  1. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Good morning.

    1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Morning

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Morning primate captive. I shall help you escape the circus, meet me outside the green tent at sundown so we can discuss how we disable the ringmaster and set you free.

  2. dshv
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Laacelles to

    Porro
    Estupinqn

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      That's Estupinian for me. Fixtures are simply fabulous.

  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    This is my current midfield. I only recently brought in Gross, but thinking this might be a mistake.

    Would like to get KDB or perhaps Jota, but who would you take out?

    Gross / Palmer / Foden / Saka / Gordon

    Thanks

    1. Lucky Z
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      All apart of Palmer can be easily moved

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Gross is a steady eddie, I think you should keep him to be honest.

      The only option you have other than that is Saka, who just blanked in a 5-0 win. Typically could he get some points at the City Ground? Absolutely could. Will he destroy you with a massive haul? unlikely. He's too wide. He's doing his job brilliantly for Arsenal might I add, he's keeping their system working to a tee. There's too many options doing similarly for cheaper though. Gordon and Palmer are class, Kudus, Hwang, many options are matching him. I might regret it but feel comfortable losing him myself.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah my initial thought was losing Saka, he is playing too wide at the moment.

        Would you do Saka > KDB?

        Thanks

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          I did it when KDB was 10.3m not going to lie. You on the other hand should be safeish invthe knowledge that the threshold for a 0.3m rise in a week is absolutely massive so you should be safely able to watch Friday's game and know how KDB has done before doing anything.

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Very true, thanks

      2. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Basically sums up my thoughts on Saka who I have had from the start. Will sell to bank the money and have KDB Salah Son and Haaland in the same team and one of Palmer, Neto or Gordon will take his place.

      3. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I haven't had any of the Arsenal midfielders this year. It feels like most of my mini-league rivals have a mindset of "Which Arsenal attacker should I get?" I think this has helped me get the edge. Having Hwang instead of Saka meant I also could easily afford Trent and Trippier in defence and not compromise on the big names in midfield and attack.

        Arsenal are playing well I just don't think any of the attackers are worth the money right now.

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Keep Groß, looked very involved yesterday, created a few decent chances in a game that didn't have much quality but they were wasted but he's a very nice pick

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks, would you lose Saka for KDB or Jota?

  4. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    'The Times' newspaper is about as reputable as you can get England in terms of physical print. Interesting. Calling it now, he misses Spurs completely, back on the bench for Burnley, City absolutely smash Burnley 5-0 and he stays put.

    I'm prepared to roll the Haaland dice one more week. As for big Kev, if he takes a starring turn in that Spurs game, it's gonna be a ginger apocalypse! :mrgreen:

    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      That does seem probable but given how these things usually go, everyone gets a red arrow and dead teams go ballistic next game week

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        I do love fantasy football when logic goes out of the window. We all wanted KDB and Jota even last week but the sensible move was to gather data, read the room, where did that get us lol.

    2. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      I might roll as well.

      Even if Haaland is back, will he get 60 minutes?

      And KDB, let's wait until after the Friday game. Might not shine this time, maybe even a new injury. Still can't believe those many earlier buyers.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        I'm terrible for it, I've already moved. If I was the best version of myself though I would be absolutely waiting for the night before deadline every single week.

        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          And if I was the best version of myself I wouldn’t have made the moves when I was drunk. Sold Foden for Kev.

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Are you really going to forego Haaland just for one week of KDB ?

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        I can get KDB and Haaland, Trent and Jota. Salah is out of the picture for me now, perhaps until gameweek 30!

        Salah say he comes back for second game of 25. Then he blanks. away at Forest, sure that could be bad in 27. 28 he plays City. Then he probably blanks in 29. Salah is off the menu, hello KDB.

  5. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bench one ? x

    A) Odegaard (nfo) - just doesn’t seem to want points right now

    B) Pedro (lut) - looked so average last night but think Luton won’t play a low block and will suit him better

    C) Palmer (liv) - every time I bench him for a tough fixture he gets and scores a penalty

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'm going Palmer but my head says Odegaard because of what you said.

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      B

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      any other options at all? a out of those

  6. henrysquire
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Darwin, Watkins or Pedro to Haaland?
    Original plan was Darwin but with Salah out it a) frees funds for longer and b) assures Darwin some extra play time especially after Sunday

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      i would wait for more news. perdo and watkins have nice fixtures and darwin is surely a keep for now if possible dgw25 and salah uncertain

      1. henrysquire
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        I've bitten as I had the exact funds to take Pedro out and replace him with Haaland and didn't want to risk a rise. Back to 14. I agree about the fixtures, but I have Estu and can't see myself playing Pedro over my current midfield.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Gl 🙂

  7. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    1FT, 7.5M ITB

    Foden -> KDB? Y or N?

