  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best Klopp replacement? Hearing a lot of talk about Big Ange.

    1. Junks
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      G Nev

    2. Red Star Toro
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      The best Liverpool could do is Xabi Alonso and they'll surely poach him as a former player. Will he be interested in the job? Remains to be seen, there was a good chance he goes to Real soon but Carlo extended, so it might happen.

      They'll also probably look at Arne Slot. And since I am United fan I deeply hope they go after Stevie G, but I can't expect this level of incompetence from any other team than mine.

    3. Etihader
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Xabi Alonso is the obvious choice. He will be interested for sure, cláusula should not be difficult to trigger.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes, but there are a lot of free managers of African teams that were recently sacked.

    4. RichardNixon
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mourinho became available a week ago. Coincidence?

  2. Arteta
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Klopp: "If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no. But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool."

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      wouldn't be the first person to say one thing and then do another.

    2. FPL price fixers are for Ki…
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hope for Aberdeen. Return another great club to former glories

    3. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      So he is going to Wrexham?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        No, he’ll be off to one of those wealthy countries with plenty of cash to splash. I’m guessing Perth Glory.

        1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sounds like a Cider brand or a beach in Cornwall.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Those sound infinitely preferable!

  3. FPL price fixers are for Ki…
    • 10 Years
    just now

    So which stand is getting named after Klopp? There's a standout option of slightly adjusting the Kop.

