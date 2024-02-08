Foden Keepers Losers Weepers: MD16

It was a bonkers Gameweek, with 45 goals flying in across Premier League grounds, and those who were prepared to go off-piste with selection and captaincy were the big winners. Defensive assets took the weekend off, or relocated to Sheffield; therapy needs for those who benched Foden reached Woody Allen levels; and the Celebration Police were out in force. The big man is back, and delivered more minutes than points, but that won’t deter us from giving him the armband next week.

All this action translated into high scores and big match swings in the Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers FPL community tournament. Let’s catch up with who did what.

PREMIER LEAGUE

OPPENHAMSTER 1-5 CAFU GOOD MEN

The nuclear Hamsters were edging this match until Foden detonated to send them scurrying back into their bunker. @SicilianFPL (94) and @maverick_fpl (96) exchanged strikes in the H2Hs, but it was the Cafus that went ‘Hella Hot’ in the Squad match, with @fpl_juice (89) leading the way.

WAN FLEW OVER THE NKUNKU’S NEST 0-3 SPEARSMINT DINO

After being blattered in Matchday 15, the Spearsmints restored their sheen by stealing the points from Nkunku’s Nest. A goal from @Darth_Krid, and @FPLMatthew’s clean sheet, set the tone in the H2Hs, and Gnar_tweets (102) sealed the deal in the Squad match.

EL SIN NOMBRE 2-2 SON OF A GÜN

El Sin Nombre set the pace in the H2Hs, with strikes from @FPLordhiuchus and @FPL_Phenom. @Frenchy_FPL pulled one back, and it was looking good for the Sons in the Squad match, thanks to @FPL_MAK (97), but the Nombres reloaded with Fodens to secure a draw.

I GERD MÜLLER A PINT 2-2 BANYANA BAFANA

The reigning champions were another team left ruing their selection of City assets. The Müllers started brightly thanks to a brace from @FF_Thinker (96), but @FPL_FrodoB reduced the H2H deficit, and @fpl_saffer (106) was the gaffer in the Squad match, but it wasn’t enough to win.

NETFLIX AND CHILWELL 7-1 FABIO CANNAVARIANCE

@FPL Toni (108) had the insight to deliver a brace, and @fplescritor delivered another to steer the Chilwells to a comfortable victory. @FPLEchidna (109) struck a consolation for the Fabios.

FONTAINE OF KNOWLEDGE 1-4 SHEIKH, BLATTER AND RAUL

The runaway leaders had too much know-how for the Fontaines. @TomsFPL’s (99) H2H strike was matched by @Raghy78d, and it was one-way traffic in the Squad match, with @FplAuto (100) and @vasman60 (113) leading the way.

Premier League Table

*Spearsmint Dino deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player.

CHAMPIONSHIP

FC HA LA LAND 1-2 ONANAS IN PYJAMAS

In a top of the table clash, it was the Onanas who had the last laugh. It was all square in the H2Hs, with @Hankscorpio16’s goal for Ha La Land being matched by a rare strike from @fpl_Werner, but it was the home team who were caught napping in the Squad match.

PANDA EXPRESS CDF 3-2 NO FUCHS GIVEN

No Fuchs Given took a comfortable lead, and a hatful of Haalands, into the Brentford-City game, but an express delivery of Fodens turned the match on its head. H2H goals from @FPL_Timmy and @PsychoDFPL for the Fuchs was matched by a brace from ManOnPod_Dronuk (96), and the Pandas prevailed by just four points in the Squad match. Probably not the best time to mention another dodgy benching decision (@FPL_Mihir (108)).

KAHN YOU FEEL THE LÖW TONIGHT 2-0 ONE TCHOUAMENI

There was little bedroom action in the H2Hs, where @Nitsaroo and @zopharfpl kept it clean; but tonight was the night for the Kahns in the Squad match, thanks to a illuminating performance by @FPL_Dark_Knight (107), and further rogering from @Roger_sen (101). @adisinss (102) did his best to transgress for One Tchouameni.

NUSANTARA GAUCHOS 0-4 HAND OF ZOFF

The Zoffs rode off with points following a lame performance by the Gauchos. @robmangunsong and @fantasypoddenpl exchanged clean sheets in the H2Hs, but @maidenallthe way (98) did what it takes to secure victory.

CAMEROON DIAZ 5-1 FLOWERS

@FPL_Dissorder (100) and @sami_devil10 hit the headlines with a three-goal H2H burst that left the Florists wilting, and @tomba91 (95) was the best performer in a supporting role in the Squad match. @Mreidfelt’s consolation goal was the only green shoot for the Flowers.

MURDER ON ZIDANE’S FLOOR 2-2 CASH BANDICOOT

The Zidanes found their rhythm in the H2Hs, with strikes from Matthew Whitman and @Karan816, being supplemented by a cleanie from @ddhamidharka (94); but the Bandicoots had just enough capital to restore parity in the Squad match.

Championship League Table

LEAGUE ONE

SWEET 2FA 4-0 MARADONA KEBABS

The Sweets got both hands in the cookie jar in this battle for mid-table obscurity. @Lozz_FPL (102) was spotless in the bedroom, @fplshakenbake delivered a taste in the H2Hs, and there was further bingeing in the Squad match.

