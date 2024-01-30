Gameweek 22 begins with five Tuesday night matches for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, so here’s the team news.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) and Declan Rice (£5.4m) have passed their fitness tests, with Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m) starting again in one of two changes. Hosts Nottingham Forest welcomes Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m) into proceedings.

As for Fulham, Harry Wilson (£5.3m) picked up an FA Cup injury and makes way for Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m). They’re at home to Everton, with hamstring victim Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) the highest profile name to make way.

Just the one change for Brighton and Hove Albion, as Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m), Pascal Gross (£6.5m) and Joao Pedro (£5.5m) start. Meanwhile, Andros Townsend (£5.0m) drops to Luton Town’s bench.

Crystal Palace fans will be delighted to see Michael Olise‘s (£5.9m) recovery alongside Jordan Ayew‘s (£5.4m) return from AFCON. Yet FPL managers relying on Cameron Archer (£4.4m) or Wes Foderingham (£4.5m) have to deal with their benchings. New signing Ivo Grbic (£4.5m) is their new number-one goalkeeper.

In the later kick-off, Matty Cash (£4.7m) replaces Diego Carlos (£4.4m), as visitors Newcastle United are now able to bring Jacob Murphy (£4.8m) in for Miguel Almiron (£6.2m). Right-back Kieran Trippier (£6.7m) has been passed fit.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Williams, Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Gibbs-White, Mangala, Danilo, Dominguez; Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Odysseas, Worrall, Felipe, Yates, Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Aguilera, Awoniyi

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Havertz, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Andreas, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Francois, Lukic, Sekularac, Vinicius, Muniz

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Danjuma, Garner, Harrison, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Patterson, Keane, Hunt, Metcalfe, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto

Luton Town XI: Kaminski; Burke, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Doughty; Morris, Adebayo

Subs: Krul, Potts, Berry, Johnson, Nelson, Chong, Mpanzu, Townsend, Woodrow

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Dunk, van Hecke, Igor; Milner, Gross, Gilmour, Estupinan; Buonanotte, Joao Pedro; Welbeck

Subs: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Webster, Hinshelwood, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Baker-Boaitey, Ferguson

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Lerma, Hughes; Olise, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Ozoh, Schlupp, Ahamada, Franca, Edouard

Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Hamer, Vinicius Souza, McAtee, Slimane; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz

Subs: Foderingham, Larouci, Brooks, Norwood, Osborn, Norrington-Davies, Seriki, Archer, Osula

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Diego Carlos, Wright, Chambers, Zaniolo, J Ramsey, Kesler-Hayden, Bailey, Iroegbunam

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Livramento, Hall, Almiron, White, Hernes