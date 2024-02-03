Sheffield United v Aston Villa has a lot to live up to after 21 goals were scored in the first four matches of the day.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 17:30 GMT.

Blades manager Chris Wilder has made five changes from the side he sent out for the 3-2 midweek loss at Crystal Palace.

Deadline day signing Mason Holgate starts but another winter transfer, goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, is absent because of a concussion.

Wes Foderingham returns between the sticks as William Osula, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Andre Brooks are also recalled.

Jack Robinson and Gustavo Hamer drop to the bench, while Oli McBurnie and Anis Ben Slimane miss out altogether.

Unai Emery makes two changes to the Aston Villa side that lost 3-1 at home to Newcastle United on Tuesday, both of which were predictable.

Diego Carlos and Leon Bailey are brought back into the side as Matty Cash and Moussa Diaby make way.

Villa’s main January signing, Morgan Rogers, is on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Trusty, Norrington-Davies, Souza, McAtee, Brooks, Brereton, Osula.

Subs: Oné, Amissah, Norwood, Robinson, Hamer, Osborn, Davies, Larouci, Archer.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Tielemans, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Cash, Chambers, Diaby, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Wright, Olsen.