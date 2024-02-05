Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a conclusion with Brentford v Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the City XI that that beat Burnley 3-1 last Wednesday.

Erling Haaland makes his first start in two months after recovering from a foot injury, while Kyle Walker is also back in the side.

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are similarly recalled.

Making way are Rico Lewis, John Stones, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku.

Desite Haaland starting, there is still room in Guardiola’s line-up for all of Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Brentford have made just one change to the side that was narrowly beaten by Tottenham Hotspur.

On-loan Sergio Reguilon, who couldn’t play against parent club Spurs, comes into the team for his full debut.

Keane Lewis-Potter makes way.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Mee, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Maupay, Toney.

Subs: Strakosha, Brierley, Fredrick, Yarmolyuk, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Ajer, Zanka, Lewis-Potter.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Rodri, Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Kovacic, Lewis, Bobb, Nunes, Doku, Akanji, Grealish.