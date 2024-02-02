39
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Why that picture?

  2. Grounderz
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    What exactly happened to Mark and Az?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      You got to know when to Haaland
      Know when to Foden
      Know when to Walker bench
      And know when to run

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Fabulous. Have an uptick.

    2. Rik Waller
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      Az fell well behind Mark early on, and now Az just follows Mark's teams and moves to keep that gap safe. This seems to be his plan

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      They were both invited to B84jwh

    4. fedolefan
      • 9 Years
      just now

      lol, bunch of crybabies. Brah, just block and move on. Social media's been this way for a decade at least now. Crying about nasty comments on Twitter in 2024..I mean seriously?

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW22 (425 teams)

    Safety score = 46
    Top score = 84

    49 teams to be removed, 376 teams through to GW23.
    Congrats to all the survivors! 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Still in it!

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Repost. Bench one this gw

    A. Saka
    B. Bowen
    C. Foden

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B or C are pretty even.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      It’s between Foden & Saka for me too.

      I’m now having Saka on the bench, but it might be better to bench Foden if i have multiple city attacks.

    3. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Same dilemma, going B at the moment

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

    4. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Benching Saka due to opposition defence

      Man U and Brentford are pretty open

  5. KostaK
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Dubravka

    Estu Trent Porro

    Saka Jota Foden Rich

    Solanke Watkins

    Bench: Areola, Bowen, Gabriel, Alvarez

    In the bank 5.7

    Planing Alvarez to Haland, 1.5 short. Who else goes from this lot?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Maybe Bowen, you don't need all 5 mids.

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        yeah 8 attackers are just a benching headache

  6. EL tridente
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    A) Sterling
    B) Palmer
    C) Saka
    D) Foden
    E) Richarlison

    1. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Sterling and walk away from the keyboard after doing so

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      surely A

  7. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    This might be nothing...
    "Liverpool have blocked all stadium tour ticket sales on Wednesday 21st Feb"
    https://twitter.com/FPLFlatWhite/status/1753071040773922951

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Ben Crellin referenced this too...
      https://twitter.com/bencrellin/status/1753122136246391106?t=hAaaEgiQgheuiwBruEyFyw

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Could they not just announce it so all this detective work is not required. I bet Mark knows that there will be a double and that Salah will be back and that is why he has gone quiet.

  8. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Mainoo or Garnacho?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends on whether you prefer hope or disappointment.

  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Really not sure what is the best move here?

    A. Mubama > Haaland (leaves 0.8 ITB, difficult to get Salah)
    B. Solake > Haaland
    C. Watkins > Haaland

    1. Gross > Gordon
    2. Gross > Olise

    Current Team

    Areola
    Gabriel | Porro | Estupinan
    Saka | Palmer | Foden | Gordon | Gross
    Watkins | Solanke

    Dubravka / Konsa / Branthwaite / Mubama

    Thanks

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Get Haaland for Mubama and a cheapie for Gross.

      Also it seems you are considering getting in a second Gordon. Is one not enough?

      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        The best Gordon was GordonZola.

      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Fiddlesticks! Sorry Gordon is now KDB. If I do Mubama move really will struggle to get Salah.

        Areola
        Gabriel | Porro | Estupinan
        Saka | Palmer | Foden | KDB | Gross
        Watkins | Solanke

        Dubravka / Konsa / Branthwaite / Mubama

        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          worry about salah later, youll want son too but cant have them all

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Id do gross to gordon only

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thank, so wait another week on Haaland?

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          if reliable news that Haaland may start you know what to do

  10. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    bench one:
    a. Jota (ars)
    b. Foden (bre)
    c. Garnacho (WHU)
    d. Saka (LIV)

  11. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    So the plan was (A) but I’m starting to think (B) makes more sense…whatcha think?

    (A) Alvarez -> Haaland
    (B) Son -> Richarlison

    Reasons:
    1) Alvarez on form and Haaland only just back from 2 months off - expect his minutes to be managed and it to take a few games for him to return to form
    2) Richy on form and Son could still miss a few games with Asian Cup.
    3) (B) raises just enough cash for KDB/Alvarez -> Salah/Haaland later, which I’ll likely want for the DGW
    4) (B) improves bench and means I can revert to 3 at the back

    Areola
    Porro, Estupinan, Gabriel, Burn
    KDB, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Taylor, Archer, Son
    Bank 7.1m, 1FT

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      youve still got son?
      im not rushing haaland back in this gw

  12. Original Sin
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Bench one:
    1. Gordon vs LUTON
    2. Jota vs ARS

    Looking at the opposition, currently benching Jota. Suggestion?

