The final Premier League match taking place on Sunday sees Arsenal play host to Liverpool, in what promises to be an exhilarating contest.

Both sides strengthened their title credentials in Gameweek 22, as the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 2-1, while Jurgen Klopp’s troops destroyed Chelsea 4-1.

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 16:30 GMT.

As for the team news, Arsenal are without Gabriel Jesus (knee).

Emile Smith Rowe also drops out of the starting XI, with Jorginho and Kai Havertz coming in.

Liverpool make three alterations, meanwhile.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo all start, replacing Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Trossard, Nelson, Elneny, Walters

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Thiago, Darwin, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Quansah

