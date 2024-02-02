828
  1. Ribus
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    KdB or Haaland from now on? The other one the gw after.

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      just now

      KDB this GW

    2. Manani
      • 12 Years
      just now

      KDB first

  2. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    1) Nunez -> Haaland
    2) Odegaard -> Gordon

    Got money just to do 1), but Is it worth doing 2) as well or better to keep 2nd FT?

    Current front 8:
    Saka, Palmer, Rich, Foden, Odegaard*
    Watkins, Alvarez, Nunez*

    1. abaalan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      or 3) Udogie -> Trippier

  3. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thinking Salah to KdB If no DGW for Liverpool and bench Saka. Or wait for more info? Would give me this with 2.6 itb:

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Porro Estupinan
    Foden Palmer KdB Richarlison
    Håland Watkins Solanke

    Bench: Saka, Doughty, Taylor, Areola

    1. In Moyes We Thrust #freeshi…
      • 11 Years
      just now

      What's the latest on Salah? Is he definitely out next GW for Burnley at home?

      If so, I think KdB for Salah makes sense

  4. In Moyes We Thrust #freeshi…
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kinda crazy but I'm benching Saka this week.

    Don't want to sell Watkins or Solanke with their great fixtures this week so had to do Archer to Haaland but it means I have 8 good attackers. Can't bench Richy with his consistency, Jota has great history against Arsenal, hopefully Foden starts and you never drop Cold Palmer.

  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captain Gordon or Haaland?

  6. Yoyoyoman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is more nailed Ake or Gvardiol?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      just now

      They've got all defenders fit now, and City rarely keep clean sheets. Easy avoid for me

    2. PastaFasul
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I have had Gvardiol for a long time and he's awesome for CS until the 88th minute onward. Then comes the pain of conceding one goal.

  7. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start:

    A. Alex Moreno
    B. Senesi

    Captain.
    1. Kdb
    2. Solanke

  8. BraxterStockman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    2 FT

    Foden and Saka —>
    Kdb and gordon.

    ( at some point before 25 I want to make the foden kdb switch anyway )

    Thoughts?

  9. lewis274
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Is it stupid to finalise a wildcard team with 0.0itb?

  10. toerag
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Weelll, ive had some beers, and i have done

    bowen and alvarez to haaland and richalison -4

    will i regret it??

