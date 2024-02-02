311
311 Comments Post a Comment
  1. R.C
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which teams are the whipping boys right now?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      ManU lololol

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Man utd, Sheffield, Burnley, Brentford,

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Chelsea too

        Open Controls
  2. HurriKane
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Whats stopping this team from winning world cup 2026 ?

    ------- Kane------
    Foden Bellingham Saka
    Rice Mainoo
    Shaw Colwill Stones TAA
    ------ Pickford-----

    Subs: Maddison Eze Toney against tired legs

    Its finally coming home !!!

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Harry Kane is in goal

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      southgate

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Just being Inguurlaand

        Open Controls
      2. HurriKane
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Unfortunately true. He will play Phillips or hendo at any cost

        Need to be kicked out asap

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Other points:

        Lack of experience to finish the job.
        Maguire will play.
        TAA cant defend.
        English media ruining it.

        Open Controls
    3. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      History

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        By 'coming home' I'm presuming you mean US/Canada/Mexico??

        Open Controls
    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Henderson and Phillips likely picked over Mainoo. Maguire will be CB.

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Southgate is clueless. His dinosaur tactics wont work

        England need a de zerbi type manager

        Open Controls
    5. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Inate English Mental Frailty.

      Open Controls
    6. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Overhyping

      Open Controls
    7. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pickford: Arms are too small
      TAA: Can't defend
      Shaw: Won't be able to resist Big Macs in USA

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        If there still is a world to hold the cup in...

        Open Controls
  3. Chipmunk
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which 3 City should we be targeting?

    A. Haaland
    B. KDB
    C. Foden
    D. Alvarez

    Also I’ve got both Foden & Alvarez already
    Plus 2 FT

    Would you straight swap (this gwk)
    Foden & Alvarez
    To
    KDB & Haaland

    Got Exact money available

    Open Controls
  4. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Afternoon all. 7.3m ITB & 2FT. Stick with just Alvarez > Haaland?

    Areola
    Estu - Porro - TAA
    Palmer - Saka - Bowen - Foden
    Watkins - Alvarez - Solanke

    (Raya) - Gross - Taylor - Gusto

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Very similar scenario and team to me (see previous page if you're interested).

      I'm tempted by Bowen to KDB to give Alvarez & Foden another week and see how he fits in with Haaland. Then drop one of Alvarez or Foden for Haaland (to keep max 3 City)

      Open Controls
  5. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Which to sell?

    A. Saka
    B. Bowen

    Which to Buy?

    1. Gordon
    2. Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      In isolation, B2.

      But actually A1 not bad if you need funds for City big hitters, players who have a fixture in the blank

      Open Controls
  6. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Shocker of a week last week 33 points with 5 of the below getting 1 pt. Do i need to make wholesale changes? Still have £7.8m ITB 1FT:

    Areola
    Estupinan Porro Walker
    Foden Gordon Richarlison Palmer
    Haaland Solanke Isak*

    Subs: Johnstone, Andersen, Taylor*, Gross

    Open Controls
  7. Paddyburns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dubravka, Flekken
    Gabriel, Saliba, TAA, Udogie, Kabore
    Saka, Palmer, Richy, Foden, Hwang
    Solanke, Alvarez, Watkins

    2 FT, 8,4 ITB

    What to do here? Have exact money to do Alvarez and Saliba to Haaland and Tripps

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.