Gameweek 22 will see the semi-finals for both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Also worth noting is that these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

FFS OPEN CUP

After being the lowest-scoring winner during the round of 16, dankoottatep was highest this time with 92 points – almost twice that of his opponent. Instant success arrived from his Pervis Estupinan and Marcus Rashford purchases, alongside 17 points from centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and a brace for maverick captain Gabriel Martinelli.

The final four are all ranked inside the worldwide top 60k, with dankoottatep highest (1,481st). He’ll next face TFO (15,311st), while fizchelsea (57,641st) takes on iamtanmay (52,830th). The latter took an eight-point hit in Gameweek 21 but still snuck through thanks to captain Cole Palmer.

All quarter-final results can be viewed here.

With the semi-final draw available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Meanwhile, another to benefit from handing Palmer the armband was Jay1969, although – after beating the highest-ranked KISEKLUND last time – he still suffered a narrow loss in the low-scoring encounter with Mayanyi.

Comfortably the top-ranked of the remaining four, Mayanyi (17,685th) comes up against Swagat_superstar (76,865th) in Gameweek 22. The latter benefitted from Darwin Nunez’s haul at Bournemouth.

PMedia (148,955th) won despite his four-point hit, with TD Jakes (79,770th) standing between him and the final.

All quarter-final results can be viewed here.

With the semi-final draw available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

For instance, entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for each competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher