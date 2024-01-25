We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this initial selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks. They will then be finalised and published much closer to Tuesday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course, with the FA Cup fourth round taking place this weekend and a whole host of press conferences still to come.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 22 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 22 fixtures sorted by ‘difficulty’ on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

There’s only one place to start when it comes to Scout Picks candidates – Manchester City.

While Vincent Kompany has improved Burnley’s defence since the start of the season, their record is still poor, conceding an average of two goals per game.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m), Phil Foden (£8.0m), Julian Alvarez (£7.0m) and Erling Haaland (£13.9m) are all in contention, depending on the Norway international’s fitness.

The same caveat goes for De Bruyne, with both player and manager saying after the win over Newcastle United that the Belgian was only ready for an impact substitute role. We all saw what he is capable of in a cameo in Gameweek 21, however…

Let’s not forget Josko Gvardiol (£4.8m), Nathan Ake (£5.0m) and the more rotation-proof Kyle Walker (£5.4m) at the back: the trio have an impressive 18 goal attempts between them in the last four matches, with Ake posting the fifth-best minutes-per-shot figure of any defender this season (minimum 500 minutes).

Tottenham Hotspur, too, look like certainties for Scout Picks inclusion. Brentford are on a 10-match run without a clean sheet so you wouldn’t be shocked if this is a high-scoring affair.

Richarlison (£7.0m), who has six goals in his last six appearances, is tough to overlook, especially with James Maddison (£7.8m) back fit, while the chance-creating Pedro Porro (£5.9m) will be in the Scout Picks mix as ever.

IN CONTENTION

It’s a fair bet to assume that some Arsenal coverage will work their way into the Scout Picks. Mikel Arteta’s side have been too inconsistent of late but should see spirits lifted after the 5-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Of Arsenal’s defensive options, Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) arguably carries the most potential, having chipped in with two goals and one assist in his last four matches. Nottingham Forest being bottom for set play goals conceded over the season only adds to his appeal.

It’d be foolish to dismiss the credentials of Bukayo Saka (£9.1m) and Martin Odegaard (£8.5m), too, despite their recent slumps. There have been 23 shots attempted by the former in the last six matches, and while good underlying stats aren’t guaranteed to get you returns, it’s not to be brushed off.

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) missed Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday but could be fit to face Norwich City in the FA Cup. His fitness will need to be monitored but if he is available, he instantly becomes a key target at the back.

Diogo Jota (£7.9m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) are potential inclusions in Jurgen Klopp’s attack, although four of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea have been scoreless.

Faith in West Ham players is shaken by limp displays against Sheffield United, Bristol City and Brighton and Hove Albion, so a home match against Bournemouth is far from straightforward. However, the potential return of Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) is a major boost for David Moyes, while Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) has four attacking returns in the Hammers’ last seven Premier League games.

Mid-price midfielders like Pascal Gross (£6.5m), Eberechi Eze (£6.0m), Leon Bailey (£5.7m) and Pedro Neto (£5.6m) are potential inclusions, while there is no shortage of solid options at the back, with Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m), Alex Moreno (£5.0m) and Marc Guehi (£4.4m) amongst those likely to be under consideration in our forthcoming Scout Squad selections.

From the ‘keepers, Dean Henderson (£4.4m) and Bernd Leno (£4.8m) look to be the frontrunners, with the former currently installed as our number one. That’s because Sheffield United are the division’s lowest scorers with a paltry five goals in 10 away games.

Also, a quick word on Ollie Watkins (£8.9m). Despite some underwhelming performances of late, with one goal in his last seven Premier League outings, his name still deserves a mention.

A home tie against Newcastle United certainly isn’t easy, but he’s the leading points scorer in his position and, since Gameweek 15 (the start of that poor run), has registered 20 shots. The Magpies’ current struggles at the back only increase the appeal of the Aston Villa hitman.

THE LONG SHOTS

Cole Palmer (£5.8m) has to be low down the priority list, with Liverpool boasting the meanest defence in the division.

After they conceded twice to Sheffield United, we’re also putting Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) in the ‘long shot’ pile. Bournemouth being third for goals scored over the last six matches only reinforces that, so Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) could perhaps become a possible shout, although there does appear to be more preferable forwards this week.

Like Solanke, Ivan Toney (£8.0m), Alexander Isak (£7.6m), Joao Pedro (£5.5m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.2m) all have their merits without being stand-out Scout Picks candidates.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United feels hard to call, so their assets are an outside bet for the Scout Picks at this early stage.

As for Alfie Doughty (£4.5m), Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) and Anthony Gordon (£6.1m), they are all passable options but they’re almost certainly not going to trouble a cherry-picked best XI.

GAMEWEEK 22 ‘BUS TEAM’ PICKS