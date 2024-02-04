508
  1. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Well deserved MOM for Jorginho.
    Well judged by Neville.

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    2pts behind Liverpool, but 3pts behind Manchester City which is the most important stat.

  3. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    vvd own goal right?

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah. Was going 1m out.

    2. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Def looked like the shot was off target.

  4. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hazard yellow
    Rice yellow

    1. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hazard owners must be really annoyed!

  5. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Havertz finally rewarded.

  6. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Havertz YC

  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    12 Arsenal goals since Odegaard's last involvement. Odegone missing

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Been vital to Arsenal's gameplay though

    2. Ligdon
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Worst decision I made was getting him instead of Richy about 8 GWs ago…

      1. Ligdon
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Great player, just not for FPL

    3. BIGREDDOG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Do you watch the games or just refresh the FPL website?

  8. Aster
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jota shockingly bad

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No supply MacA complete waste of space

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That guy keeps playing because of his World Cup title

  9. DaniCT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    I swear if they don't put that assist to Gabriel...

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Im with you. Wil bring my gun.

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It's zonal I think for the area the ball goes into. It was a long way in front of Martinelli so probably just outside the intended destination

    3. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      theyll give it but itll be more than an hour after the game ends, so it didnt really happen

  10. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Unless Haaland goes crazy, WC burnt 🙁

    1. Tinkermania
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Did you WC for 1 GW?

  11. Arteta
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    😀

  12. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Darwin didn't start and 0 pts, jammy bench pts not awarded though.

  13. LUHG18LUHG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Saka please keep those 2 BPs

  14. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    just now

    If I see Nunez sub and actions for 40min, as a trainer, Id go nuts!

