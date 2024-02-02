439
  1. SirMattBugsby
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bench 1 out of Trent, Porro, Estupinan, Moreno. No idea who to pick! Thoughts?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Would lean Estu or Porro

      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah that's what I was thinking. Everton could do a job on Spurs: nearly beat them at Hotspur stadium.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah - I have very low expectations for Spurs clean sheets
          Since GW10 only a single CS vs. Forest (and watching that game, Forest really should have scored 1 or 2 goals)

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Moreno

      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Any particular reason you think so? I know SHU have picked up a bit in attack but..

    3. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Moreno. Not trusting Villa defense of late, unfortunately

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Who to play ??
    A- Gabriel LIV (A)
    B- Sensei NFO (H)

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sensei is a karate teacher
      But I'd say B

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. SirMattBugsby
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Play Senesi

  3. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    I still cant make up my mind, who to sell fo Haaland- Alvarez or Solanke?

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      It has to be Alvarez, might be benched
      Plus Solanke got hattrick in reverse fixture

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd be selling Alvarez. Solanke is nailed with good fixtures. Also Ben Crellin thinks BOU have a likely (great) double before GW29 now...

    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I went Alvarez just for pure peace of mind.

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Alvarez - most on here think he is benched for Erling

    5. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pretty unanimous..cheers all

    6. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just went Alvarez

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Evening (or mornin'!) lads. 2FT

    Leno
    TAA Porro Gusto
    Foden Palmer Gross Bailey
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke
    Areola // Salah Gabriel Taylor

    Alvarez & Salah > Haaland & KDB?

    Will decide who to bench tomorrow morning. Probably between Gross & Foden.

    No DGW announcement for Liverpool does make Jota less 'optimal: perhaps, and means less of a need to hold Salah.

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Replied on your last post 🙂

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks! Awkwardly bottomed!

    2. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Seems like a good long term move

    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Solid

    4. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good

    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thanks all. It's probably the Friday drinks aftermath but looks like I'll pull the trigger on these now.

    6. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lock it in

  5. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    What to do this week? 1FT & £6.5 itb

    Dubravka
    Trippier Estu Porro
    Saka Foden Palmer Jota Bailey
    Solanke Alvarez

    Ederson TAA Archer Colwill

    Cheers

  6. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Drop one of these;

    a) Saka
    b) Foden
    c) Jota
    d) Toney
    e) Watkins
    d ) Solanke

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      B or D

  7. Bennerman
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bob Dylan. Anyone here got the brains to discuss?
    I've already given up, actually.

    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I thought he played centre-half for Swindon etc.
      Fine.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Norcal Villan is the man to speak to!

    3. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      What do you wanna know?

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nothing I want to know, just to hold a precious thread with deserving hands.
        Before the hard rain actually falls

        Thanks Knight you sensitive old tincan

  8. AppleDunk
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) Gabriel
    B) Porro
    C) TAA
    D) Van Hecke

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D

  9. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bench one from each

    A: Bowen
    B: Saka

    1: Cash
    2: Gabriel

    1. AppleDunk
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A1

  10. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which def & mid to bench? Cheers

    Estu Porro TAA Gabriel
    Saka Gordon Foden Palmer Richy

  11. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you do Bowen, Gross -> KDB, Gordon for free?
    KDB and Gordon likely to rise so could do these transfers now.

  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    If i bring in Haaland, would you bench A) Foden or B) Garnacho
    Thanks!

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      You're better at this game so I'd advise you to do what you would do.

    2. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Garnacho

      Open Controls
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Chelsea and Brighton were dreadful away from home last GW - can we expect a turnaround at home this week for Palmer and Estupiñán?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      I sincerely hope so. I’m more worried about Brighton … started Espi but I’ve benched Gross

      Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      We are better at home if late, and not quite as tough a fixture - but Wolves won't be a pushover. We lost to them last time!

      Expect a scrappy and maybe not high scoring affair for Brighton & Crystal Palace. Usually 1-1 or 2-1 etc!

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Wolves weren't great defensively last time out, so maybe it balances out.

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I ask this question because my bus team had Palmer© and was considering one to bench out of

      a) TAA (ars)
      b) Porro (eve)
      c) Estupiñán (CRY)

  14. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Whos everyone capt this week?

