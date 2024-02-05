919
  1. Puyol Pants Up
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Been playing FPL for over a decade and can't remember the last time I have had 100+ points without any chips involved

    102 points after that city game, what a week!

    1. Puyol Pants Up
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Shoutout to Nunez (0) Estupinian (1) and Areola (1) for their massive contributions to my score this week!

    2. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I can't remember having two hat-tricks in my team and still not hitting a century. Defence really poor for me this week.

      Still, can't argue with 85.

    3. Pied Mee Ince Silva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Enjoy it mate, I ended up on 114. Did you captain Foden too?

      I must have missed the memo that we should have benched him!

      1. Puyol Pants Up
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Watkins 🙂

    4. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Congrats.

  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Gordon + Alvarez > Haaland + Jota?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yes

    2. OneMan
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes.

  3. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    What happened to Kev's bonus, he was on 1 BAP last time I checked

    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      The towers giveth and the towers taketh away

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Maupay pipped him to the 1 point.

    3. Pied Mee Ince Silva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      He made a few wild attempts near the end, probably lost a BPS or two there

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Cheers, seems harsh, especially when he effectively created the first goal

  4. gibson1314
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    93pts with 31 on the bench I really should be mad !

  5. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Should I drop Alvarez for Adebayo and bring in KDB? That would give me:

    KDB Foden Jota Richarlison Saka
    Adebayo Haaland Watkins

    With enough cash to upgrade Adebayo after DGW…

    1. OneMan
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Some forwards you have. Looks like a good plan.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Decent plan, although ideally would wait until deadline for potential leak
      Doesn't seem inconceivable that KDB is benched if Pep is still wary of protecting him after playing 90 for the first time tonight

  6. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would you transfer TAA to VVD for free if it meant you could get Jota for the DGW?

