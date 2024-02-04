318
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for -4?

    Johnson/Bowen/Solanke -> Richarlison/Darwin/Gross

    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Am thinking about Richi but just concerned am too late... especially if Son back in a week or so.
      I've had Gross the last few weeks but didn't really appreciate having him that much.

  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bowen to Jota, Estu to Gomez for free?

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Estu to Doughty

    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Wouldn't do Gomez - Robertson is surely coming back in as starter now

      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Unless you think Gomez is starting as CB now Konate is suspended (but I think Quansah is probably ahead of him)

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bowen to Jota

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't like either personally but I can see why Jota is popular

  3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Dubravka (Areola)
    Guehi*, Udogie, TAA, (Baldock, Branthwaite)
    Saka, Odegaard, Palmer, Gross (Sarr)
    Haaland, Hoijlund, Solanke

    2FT, 6.7m ITB. Should I:
    A: Guehi to Trippier
    B: Odegaard to De Bruyne
    C: both of the above or something else?

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both. Odegaard is an excellent player but that is not reflected in his Fpl points

      Trippier on fire.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree with both

  4. Aster
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Do both. Odegaard is an excellent player but that is not reflected in his Fpl points

    Trippier on fire.

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reply fail

    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yep, frustrating owning him as often pops up in good positions, makes stuff happen but had him the last eight weeks and has given me a soltry single return.

  5. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Clearly not making any moves now, but which of these seems good for freeing up the funds for Alvarez to Haaland?

    a. Solanke -> Adebayo
    b. Saka -> £7.2m mid
    c. Foden -> £6.2m mid
    d. Trent -> Trippier (or maybe cheaper Def)
    e. Porro -> Van Hecke

    I think B, C and E look silly. A could be shrewd but starting to lean towards it being D....

    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Foden out isn't necessarily silly if think his impact is limited by KDB being back. Saka to Richarlison is a good move if you're not concerned about Son coming back to soon and decreasing Richarlison's role.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah I could be more tempted by C once we have seen how things play out tomorrow night

        1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yes, good point... I'd certainly wait until tomorrow night's game to make any decision.

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nightmare isn’t it. A or C was where I’m at but hope it’s clearer after tomorrow

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I really liked A - until 30 seconds ago when I remembered that Luton blank in 26. Doh!

  6. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Are there any city defenders worth getting for their dgw?
    ..walker / ake?

    Can't get kdb without losing saka....

    Thanks

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      2x2 pointers?

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      See line up tomorrow- I like Ake but you know risk that may be benched for a game given all City defenders fit

    3. Aster
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No.

    4. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Before the Burnley game last week, Walker had started every game this season. I'd say he is a safe bet now that he's had a rest and is obviously impressing Pep.

  7. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    How to get Liverpool into this team ?

    Neto
    Trippier. Porro. Doughty
    KDB. Foden. Richarlison. Palmer
    Haaland. Watkins. Toney

    Areola. Garnacho. Gusto. Estupinan

    2.9 itb 1 ft

    1. Jota for Foden, leaves money for Salah or Trent; Foden ineffective out wide

    2. Jota for Palmer, no money for Trent/Salah without downgrading Watkins/other; Palmer has City & blank in next 3

    3. Salah for KDB; unlikely to be available for gw20, possible doubt for double

    4. Other

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Depending on who you bring in, you'll have around 5 players blanking in 26 - so likely some hits to field 11. Plus reading those options and it starts to feel like you're compromising a lot just for a double.

      Keep coming back to this but Klopp will want that trophy - you think players like Salah & Jota who are coming back from injuries get the 180 minutes to make it worth the impact of the blank?

  8. squ1rrel
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would you roll here?

    Neto
    Doughty - Trippier - Moreno
    KDB - Foden - Saka - Palmer - Richarlison
    Haaland - Watkins

    Areola - Solanke - Estupinan - Van Hecke

    0.3 ITB, 1 FT

    I have no pool cover, but I don't know how I'd bring any in. Saka -> Jota perhaps, but not sure how I feel about dropping Saka with his form.

    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I think the issue overall is that you've got too much money tied up in your bench. I'd roll the FT, look to use both for the double gameweek and potentially drop one of the bench from a cheaper player.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I'd second this. Funds are spread across front 8. You could do with 2FT to downgrade to a fodder mid/forward and then use the funds elsewhere

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Foden>Jota depending on tomorrow

  9. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you do Solanke > Darwin?

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yep

