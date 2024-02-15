283
  1. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Best midfielders that play in 26 and 29?

    Bailey and Bowen?

    Can't even think of any others

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      D. Luiz, Kudus

    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Luiz

      1. Boz
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Or punt on Norgaard

    3. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Do ye prefer Luiz over Bailey? Not sold on Kudus yet...

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Pens, set pieces, some open play threat and nailed 90 mins for Luiz

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      As a pained Bowen owner of many weeks I will disagree with him being anything near one of the best for those weeks

      1. agueroooooney
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Can you think of 3 better than him?

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Doug Luiz

    6. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bowen has good fixtures and is playing high up the pitch, he's a worthwhile pick for 26-29.

      Luiz is a pick on par with JWP as he may be sitting further back with Villa's injury headache.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        just now

        High up but comically isolated v Arsenal with the CBs failing to push up and the shocking lack of structure

  2. slagsvold
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bench two: Garnacho, Doughty, Trippier, Palmer and Gabriel.

    Currently leaning Palmer and Garnacho.

    1. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I agree, Nacho first sub

    2. Ranger3
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I think there is more upside playing Garnacho than Gabriel, except if you think Gabriel will score again

  3. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    How essential is KDB this week? Torn between getting KDB/Pool defender or Ake/Saka, but if I go for the former I only have one playing defender in GW26.

  4. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Doughty or Bradley???

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Gotta punt on Bradley.

      I wouldn't start Doughty in gw25 so I can get him in for dgw28.

  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Porro -> DOUGHTY
    B) Porro/Gordon -> VIRGIL/BARKLEY (-4)
    C) Save FT

    Doughty & Barkley doubling 25 & 28 and likely playing 29 is attractive. Can currently get 11 in 26 (Porro, Palmer, Darwin bench*)

    Areola
    Gabriel, Estupinan, Porro*
    KDB, FODEN, Saka, Gordon
    HAALAND, DARWIN*, Watkins

    Turner, Palmer*, Burn, Taylor
    Bank 0.1m, 1FT

  6. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    What does a FH29 team look like?

    Flekken
    Udogie - Mee - Cash
    Son - Richarlison - Bailey - Bowen
    Watkins - Toney - Muniz

    Not very inspiring...

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      It's much better than say just 7 or 8 players turning out and letting some of those selections direct your transfers from now onwards.

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        It’s particularly the second part of that that’s important. I can see a lot of duds going into teams for several GWs to cope with this one week

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          The FH clears the mind.

          It's possible it's not required, with a couple of Premier League FA Cup losses, but it's much better for it to open up and save it that way.

          It just means you can play gw25 through to 28 as you see fit.

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        With attackers and defenders taking points off each other, I'm not convinced it's THAT much better, especially if the plan is to wildcard the following week.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          I haven't got any Spurs which helps with Liverpool now and gw26 blank.

          Of the above I only have Villa players, Watkins, Moreno and Martinez so it works for me.

          Also think I can use a WC33 which helps with gw34 to BB37.

          I'm not obsessed with a 15×15 double gw37 BB, but by definition a big double is easy for most squads to play into. Injuries and suspensions permitting.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      May yet be another game (or two) on for all we know. Might not look great but as AC/DC says above the idea of having to pick a lot of the above in coming weeks and keep until GW29 is arguably more of a problem. I currently have 4 for that week and Toney is the only one I'm happy with, I can build towards getting through with FTs but hanging onto Bowen or Moreno until then doesn't feel like a good way to manage the next 5 weeks

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      As per all big BGWs, quality over quantity

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Minute points are underestimated as 2 or 3 points is the base expectation.

        But they provide almost a quarter of your total score. Of course it's the goals, assists and bonus points that people crave.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          All about the expected points difference between non-FH team and FH team and assessing if it meets your minimum requirements to use the chip.

