You can find all of Sunday’s Gameweek 23 attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.
As well as those aforementioned numbers from LiveFPL, there’s also a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can find in our Premium Members Area.
The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.
GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|West Ham
|22
|Arsenal
|15
|Chelsea
|15
|Wolves
|14
|Man Utd
|12
|Liverpool
|10
|Bournemouth
|9
|Nott’m Forest
|8
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Arsenal
|3.52
|Wolves
|1.93
|Chelsea
|1.88
|West Ham
|1.69
|Bournemouth
|0.96
|Man Utd
|0.80
|Nott’m Forest
|0.56
|Liverpool
|0.41
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
|Arsenal
|3 – 1
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|3 – 0
|West Ham United
|Chelsea
|2 – 4
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Bournemouth
|1 – 1
|Nottingham Forest
20 mins ago
Thoughts on this for -4?
Johnson/Bowen/Solanke -> Richarlison/Darwin/Gross