  1. Saintjack01
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you start, TAA or estupinan

    1. GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would never bench TAA

    2. KaapseKloppse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can't you start both? Who are you other def options?

      1. Saintjack01
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Trippier porro who I want to start

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Same boat, same question.

    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      TAA, but I’m probably starting both.

  2. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Repost. 1FT, 8.5mil itb.What should i do here? Should I take a hit for Gordon+ De Bryune?

    Dubravka
    Porro, Estupinan, TAA
    Eze*, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Solanke, Alvarez, Watkins

    Areola, Bowen, Gabriel, Pau Torres

    a. Eze to Gordon
    b. Bowen to De Bryune
    c. Alvarez to Haaland

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I went C this week

    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

  3. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Trippier + Solanke or
    B. Estupinan + Watkins ?

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough, A just

  4. Aster
    • 3 Years
    just now

    I do not know why I have this unshakeable feeling that Haaland will not even start, or that he will blank.

