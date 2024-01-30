131
  1. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Would you remove anyone from this midfield for KDB?
    Foden - Saka - Bowen - Gross - Palmer

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Gross

      1. andre_c
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Just bought him last week though for the good fixtures :(, maybe Bowen?

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Eww Gross

  2. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    does this look OK for this GW? 1 FT--should roll it? or is there something you would recommend strongly? (obviously, the bench players are out)

    Martinez
    Porro, Estupinan, TAA
    Richarlison (c), Foden (v), Saka, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez

    bench: Turner; Baldock, Taylor, Hee Chan

    1. andre_c
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      I would just roll, looks fine, just gotta hope everyone plays and they should.

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yup

    3. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Rich captain lmao

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        6 in his last 6 averaging over 8ppg

        What is so funny?

        1. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Only one game with double figures. Low ceiling.

  3. Lallana
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    My midfield is:

    Saka Palmer Jota Bowen Gordon

    Palmer>Foden worth it? Palmer has a blank and harder fixtures coming up.

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      I wouldn’t do that

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Better option here? 1ft, 5.4m itb

    A. Salah > kdb ( Alvarez > Haaland next gw if fit)
    B. Save ft

    Areola
    Porro Gabriel estu
    saka Bowen foden palmer
    Watkins Alvarez solanke

    Dubravka guehi baldock Salah

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Save that

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers

  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Either of these worth a hit? Ropey bench & Gabriel is a doubt. Burn to B1 if so.

    A) Son -> Jota (-4)
    B) Son -> Bowen (-4)

    Areola
    Porro, Estupinan, Gabriel, Burn
    KDB, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Archer, Taylor, Son
    Bank 7.1m

  6. Game of skill
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Any advice on how to beat my opponents' team?

      Opponent:
      *Areola / *Dubravka
      Udogie / Saliba / TAA / Emerson / Livramento
      *Palmer / *Foden / *Richarlison / Saka / (Salah)
      *Watkins / *Darwin / Alvarez

      *Areola / *Dubravka
      Porro / Zinchenko / Estupian (Trippier / Cash)
      *Palmer / *Foden / *Richarlison / Martinelli / Jota
      *Watkins / *Darwin (Nobody Jackson)

      1FT - Unlimited Haaland $ ITB

      Thanks!

    • kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Areola
      TAA Estu Gabriel
      Saka Richarlison Palmer Gross
      Darwin Alvarez Watkins

      Dubravka Son Taylor Lascelles

      What would you do here?

      A) Save
      B) Son to KDB
      C) Lascelles to Walker

      If Gabriel doesnt play, I will only have 10. If I do B, I can still do anyone to Haaland next week for free.

      1. Game of skill
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          B will still leave you with a defender short if Gabriel doesn't play.

          Maybe C?

          1. kempc23
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Yes im leaning towards that, or saving, if Gabriel is ok, but defensive moves are so boring!

      2. FCSB
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Salah >>

        1. Richarlison
        2. Jota

        Thanks.

        1. Sz21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Richarlison. Looks set to stay up top and has nice fixtures.

          1. FPL price fixers are for Ki…
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Factor in that Jota might have a DGW25. Both have BGW26

        2. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Jota is the way better player

      3. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Which from these would you bench this week?

        1. Gabriel (nfo)
        2. Palmer (liv)
        3. Luiz (NEW)

        1. melvinmbabazi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          3

        2. Game of skill
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Gabriel (injury doubt), since Palmer has Sterling on his side (i.e. diving expert) and Luiz takes everything for Villa.

          • Wild Card this!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            2

        3. melvinmbabazi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Thoughts on what to do this week?
          1 FT, 1.5 ITB

          Ederson
          TAA, Porro, Estu, Trippier,
          Foden, Saka, Palmer, Bailey
          Alvarez, Solanke,

          Dubravka , Archer, Colwill, Salah,

          Cheers

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Maybe Archer to Pedro or save ft?

        4. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I’m in transit for the next 2 days so need to set up my team in the next few hours. Any advice here appreciated!

          Raya
          Trent, Porro, White
          Saka, Richarlison, Bowen, Palmer, Gross
          Watkins, Solanke

          Areola, Moreno, Archer, Taylor 1ft 10.1m itb

          Save or city asset or something else?

        5. Little Frank
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Which one to bench?
          A. Gabriel
          B. Palmer
          C. Solanke

          1. Woy_is_back
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Gabs

          2. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Probably A

        6. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Best cap pick out of these?

          A. Kdb
          B. Foden
          C. Alvarez

          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 7 Years
            just now

            B

        7. Sz21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Would you save here?
          May go for Richarlison as I can see a big upside and not in too bad a shape for 26 as of now.. Not even sure who to remove though. Maybe Garnacho..

          (Not 100% set on starting line up here).
          Areola.
          Gabriel, Porro, TAA, Trippier.
          Foden, Saka, Luiz.
          Solanke, Watkins, Alvarez.
          Dubravka, Palmer, Garnacho, Beyer.
          1ft, 9.3 ITB.

