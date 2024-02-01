Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion tonight, with West Ham United v Bournemouth getting us underway at 19:30 GMT.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United follows at 20:15 GMT.
READ MORE: Transfer deadline day live: All the new FPL signings
As for the team news, David Moyes makes four changes to the West Ham side that drew 2-2 with Sheffield United in Gameweek 21.
Kalvin Phillips comes in for his debut alongside Ben Johnson, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus, who is back from AFCON. They replace the suspended Vladimir Coufal, plus Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings.
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola makes five alterations to his starting XI, meanwhile.
Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo are all handed starts, with Max Aarons, Chris Mepham, James Hill, Justin Kluivert and Luis Sinisterra dropping out.
In the later kick-off, Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford both start for Manchester United, while Wolves are unchanged from the XI that began the 2-0 FA Cup win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
West Ham United XI: Areola, Johnson, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Alvarez, Phillips, Kudus, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen
Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Casey, Mubama, Scarles, Orford
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Scott, Tavernier, Solanke
Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Mepham, Faivre, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Kilkenny, Billing, Kinsey-Wellings
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty, Bellegarde, Neto, Cunha
Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, S Bueno, Gomes, H Bueno, Sarabia, Hodge, Chirewa, Fraser
Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund
Subs: Altay, Maguire, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala, Forson
5 mins ago
Gross to
a. Kev
b. Rich
c. Gordon
What’s the priority?