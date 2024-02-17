Two of the four teams that ‘double’ in Gameweek 25 meet in the early kick-off in west London. Brentford v Liverpool gets underway at 12:30 GMT.

The visitors have Mohamed Salah back in their squad for the first time since New Year’s Day, although he is only among the substitutes.

The Egyptian was first on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations before spending the best part of a month recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his side from last week’s win over Burnley, both in defence.

Conor Bradley replaces the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate returns from suspension to oust Jarell Quansah at centre-back.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal because Alisson Becker, who was absent in Gameweek 24 through illness, misses out with a hamstring problem.

The Brentford team news is straightforward as Thomas Frank has largely kept faith with the same team that defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

His hand was forced for his one and only change as Ethan Pinnock is out injured, so Kristoffer Ajer comes into the backline.

Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa are both on the bench after returning to Brentford following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Maupay.

Subs: Strakosha, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, McConnell, Quansah.