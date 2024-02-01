376
  Assisting the assister
    8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gross to
    a. Kev
    b. Rich
    c. Gordon

    What's the priority?

    Open Controls
  2EyedTurk
    8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Foden, Pedro to Gordon, Haaland for free?

    Open Controls
    Gudjohnsen
      7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
    Fellaini's Fro
      10 Years
      just now

      Foden a hold for me

      Open Controls
  Gudjohnsen
    7 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG?

    Leno
    Trippier, Porro, Cash
    Gordon, Palmer, Foden, Richarlison
    Haaland (C), Watkins (VC), Solanke

    Subs: Turner, Saka, Gabriel, Saliba

    1 FT
    3.9 ITB

    Open Controls
    JBG
      5 Years
      just now

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  oi no professionals
    13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Archer > Haaland / Bowen > Jota 2 FT’s

    No brainier right?

    Open Controls
  F4L
    9 Years
    2 mins ago

    anything dubvraka can do areola can....match

    Open Controls
  Feanor
    14 Years
    1 min ago

    71 and only 1 point wasted on the bench. Should have started Saliba over TAA, haha.

    Open Controls
    oi no professionals
      13 Years
      just now

      Bloody show off

      Open Controls
  Walter White (WW)
    2 Years
    1 min ago

    Almost did Saka to Bowen (-4). Sometimes it's better to do nothing. Maybe avoid bringing in Haaland this gw & see how it goes!

    Open Controls
  Yozzer
    6 Years
    1 min ago

    Had Bowen for every blank. Missed every goal. He's leaving my team asap so get on him . They are an awful team. Constantly losing possession and clueless in midfield

    Open Controls
    UNCLE TONEY
      7 Years
      just now

      Keeping him until he scores at least one for me

      Open Controls
  JBG
    5 Years
    just now

    Neto seems to be immune to YCs.. probably 4 times I've seen him foul a MU player who won the ball of him.

    Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    13 Years
    just now

    This could have been 6 or 7

    United are all over wolves

    Open Controls
  BobbyDoesNotLook
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    just now

    Lol everybody messing Garnacho's assists.

    Open Controls
  F4L
    9 Years
    just now

    someone put a curse on garnacho before todays match

    Open Controls

