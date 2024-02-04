137
137 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wolves equaliser

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Own goal

      Open Controls
  2. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Cunha goal

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Probably

      Assist really

      Open Controls
  3. Sailboats
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Big Ollie Watkins with the 18 pointer! Yesss sir

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Did you just wake up from a coma?

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm using internet explorer

        Open Controls
      2. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        fair to assume he was drifting in his boat

        Open Controls
      3. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
  4. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Late to the Party but (C)old Palmerrrrrrrrrr

    Open Controls
  5. Sailboats
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Well that was quick

    Open Controls
  6. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Chelsea lose cs. Cunha. Or maybe own goal

    Open Controls
  7. Sgt. Schultz
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    noChelsea CS

    Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Palmer CS gone

    Open Controls
  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Palmer cs gone

    Open Controls
  10. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Cunhaaaaaaaaaa

    Open Controls
  11. F4L
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    why did cunha drop in price last night ffs

    Open Controls
  12. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Get innnnn Cold Palmer & Cunha

    Open Controls
  13. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    OMG hojlund

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Finally justifying his price tag

      Open Controls
  14. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hojlund is class

    Open Controls
  15. WVA
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    If Bowen and Solanke get returns I'll be in heaven

    Open Controls
  16. Sgt. Schultz
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    United G

    Open Controls
  17. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Petrovic so unlucky 😆

    Open Controls
  18. JBG
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Højlund is on fire lately!

    Open Controls
  19. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    How does Palmer keep scoring? Every time I watch Chelsea he doesn't seem to be very advanced up the pitch. He was practically playing as a defensive midfielder against Liverpool.

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Every che player was practically a defender vs Liverpool...

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Game Intelligence = 100

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      hes a very good player

      Open Controls
  20. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Højlund becoming an option?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Above Haaland Watkins Solanke Toney etc?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Maybe over Solanke and Toney

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      If United can start stringing together some consistency then possibly. Good value and nailed

      Open Controls
    3. Happy Rotter
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A few have him in my ML

      Open Controls
    4. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Might be a good replacement for Solanke.

      Open Controls
  21. $carface
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hojlund (c) 😎

    Open Controls
  22. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Confidence flowing through his veins now. The floodgates are open for him.

    Open Controls
  23. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Everyone returning except Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      And my main differential Bowen has completely dried up

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A "Do something Solanke!" usually helps

      Open Controls
  24. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Somebody please buy him a blanket

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why, is he Cold?

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Surely I can't be the only one who finds this 'cold' schtick irritating?

      Open Controls
  25. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Palmer saving my season here

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      But surely everyone has him who active/genuinely interested?

      40% owned.

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly, imagine if didn’t have him!

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      How? Heavily owned and one goal?

      Open Controls
  26. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do something Solanke!

    Open Controls
  27. JBG
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Considered 3 players for C, Richarlison,Watkins or Solanke... guess who I chose? That's right, Solanke.

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      should have had watkins

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Scout went with Solanke too. Haaland for me.

      Open Controls
  28. Tasty Jerk
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Wolves playing well.

    Open Controls
  29. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    I remember when Sterling was saying he’s motivated to be the teams top scorer around his streak of goals at beginning of season. Didn’t see how he wouldn’t be. Palmer has been unbelievable

    Open Controls
  30. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Gust0

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      YC almost every match. I hate him.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.