    1. fedolefan
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I speak on behalf of everyone when I say Hojlund.

  15. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Start one

    A: Turner
    B: Areola

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Neither great option this week. Im playing Areola, but not expecting CS. Forest just signed a new keeper too, so turner could be dud now.

  16. Lallana
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Trippier or Haaland captain?

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m on Haaland at the mo. Toss up between him and Gordon though.

  17. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Gross to Gordon (when I might either be benching him or Foden) isn't worth a -4... is it?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Price changes locked in now anyway so not made that move. But it is tempting!

      Gordon is 2 YCs away from a 2 matxh ban, I keep remembering 😆

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      No … and you’ll prob be paying an extra 0.1 now

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think deep down it's a move I like, but the hit is perhaps unnecessary.

  18. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Price Changes 3 February

    Rises: Haaland (14.1), Toney (8.1), Richarlison (7.1), Højlund (6.9), Gordon (6.2), Schär (5.3), Bradley (4.1)

    Falls: Salah (13.0), Saka (9.0), Bowen (8.0), Foden (7.9), Kulusevski (7.0), Bailey (5.6), Archer (4.3), Mengi (3.9), Kambwala (3.9)

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    2. Skid Vicious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy.
      The market gets interesting

    3. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Quick as usual.

      Many thanks!

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Luckily I've not lost SV on this but people selling Bailey this week feels like a mistake...

    5. Como Park Rambler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      People making some strange decisions

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Agree, Mengi falling is unfathomnable!

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Inconceivable even.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            People are forgetting his 9-pointer from months ago!

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I didn't know of his existence months ago.

    6. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Selling Salah for 12.9 feels good now.

  19. Willmissudimitrypayet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who to bench in this team? Feels a bit harsh on Saka and Trent

    1. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Neto
      Trippier, Estu, Porro
      Richarlison, Foden, Palmer, Garnacho
      Haaland, Toney, Watkins

      Raya, Saka, Trent, Doughty

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Foden

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          and Porro

        2. Willmissudimitrypayet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Thinking he will be benched or what's the reasoning?

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah, just wouldn't be surprised to see him get a bench after starting 10 PL games in a row now - Bernando got one last week

            1. Willmissudimitrypayet
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              True! But could be Alvarez that get's the rest too?

              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Yeah for sure, I don't really know with City and to be fair the FFS Team News has Foden starting

                It just wouldn't surprise me to see him on the bench when the team sheet gets released. Pep does have pretty much everyone back for him now.

      2. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'd play Saka over Garnacho and Trent over Estu. But could go either way on both those choices.

        1. Willmissudimitrypayet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Thanks! Yeah I initially had Saka in for Garnacho.. But could United keep going strong after yesterdays win?

          And as an Arsenal-fan we will surely flop vs Liverpool

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            No. Utd are still rubbish.

            1. NorCal Villan
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              This

  20. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bench 2:
    A) Porro
    B) Trent
    C) Moreno
    D) Gabs
    E) Gusto

    1. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      D and E

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That's what I'm currently on. Thanks

  21. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Just swallowed 3 drops

    1. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Of LSD?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Noice.

  22. NorCal Villan
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts on whether Taylor will start against Fulham?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      You should talk to Bennerman about Bob Dylan (see above). No idea on Taylor sorry.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Kompany said one of last time's three injured might be back so I say about 17% chance.

  23. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1. Neto (che)
    2. Kudus (mun)
    3. Toney (MCI)

  24. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    current team:
    Martinez
    Porro, Estupinan, TAA
    Richarlison, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez

    bench: Turner; Hwang, Taylor, Baldock

    2 FTs
    would you recommend: Alvarez --> Haaland; Hwang --> Gordon; and bench Saka ?

  25. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    I can't believe that Haaland is already back to 14.1 mio.

    His price drop like a bird's feather falling from the sky compared to his ownership which should have brought him down to 13.5 or even lower.

    Well, now as soon as non- owners start panicking he might reach 15.0 or even 20.0. 😉

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Very poetic

  26. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Play one:
    A. Saka
    B. Foden

  27. Winners900
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    What s blunder by me thought pricejump was later