    Areola
    Porro Estupian Saliba
    Foden Bowen Saka Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    Turner Taylor* Lascelles Son*

    1. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      No

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        i wouldnt

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      nope

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Why sell Foden over Son/Saka/Bowen?

  8. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Do we think Haaland plays vs Burnley?

    8 days.

    If he Cameos in the FA, then he starts vs Burnley?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      if cameo then I reckon he ll start but what do I know?

    2. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      You's think so but also very little need to rush him back given they'll likely beat Burnley with or without him

  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    who to lose for Haaland (if confirmed fit to start)
    a. Solanke
    b. Watkins
    c. Alvarez

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Thinking a.

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      C

    4. _Gunner
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

  10. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    My team a mess

    Areola
    Trent Gabriel Porro
    Ricarlison Bowen Palmer Saka
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Trippier Gordon Taylor.

    What to do with this mess

    Haaland for Alvarez???

    ???

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Why do you keep coming here and asking for suggestions what to do with your perfectly fine team you call ''a mess'' for some reason...Is that supposed to be a bad joke or something else.

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Just use a wildcard on your ''mess'' then

    2. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      ??? Mess ???

    3. Bavarian
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      WC

    4. Hey_Arnold
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Contact FPP directly. Get them to remove your team. This mess is beyond help so save yourself the embarrassment.

    5. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A post like this you will get slaughtered in the chat.
      Ask an honest question bud.

  11. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Any suggestions?
    1FT (7,5itb)

    Areola
    Porro - Gabriel* - Estu
    Bowen - Saka - Palmer - Foden
    Solanke - Watkins - Archer

    Turner - Doughty - Taylor* - Salah(!)

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Why do you keep coming here and asking for suggestions what to do with your perfectly fine team you call ''a mess'' for some reason...Is that supposed to be a bad joke or something else.

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Answered a wrong question...
        For you...possibly Solanke to Haaland

        1. Malinwa
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          cheers 🙂

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sell Salah

  12. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    3 hours ago

    Early thoughts. 1ft and 10.6itb. Just roll or sell Semenyo?

    Ederson*
    TAA* Saliba Porro
    Saka Richarlison Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka; Konsa, Colwill, Semenyo*

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I would sell Semenyo for Haaland

  13. Get up ya bum
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    So did I beat the scout picks?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I hope they didn’t smack ya bum!

  14. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Do you reckon everyone is telling pork pies about Salah? Yes, I have mine tin foil helm on. I’m going to wait until the last possible minute with transfers, the moneypit is full!

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Do not mention pork in relation to Salah

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Mitl al atrash bizaffe!

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Nah... he wouldn't drop out of AFCON for pork pies.
      your foil hat on backwards?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cheers. Have held him thus far but he’ll be the one to go if needs be (also held Haaland, he’s providing inspiration from the bench).

  15. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    I have foden, KDB and alvarez and contemplating any of the three as captain this week, so haaland being back actually presents a real problem!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yeah, you really need Haaland, one will have to go. Probably KDB.

  16. John47
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      My provisional line up for GW22:
      Raya
      Gabriel, Estup, Porro
      Foden, Rich, Saka, Palmer, KDB
      Alvarez, Solanke
      (Areola, Watkins, Tarkowski, Gusto)
      Choice of captain a difficult one!

      I took an early gamble on KDB but remain cautious about going mad with a wild card to make the following tempting changes
      Alvarez > Haaland
      Solanke / Watkins > Toney
      Saka / Rich > Jota

      I think caution is the order of the day. Haaland is a risk for GW22 - his minutes are likely to be limited at best. I might delay bringing in Jota until GW24 after 2 difficult fixtures. The jury is out on Saka until after his game against Forest. Looking at Spurs’ favourable fixtures, Rich may be a hold until at least GW25. Brentford’s immediate fixtures look tricky so could delay on bringing in Toney until GW 24 or 26. Even DGW 25 doesn’t look that enticing for Toney.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I’ve taken a detailed note, thanks, the prisoners will be kept informed of every minute, agonising detail!

      2. Aster
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I believe Toney is fixture-proof, but yours is a good plan. Only that I would really sell Solanke for Toney.

    • RashFraud
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Areola
      Estupinan Saliba Porro
      Saka Palmer Bilva Richarlison
      Darwin Watkins Solanke

      Dubruvka Salah TAA Kabore

      A. Salah > KDB (c) and bench probably Darwin or Solanke
      B. Save

      Cheers!

