  10. GW21 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 21.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Rough:
      One of my worst mistakes this season - transferred Gordon to Olise too early, then discovered the next morning that Olise had damaged his hamstring, while Gordon went on to score 7 points.
      Dropped from 484k to 546k as a result.

      Smooth: Captained Palmer.
      Still in FPL Overall Cup and Last Man Standing.

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Rough:
      Gabriel trolling doesn't end

      Smooth:
      Toney (c) returned

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Smooth: Gabriel and staying top of my ML by a hair’s breadth

      Rough: Saka (C) and feeling I’m behind the curve on in- form players.

    4. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Rough : Took a hit to replace Bowen with Foden.
      Smooth : 83 points to follow my 96 last week. Things are finally looking up.

    5. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Rough:
      After much deliberation, went for Gross over Jota, mainly for future planning and price preparations, allowing me to keep Salah, but now who looks like a sell anyway.
      Also capped useless Saka over Palmer.
      Drop from 19k > 30k

      Smooth:
      Gabriel doing well again, and the TAA > Estupinan transfer went well

    6. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Rough:
      Gabriel (17) & Kelleher (0) to Estupinan (8) & Areola (3) for a -8 (14 point loss overall)
      Bowen & Watkins blanks

      Smooth:
      Salah > KDB (c) for a massive 24 points (part of the -8)
      Full defensive returns (excl GK)
      OR 735K > 523K

    7. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Rough - another captain fail.
      My last 5 captain scores:
      3,3,3,2,2
      My last 5 vice captain score:
      10,16,6,7,3

      Smooth - all of my defence returned to allow for another bang average gameweek

      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Who your VC next week?

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Undecided, I’ll let you know 😆

    8. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Rough:
      Going Saka over Jota for Bowen (for a hit). Was on Jota all week and decided Saka was the “safe” move last minute.
      Gross didn’t really pay off but got him for the next few.
      A poor 48 points for the GW and red arrow.
      Smooth:
      Cap Palmer, def all returned (not GK)

    9. Gilderoy Knockaert
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      Smooth 🙂
      Sold Salah, Son and Cash for Richarlison, Jota and Estupinan (-4)
      Tidy 30 point swing

      88pts all up and into the top 100k for the first time this season 🙂

    10. mojoindojo
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Rough: -4 to get Haaland in. Benched Moreno.
      Smooth: 79(-4). Palmer C.

    11. MC D
        1 min ago

        Rough:
        Being in a blind spot about Jota/KDB and not even considering them for my midfield overhaul.

        Smooth:
        A GW score of 89(-4) and into the top 3k. Missed GW18's Thursday deadline, so thankfully didn't go through with the planned Darwin to Watkins transfer (would have cost me 12 pts since). The midfield rebuild went reasonably well. Missed TAA's injury news, but Branthwaite stepped in.

        And finally selected the right keeper - Martinez over Areola. Considering the state of play this season, that feels a bigger achievement than a high rank!!

    12. Slurpy
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Best Salah replacement?

      Have Jota, Saka and Foden

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Are you removing Salah based on what I mention just above? Surprised I’m not seeing more comments about him.

        I’d say Foden based on the fixture for next GW

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          That news broke about 5 hours ago I'm afraid!

          Open Controls
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Oh I know yeah, that’s what I’m saying haha. Cheers for the link buddy

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Apologies, my sarcasm detector is a bit off. In fairness yours was the first mention of Salah on this article!

        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1749502661450191274?s=20

      2. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        KDB.

    13. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Haaland back, time to whip out the Wildcards lads

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Here’s mine atm:

        Areola | Turner
        Trent | Porro | Estupinan | Gabriel | Baldock
        KdB | Bowen | Jota | Palmer | Son*
        Haaland | Solanke | Joao Pedro

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Unsure on Solanke + Joao Pedro or Toney + Fodder

        2. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          What is son doing in here?
          Solanke to Toney for goodness and rightness

          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Mainly placeholder, guess he could be Foden

            1. Fellaini's Fro
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              Definitely foden, you'd use the cash

              Someone other than Matt Turner, I prefer Branthwaite over Baldock, and you can't not have Toney in your team

        3. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I’d have Toney over Solanke
          Maybe even Wood over Pedro for bench fodder.
          Son should certain out be someone else for the next few. Maybe a Brighton mid, Foden perhaps, punt on Maddy if fit.

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Hasn't played in nearly 2 months and has had multiple setbacks, no need to rush

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Him and KdB double up going to the game changer

      3. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Is he back?

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Training yes

          1. Fellaini's Fro
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Excellent news. A substitute goal in the cup against spurs would warm things up really nicely

      4. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Pep said Haaland back 4 times since a month ago and Haaland never came.

      5. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Never got rid of him- and climbed to 20k overall. Luck is a big part of this game

    14. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      A) Foden

      B) Jota

      Leaning towards Foden, but Jota tasty pick. Think he’s too 5 PL player if plays 90 every week, and probably will until GW 25/26

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        B for me

      2. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        B. Current dilemma is whether to double up with him and Darwin.

      3. BERGKOP
        • 12 Years
        just now

        B

    15. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Fraud watch. Who's on yours?

      Trippier
      Saka
      Watkins

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Haven’t got Tripps but the second two are certainly. Saliba also up there.

      2. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Saka feeds you in tiny portions

        Watkins magic wearing out. That 24 point game feels like ages ago.

    16. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Who to make way for Haaland if fit?

      A. Alvarez
      B. Watkins

      Was all set on Alvarez > Haaland but the DGW coming up is making me think twice. Watkins > Haaland also leaves 1.8 more in the bank for other upgrades.

      1. Lucky Z
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        B. Then Alvarez to Toney/Wood depending on other investments

        1. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Leaning that way too, cheers!

    17. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Last Man Standing GW21 (466 teams)

      Safety score = 47
      Top score = James Montague with 97

      54 teams to be removed, 412 teams through to GW22
      Entry will reopen tomorrow for the last week before deadline.

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    18. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Oh, that time already

    19. Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Price changes 23 January

      Rises: Diogo Jota (7.9), Pedro Porro (5.9)

      Fall: Sanchez (4.5)

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Where’s Bill?

    20. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Groß to KDB?

    21. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Is Salah > kdb the move here?

      Salah saka Bowen foden palmer
      Watkins Alvarez solanke

    22. Game of skill
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        YESSS!!! I'm top 5K!!!

        1. Game of skill
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            oh wait, that's the Second Chance league, nevermind.

            1. Bggz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              id take it

        2. dansmith1985
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Who to trade out for Estu?
          A)Taylor
          B)Lascelles

          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            whats happening with trippier and bayern?

        3. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Salah's agent confirms injury is worse than initially thought. Could miss a month's action ~ Sky