          Sure you are likely to get a red arrow compared to FH teams but the loss may be minor and could have a bigger gain using it in another GW

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Vicario
      [Dalot/Doughty] Moreno Reguilon
      Son Richarlison Luiz Kudus
      Toney Watkins [Hojlund/Awoniyi]

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Personally I think a Man Utd / Newcastle fixture being added would seal a FH for me. Luton / Bournemouth playing would make it easy to navigate without FH

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I'm just hoping for Leeds to beat Chelsea.

    5. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Can get that midfield plus Toney and Watkins without FH, enough cash to do Bowen to Salah for GW30 and the team doesn't look bad

    6. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      just now

      There are going to be at least 4 fixtures imo(?) Is this correct? Are these players from 6 teams only(?) I think I have only Watkins and Porro atm. I haven't been able to decide my strategy yet.

  7. Glokollur nr.1
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Estu Porro
    Saka Richarlison Jota Foden
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Areola Palmer Senesi Mengi

    1 FT
    Thinking of rolling FT or loose Porro but for who to replace?
    Go for the likes of VVD/Saliba or
    Doughty/Bradley to free up funds for Salah/Son?

  8. CarelessGenius©
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    A. Brentford keeper
    Or
    B. Luton keeper
    For gw25?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  9. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    What is the Wolves attack with Cunha injured?
    Hwang or Neto?

    1. CarelessGenius©
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Possibly both.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Setup:

      Hee Chan
      Sarabia Neto

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Both + Sarabia (or Bellegarde)

  10. CarelessGenius©
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    A. Saka (1 game)
    Or
    B. Barkley (2 games)
    ?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

    2. Glokollur nr.1
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A, he's on fire

  11. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Ake (CHE, BRE) and Gordon (BOU)

    B) Bradley (bre, LUT) and KDB (CHE, BRE) -4

    B will also likely mean another hit next GW

    1. Glokollur nr.1
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tough one but B
      KDB too big

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B is high risk, high reward
      Not sure on minutes for either

      I went for option A in my team and brought in Ake and Son

  12. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which defender between Maguire or Branthwaite?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mostly depends which GWs you need to play them for these 2 I think. Everton fixtures an especially mixed bag

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah Maguire looks quite handy in the next few and could have a GW 29 game against SHU if United go out the cup

  13. Big W
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Help please!
    1FT 4.3ITB
    Areola (Dubrav)
    Doughty | Saliba | Porro (Estu, Kabore)
    Saka | Gordon | Foden | Jota (Palmer)
    Watkins | Solanke | Haaland

    Palmer + Porro > KDB + Reguilon for a -4? Leaves me 6 doubles and 11 in GW26

  14. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Liverpool fans - what's the Bradley situation likely to be? Do you think he will play 0, 90 or 180mins?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      90-120 over 2 fixtures

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        That might be enough for me to be fair

    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      this is an impossible question. I think its better to just accept that theres about three liverpool players that id say are guaranteed 180 and thats allisson robbo and virgil

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree with Alisson and VVD. I can see rotation for Robbo with the cup final in mind. Tsimikas and Gomez could get game time in the double at LB

  15. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Raya
    Ake Estupinan Moreno
    Saka Jota Foden Son
    Haaland Toney Watkins

    Dubravka Palmer Porro Gusto

    A. TC Haaland
    B. Bench Boost
    C. Gusto > Reguilon, Bench Boost

  16. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why does it still show TAA with %50 chance of playing in two days when he’s supposedly ruled out of cup final ten days from now? Is it not a sure thing?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      It wasn't an official sauce, a reliable journalist I think but not a club statement.

    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      maybe its a cup specific injury, he might be ok for the league ...or maybe they havent updated the flag yet....what you reckon?

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Journo reported he is out, I don't think the club have officially announced it

  17. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Is no one here freehitting gw26? Is it considered a waste of a FH, and there will be better game weeks?

    1. DropkickMurphys
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      29 is supposed to be bigger Blank GW

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Depends on your team and how players you might have missing.

  18. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Maybe I'm being naive but ain't KDB obviously a better pick if you have to choose one from KDB and Jota? Like one more game in the next 2 GWs, also 2 games at home vs Jota's 1?

