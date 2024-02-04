Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with four matches taking place.

Three of those fixtures get underway at 2pm GMT.

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to the side that started Thursday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United, as Justin Kluivert and Luis Sinisterra start in place of Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier.

As for Nottingham Forest, they make six alterations in total, which includes a debut for new goalkeeper Matz Sels. Matt Turner is a substitute but Chris Wood is not involved.

In west London, Christopher Nkunku starts for Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino makes two changes following the midweek loss to Liverpool. Malo Gusto also comes into the starting XI, with Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke dropping out. Ben Chilwell continues at left-back, meanwhile.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes and Pablo Sarabia return for Wolverhampton Wanderers, replacing Matt Doherty, Tommy Doyle and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

In the other 2pm kick-off, Harry Maguire comes in for Raphael Varane at the back, as Erik ten Hag makes just one change to the side that beat Wolves 4-3 in Gameweek 22.

West Ham have made two changes, with the headline being Kalvin Phillips dropping to the bench after a poor debut. Konstantinos Mavropanos is also a substitute, with David Moyes recalling Nayef Agurd and Vladimir Coufal. The alterations suggest a change in shape, with five defenders named in the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra, Solanke

Subs: Kerkez, Mepham, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Tavernier, Radu, Billing, Travers

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Tavares, Yates, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi

Subs: Turner, Toffolo, Felipe, Niakhate, Ribeiro, Vlachodimos, Danilo, Montiel, Reyna

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Nkunku

Subs: Bergstrom, Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Cunha, Neto

Subs: Bentley, S Bueno, Doherty, H Bueno, Doyle, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Griffiths, Fraser

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayinder, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat, Diallo, Eriksen, Antony, McTominay, Forson

West Ham United XI: Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Ings, Cornet, Scarles, Mubama, Mavropanos, Phillips

