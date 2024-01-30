24
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hello...anybody here?

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Aye

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not Leon Bailey.

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hello 😀

    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kyle Walker ain’t here apparently

    5. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Evening all

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Seems like some folks knew about Walker being benched before the deadline...

    https://twitter.com/FPLFella/status/1752410666252538002?t=IWuWcDo-fPRU57rTMCrtyg&s=19

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      “If” that’s true it just shows how far this game has fallen

      Honestly it’s no longer an even playing field. People are basically getting inside information and using it to their advantage

      It’s kind of sad

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        This

      2. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Walker not needed vs burnley. Full rest likely.

      3. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        FPL has become too big and is eating itself

      4. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's kind of sad all that needs to be done to level the playing field and create a fair game with regard to team leaks is an administrative change of bringing the deadline forward, and it's not been done

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Unless you want the deadline to be 7pm tomorrow (a day after these games have played), how would that make a difference here?

      5. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Tranferred in Walker at 17:50 for hit.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Taking an educated guess of a risk of a benching based on the press coverage?
      Would have thought you’d still have started him though given the opposite

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        *given the opponent

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        There are people on that list transferred Walker in this week, then benched him.

        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Fishy!

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          most content creators have been pushing walker hard this week too. Personally I got him like 5 mins after last gw finished, but the people who listened to the creators, lol.

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      fcksakes, got walker in this week. The news broke about him cheating like a month ago, why bench now? Pep logic

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well I hope he doesn't cameo then and I get Moreno anyway after begrudgingly benching him

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      - can't be a rest due to opponent when still chasing league and back from Winter break
      - folks on that list transferred Walker in this GW then bench him

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        You think dropped to get him out of the limelight? Just not sure why now given this has been in the media for a while

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Got Sanchez & Colwill flagged 🙁

    Areola or Steele

    Estupian or Doughty

    Another pairing?

  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Top 10k EO - lovely to see no-one at 100%, even Watkins finally dropped:

    Watkins 89.7
    Foden 86.9
    Saka 82.3
    Pedro Porro 75.8
    Areola 69.1
    Palmer 66.9
    De Bruyne 62.5
    Solanke 55.9
    Estupiñan 55.3
    Richarlison 52.9
    J.Alvarez 52.1
    Gabriel 46.8
    Alexander-Arnold 44.1
    Diogo J. 42.1
    Bowen 37.9
    Haaland 30.1
    Saliba 22.1
    Gordon 20.2
    Walker 19.5
    Darwin 18.5
    Gross 12.1
    João Pedro 12

  5. Calculated Risks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Quite happy with my Watkins (C) looking at captaincy % and ML choices.
    Top scoring player in the game who is playing this gw, with Villa's great home form v a poor Newcastle, yet very much a differential. I know his form has tailed off a bit but still

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Bad idea to sell Alvarez with a DGW coming? It would be for Toney who also doubles. Could always sell Solanke instead.,

