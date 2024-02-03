For the first time this calendar year, there are Saturday 3pm GMT kick-offs in the Premier League.

There are three matches in all:

There’s a high-profile benching from both sides in the A23 derby at the Amex Stadium.

Pervis Estupinan is among the substitutes for the hosts, perhaps paying the price for Brighton’s hammering at Luton on Tuesday – not that he was the only culprit.

Roberto De Zerbi had passed Estupinan fit yesterday; he may tell us later if this was mere minute management or a tactical change.

Roy Hodgson’s decision to bench Michael Olise is fitness-related after the winger came off against Sheffield United in midweek with hamstring tightness.

There are seven changes between the two sides in all.

Bart Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Jack Hinshelwood and Evan Ferguson are recalled by Roberto De Zerbi as Jason Steele, Estupinan and Danny Welbeck drop to the bench.

James Milner is injured but Joao Pedro is passed fit and starts.

New signing Daniel Munoz makes his debut for the Eagles, who also recall Jeffrey Schlupp.

It’s Olise and the absent Eberechi Eze who make way for the visitors.

On Tyneside, there is just one change to Eddie Howe’s starting XI – but it’s a significant one.

Alexander Isak misses out with a groin injury, so Miguel Almiron comes into the Newcastle side to replace him.

It also means that Anthony Gordon looks set to lead the line.

The Magpies welcome back Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes from injury and the pair are among the substitutes.

Luton’s only alteration sees the fit-again Teden Mengi come in for the benched Reece Burke.

Burnley hand a debut to new signing Lorenz Assignon in defence, while Aaron Ramsey is also handed a rare start.

Ameen Al Dakhil and Johann Gudmundsson are the unlucky twosome that makes way.

Two of Marco Silva’s three changes are enforced due to injuries sustained by Issa Diop and Raul Jimenez in midweek.

There’s no Armando Broja full debut, however, as he is only among the substitutes.

Tom Cairney also drops to the bench as Rodrigo Muniz, Tim Ream and Harrison Reed are recalled.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINEUPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI Verbruggen, Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte, Pedro, Ferguson.

Subs: Steele, Webster, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Estupinan, Fati, Baker-Boaitey.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Lerma, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Olise, Franca, Wharton, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Ekdal, Assignon, Ramsey, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Foster, Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Gudmundsson, Datro Fofana, Cullen, Al Dakhil, Tresor, Esteve, Bruun Larsen, Massengo.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Broja, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, Lukic, De Fougerolles, Sekularac, King.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, J Murphy, Gordon.

Subs: Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, White.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Clark, Adebayo, Morris.

Subs: Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Chong, Burke, Mpanzu, Brown, Krul, Townsend.