Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 25 gets underway as they host Chelsea at the Etihad.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the team he sent out to beat FC Copenhagen in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Jack Grealish misses out with a muscle injury he sustained in Denmark, so Jeremy Doku replaces him on the left flank.

Bernardo Silva recovers from a knock but drops to the bench, with Julian Alvarez coming back into the side to extend his ever-present starter status in the Premier League this season.

John Stones also has to make do with a substitute role and is replaced by Manuel Akanji.

Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, Ederson and Kyle Walker, each of whom has a double-digit ownership in FPL, all start.

Haaland has been widely backed as a Triple Captain this week.

Over 75% of the top 10k, for example, have used this chip on the Norwegian, lifting his effective ownership to stratospheric levels:

Above: Players sorted by effective ownership (EO) in the top 10k

As for Chelsea, there are two changes to their side from Monday’s late win at Crystal Palace.

One is enforced as Levi Colwill comes in for the injured Thiago Silva at centre-half.

Further forward, Raheem Sterling – and not Christopher Nkunku – replaces the benched Noni Madueke out wide.

Cole Palmer, the most-sold midfielder of Gameweek 25 with over half a million transfers out, starts against his former club.

A third of his remaining owners have benched him.

Robert Sanchez, passed fit on Friday, does not make the visitors’ squad because of a personal issue.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Kovacic, Silva, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sterling, Gallagher, Jackson, Palmer.

Subs: Bettinelli, Mudryk, Madueke, Chalobah, Nkunku, Casadei, Gilchrist, Samuels-Smith, Harrison.