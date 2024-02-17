3pm team news: Son + Pau start, Arsenal unchanged

Five more Premier League matches follow on from Liverpool’s victory over Brentford in the early kick-off.

Above times in GMT

Arsenal will be attempting to peg back Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to two points at Turf Moor, where both the Gunners and Burnley are unchanged.

The Clarets have Charlie Taylor back available but the well-owned budget FPL defender is only among the substitutes.

Mikel Arteta only recovers one of his injured players, Emile Smith Rowe, who is on the visitors’ bench.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s north London rivals play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ange Postecoglou makes four changes from the Tottenham Hotspur side that beat Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Two of them are enforced, as Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are injured, while there are also benchings for Timo Werner and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma, Emerson Royal and Ben Davies come into the starting XI.

It’s one in, one out on the injury front for Wolves: Hwang Hee-chan is fit to start but Matheus Cunha will be sidelined for some time with a hamstring issue.

One enforced alteration is also what Eddie Howe has made for Newcastle United’s clash with Bournemouth.

Harvey Barnes makes his first start since September after recovering from a toe injury, replacing the unavailable Callum Wilson.

Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo come in for Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra for the Cherries.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham are unchanged from the starting XI that beat Andoni Iraola’s side in Gameweek 24.

But Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is forced into two changes, with the injured Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara replaced by Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans.

Finally, there are two alterations apiece at the City Ground.

Danilo and Felipe are in for Ryan Yates and Moussa Niakhate for the hosts.

David Moyes has reacted to West Ham United’s thrashing by Arsenal by recalling Kalvin Phillips and the fit-again Michail Antonio at the expense of the benched Ben Johnson and Tomas Soucek.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford, Delcroix, Esteve, O’Shea, Assignon, Odobert, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey.

Subs: Muric, Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Rodríguez, Benson, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Kiwior, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Havertz, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Soares, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Bandeira, Lannin-Sweet.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Muniz.

Subs: Rodák, Bassey, Adarabioyo, Reed, Wilson, Adama, Ballo-Touré, Iwobi, Lukic.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno, Tielemans, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Olsen, Digne, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, White

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke

Subs: Randolph, Travers, Kerkez, Mepham, Ouattara, Scott, Unal, Kinsey-Wellings, Sinisterra

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Tavares, Danilo, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi.

Subs: Turner, Kouyate, Toffolo, Niakhate, Yates, Origi, Reyna, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Phillips, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Soucek, Mubama.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Davies, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal, Matar Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Subs: Austin, Davies, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Lo Celso, Johnson, Werner.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Sarabia, Neto, Joao Gomes, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S Bueno, Traore, H Bueno, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Fraser, Doyle.

