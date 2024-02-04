You can find all of Sunday’s Gameweek 23 attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.

As well as those aforementioned numbers from LiveFPL, there’s also a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can find in our Premium Members Area.

The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.

GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

West Ham 22 Arsenal 15 Chelsea 15 Wolves 14 Man Utd 12 Liverpool 10 Bournemouth 9 Nott’m Forest 8

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Arsenal 3.52 Wolves 1.93 Chelsea 1.88 West Ham 1.69 Bournemouth 0.96 Man Utd 0.80 Nott’m Forest 0.56 Liverpool 0.41

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

