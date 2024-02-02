Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares his current squad and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 23.

GAMEWEEK 22

A Gameweek rank of 327k resulted in a healthy green arrow, moving up to 163,797 overall.

I’ve actively been trying to do something a little different recently, searching high and low for Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) replacements.

I didn’t want a differential for the sake of it, but I did want a player more if my mini-league rivals didn’t have him.

The approach led me to Diogo Jota (£8.0m) in Gameweek 21, just before his haul at Bournemouth, and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) in Gameweek 22, so it’s been a decent period in which I’ve been able to build up a bit of momentum.

GAMEWEEK 23