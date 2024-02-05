239
  1. Goonermeister
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is it crazy to go without Haaland this week?

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Probably - I can see City battering Everton.

    2. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Crazy, no. Brave, perhaps. Scary, absolutely.

  2. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Bottomed. Evening all. How’s this for a -4?

    Estupiñan > Branthwaite
    Gordon > Neto
    Solanke > Haaland

    Would leave 0.0 ITB and give me 3 x City / 3 x Liverpool players.

    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      What’s your plan for 26?

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      GTG

  3. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Wondering if I could do a quick poll on when you guys are planning to use Wildcard & Free Hit.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Need more info on fixtures.

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      WC31/FH29

    3. OneMan
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Free hit gw 29. No sure about wildcard just yet.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      WC31 FH26/29/34/37

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    1. Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Still going strong!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Well done, a few DeadZoners went out this week.

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Edged it with 66. Tough week!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Are you still in it?

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      According to LiveFPL, safety score is 60

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        You are correct, cheers.

  5. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts on the following -8

    Alvarez, Solanke, Porro >> Haaland (c), Darwin, Van Hecke

    Hits don't look good on paper but helps field 10-11 in the GW26 Blank. Currently have 6-7 non-starters so need to start offloading.

    During that week Porro blanks and Solanke plays City. Also allows me to keep Watkins and get Jota next week too.

    Current team:
    Dubravka
    TAA Estupinan Porro (Gusto Taylor)
    Rich KDB Foden Saka Palmer
    Alvarez Watkins (Solanke)

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Alvarez + Rich to Haaland + Jota perhaps?

      1. Hanz0
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Can't afford sadly, and would be tough to sell Rich.

        Van Hecke move frees up extra funds to do Rich > Jota next week.

        Do you prefer Van Hecke or Branthewaite btw?

  6. Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Estu to TAA or VVD for a hit?
    Reckon it will pay off in next 2 weeks?

    It will give me 5 mci/pool for dgw and a hit is needed to play xi in gw26. So rather take it now than later, don't want to miss a liv def coverage?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      How's the defence look without the hit

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        How does*

  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    My entire defence and GK = 1 point
    My attack = 80 points (including 4 from Solanke lol)
    It's like the 'don't skip leg day' meme!

  8. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jota or Richarlison? And why please!
    Thanks fellas

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Can afford to bench Rich for gw 26.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The one that doubles

  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Last Man Standing (376 teams)

    Safety score = 60
    Top score = Ben Tinker with 109

    41 teams to be removed, 335 teams through to GW24
    Congrats to all the survivors

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Livefpl made an adjustment.

    2. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Just nicked in. Thought I was a goner this week. No Foden, no Richarlison, wrong captain. Absolute shocker.

  10. FPLShaqiri
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Not a fan of early transfers but have exact funds for Bowen -> Jota tonight, before predicted Bowen drops and Jota rises. Also would still have 1FT to roll or deal with potential injuries. Worth the gamble?

    Raya (Neto)
    TAA Walker Doughty (Gabriel Estupinan)
    Bowen Foden Saka Palmer (Hinshelwood)
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      just now

      If Jota is the one you definitely want, I'd do it.