    • RogueBlood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      What would you do with this lot 1ft, 7.6 ITB plan was to finally get rid of JWP but with Salah news maybe its time to let go?

      Areola
      Porro, Gabriel, Konsa, Beyer
      Palmer, Foden, Bowen
      Watkins, Solanke, Alverez

      Dubravka, JWP, Salah, Livramento

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Salah to Jota, JWP to Kdb.

    • Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Anyone looking past Richa or City boys for (c) this week?

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I am seriously looking at Estupinan

        1. Aster
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          He is due an assist or a goal, and Cs is also a possibility against Luton.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Not to say he can't get a return of some sort but can totally see Luton scoring at home again.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Another GW with no clear captaincy option. Jota/Darwin at home v Chelsea is an option to consider

      3. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I don't have him in my team anymore but I honestly think Solanke is a shout.

      4. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Watkins im on atm

      5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Toney possibly, probably depends on what happens with City's game v Spurs and my minutes and positional expectations for Bernardo and Foden

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Morning!

      Areola
      TAA* Porro Gabriel
      Foden Gross Palmer Bailey
      Watkins Solanke Alvarez
      Leno // Salah* Gusto* Taylor*

      Midfield is slightly weaker than usual with Salah out (well, when the differentials blank) but otherwise quite template.

      Have enough ITB for Alvarez > Haaland for free, which would leave me me with 0.3m spare.

      Going to wait closer to the deadline in any case but any other transfer you'd look at?

      Play Areola (BOU) or Leno (EVE)?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        May need to do a defender transfer if you don't have 3 playing defenders.

        If TAA is fine and Haaland doesn't get any mins in the Spurs game then sell Salah or save FT

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Definitely Leno for me. Megahaul in reverse fixture, Everton going through a dry patch without Doucoure. I benched Areola at SHU for Leno v Chelsea so no way I'm flipping it this week!

    • The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I a debating rolling my transfer this week and seeing what happens the following game week with Salah and Haaland before buying/selling. The move I was going to make was Saka to Palmer to bring in cash but I don’t think Palmer’s fixture is that good and I think the flexibility of two FTs the following GW could be worth more.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I haven't ruled out saving FT as well. My team is fine to bench Salah for another GW but feel this is a similar situation to Haaland’s injury and could be out longer than reported. I don't want to make the mistake of holding an injured premium asset and not take advantage of the upcoming fixtures

      2. El Presidente
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        That was my initial thought as well but seeing the number of KDB transfers in already, I'm not gonna lie I'm feeling the pressure to get him

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Selling Salah depends on his muscle injury/AFCON/ DGW and Haaland fitness

      Match-up not great for both GKs: Areola v Solanke (H) or Dubravka v Watkins (A)

      Currently bussed on Rich (c) over Alvarez.

      Benching headache between Saliba, Palmer and Gordon.

      If Haaland gets mins against Spurs:
      - Salah and Alvarez to Foden/Jota and Haaland (-4)

      If Haaland doesn't play against against Spurs:
      - Save FT
      - Salah to Foden/Jota/KDB

      1FT 3.8ITB
      Areola
      TAA Gabriel Saliba Porro
      Saka Palmer Rich
      Solanke Watkins Alvarez
      (Dubravka Gordon Salah* Taylor*)

    • CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      So much drama over these injuries. Might need to play 4th & 5th defenders this GW because 2 & 3 are Pensioners. Would rather sell one of the former, but probably forced to sell Colwill. Kudus returning takes massive pressure off too. Ghana will 'confirm' their exit tomorrow night possibly. Have to wait on Groups C&D to play out their final games.

      1. El Presidente
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Drama is team dependent

        1. CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          True, but I held Salah, Haaland and Kudus in order to gain more information. I get one back, and if two I'm sorted.

    • Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Gtg?

      14.6 ITB - 1FT

      Areola
      Porro - Walker - Estupinan
      Saka - Foden - Gross - Palmer
      Watkins - Toney - Solanke

      (Dubravka, Garnacho, Doughty, Taylor)

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        When did you WC?

    • GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Who should go for KDB this week?

      A - Martinelli
      B - Bowen
      C - Saka
      D - Save FT + wait a week

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        D

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Captaincy should be factored in this decision

        1. GoonerByron
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Plan is Haaland (c) Foden (vc) at the moment..

    • Zladan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Every man and their dog will be on the Haaland KDB double up then.

      1. El Presidente
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Apparently, KDB already 900k transfers in. Absolute madness

