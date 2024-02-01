Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion tonight, with West Ham United v Bournemouth getting us underway at 19:30 GMT.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United follows at 20:15 GMT.

As for the team news, David Moyes makes four changes to the West Ham side that drew 2-2 with Sheffield United in Gameweek 21.

Kalvin Phillips comes in for his debut alongside Ben Johnson, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus, who is back from AFCON. They replace the suspended Vladimir Coufal, plus Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola makes five alterations to his starting XI, meanwhile.

Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo are all handed starts, with Max Aarons, Chris Mepham, James Hill, Justin Kluivert and Luis Sinisterra dropping out.

In the later kick-off, Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford both start for Manchester United, while Wolves are unchanged from the XI that began the 2-0 FA Cup win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Johnson, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Alvarez, Phillips, Kudus, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Casey, Mubama, Scarles, Orford

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Scott, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Mepham, Faivre, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Kilkenny, Billing, Kinsey-Wellings

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty, Bellegarde, Neto, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, S Bueno, Gomes, H Bueno, Sarabia, Hodge, Chirewa, Fraser

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Altay, Maguire, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala, Forson