KEANE 16 4-3 FLYING DUTCHMEN

The Dutchmen were flying against the league-leaders following a brace from @AnagGoe00 (98), and a further H2H strike from @rowhunn, but there was redemption for Keane 16, thanks to a goal from @FPLRedemption, and an onslaught in the Squad match.

WINNING MENTALITY WANDERERS 6-1 NO KOEMAN NO CRY

The Wanders are now making other teams cry, but is there enough winning mentality left to climb out of the cellar? @NoobFPL (97) led by example, with support from @fpldeadlyledley in the H2Hs, and the press was maintained in the Squad match. @Dannymorata (91) notched a consolation for No Koeman.

IT’S A WONDERFUL CRUYFF 2-5 GENTLMAN’S GREALISH

Gentleman’s Grealish leapfrogged the Cruyffs thanks to a ruthless H2H performance by @FPLDanCross (107) and @fplmfc (103). @Aparajitkr and @gmaher86 struck back for the Cruyffs, but they were never turning this one around.

THE HEROES 0-2 SHELBY COMPANY LIMITED

The Shelbys had the edge in the H2Hs, thanks to a clean sheet from @PaulAttwood16 and a strike from @YinonJapheth, but they needed every one of @fplblackbox_az’s 104 points to confirm victory in the Squad match. @TheFPLPub (100) was heroic in a losing cause.

MARITIM +62 1-3 GARUDA CHEERS UP MASVANSA 2022

The Maritims were on course for victory against their lofty visitors, but ran aground on a bank of Foden/Haaland differentials. @rrfachchh (92) did the business for the home team, and @ViraFPL kept it clean, but it was the Garudas who were splicing the mainbrace in the Squad match.

League One Table

LEAGUE TWO

A PLANET WITH NO STARS 4-1 LETS’ GET READY TO CRUMBLE

@FPL_Brandon (114) delivered a goalkeeping masterclass, and @Geddyfpl2 scored on the break, but it was all for nothing as their teammates crumbled against their interstellar hosts in the Squad match. @FPLCricketer’s century for the Planets is in the record books, but I am confused about how @I_am_Confuzzled (106) was left on the bench.

THE NATION OF DOMINATION 0-3 RUUD BULLET

It was a rude awakening for the Nation, who were dominated on their home turf by the new league leaders. @kaixlfc and Desmon Hui exchanged clean sheets, but the Ruuds shot into an unassailable lead in the Squad match, thanks to @karlcoot and @FPL_RJM (both 103). They also rubbed salt in the wound by leaving their top points-scorers, @AliCowper (111) and @DonpedroFPL (110), on the bench.

THE GALACTICOS 0-2 INTEGRITY IS MBUEMO

The Galacticos were compromised by Integrity is Mbeumo, who edged past them in a hard-fought matchup. @LaddictFp (96) kept the Stars at bay in the H2Hs, @eurofpl (98) also notched, and @fpl_incubaker (100) turned the heat up in the Squad match. The Mbeumos also left their top points-scorer, @JosFpl (102), on the bench, but got away with it.

THE GENERALISTS 1-2 THE DEADLY DEADLINERS

It was another Dad’s Army performance by the Generalists, who succumbed to some precision timekeeping from the Deadliners. @FPL_Banananose (92) did his best to avoid the banana skin by notching in the H2Hs, and @chrismcr was secure in defence, but the Deadliners had the numbers in the Squad match, notwithstanding @FplVeteran’s (102) best endeavours.

UNBELIEVABLE GEOFF 1-3 THE NONCHALANT TWENTY2

The Unbelievables were another team to have their gameweek wrecked by a Foden tsunami, and now drop out of the promotion slots. @fplsum represented the sum of their efforts with a strike in the H2Hs, but @FPL_Dean and @FPL_Dale also notched for the Nonchalants, and @ViscaElCule (102) saw them home in the Squad match.

FRED RICE EATER – BYE

The Freds had to make do with a takeaway this week.

League Two Table

MANAGER OF THE WEEK

Many congratulations to the 28 FPL managers who notched centuries; England could have used a couple of those in India this week. The list includes Az, who is overdue some good luck, and he will be thrilled about his 104-point haul. But then again, he might look at Darwin’s big fat zero in his team, and Garnacho’s 16 points on the bench, and wonder if the FPL Gods haven’t quite finished with him yet.

Turning to the podium slots, @FPLEchidna scored 109 for Fabio Cannavariance in a losing cause; @DonpedroFPL (110) and @AliCowper (111) couldn’t get into the Ruud Bullet team; and @vasman60 (113) was imperious for the unrelenting Sheikh, Blatter and Raul. But this week’s top banana, whose talents are clearly wasted playing in goal for Let’s Get Ready To Crumble, is @FPL_Brandon (114). Well done all.

MATCHDAY 17 FIXTURES

Here’s what we have to look forward to when battle resumes.

As with previous seasons, information on gameweek scores, including live updates are available here and by accessing Livescores by TopMarx.

That’s all for now. I’m off to scout for City team news leaks. Stay safe.