  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Actually tempted to punt on KDB as my Salah replacement. Was thinking of Maddison/Richarlison but their GW26 blank puts me off.

  2. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    First is the worst!

    1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      The second is the first loser.

  3. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hello everybody. My text has gone really small for the FFS on my phone, does anybody know how te rectify this, my eyes are bad as it is 😀
    Cheers…

    1. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably clicked on the desktop version icon or whatever it is. Bottom left of my iPhone screen.

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers SUPERMAN

  4. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/25/why-its-time-to-think-differently-about-the-triple-captain-chip/

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Can I get your thoughts please R.L.?

      Can the scout community Twitter account promote the article too?

  5. CABAYE4
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is the chances of a Liverpool DGW25 being overplayed?

    FPL managers often seem more concerned about the potential end-of-season fixture pile up than fixture schedulers.

    Surely Liverpool would rather a clear week ahead of a cup final?

  6. lewis274
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    start trent or dunk?

  7. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Raya
    Walker Moreno TAA Gabriel
    Saka Foden Richarlison Bowen
    Alvarez Watkins
    Subs: Areola, Wood, Palmer, Branth

    A) G2G - Save FT for imminent Haaland/Salah/Son/KDB intake
    B) Saka -> Jota
    C) Foden -> KDB
    D) Someone -> Porro/Pervis

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Save but play Palmer and sub Moreno?

  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    BREAKING!

    Fresh FPL content from an up-and-coming writer with groundbreaking new ideas:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/25/why-its-time-to-think-differently-about-the-triple-captain-chip/

  9. oi no professionals
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Can anyone speak Welsh?

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes, loads of people

      1. oi no professionals
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Translate this Bournemouth game for us then pal and let me know if Solanke is ok afterwards

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        It's a very phlegm-y language. I struggle with it.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      nac oes

  10. JBG
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Solanke showing he's in great scoring form.

