399 Comments Post a Comment
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    City with 2 SOT…

  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Enzo!!

    1. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nicolas Jackson dislike your post

  3. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    come on KDB

  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Jackson with the meme quality

  5. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    This is torture after 3x(C) Haaland - was in 2 minds - wish I went with my head

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      You mean TC?

      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        You know what I mean

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    3 shots on target for City, how many for Erling?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      1 I think

  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bps:
    3 - Gusto (29)
    2 - Disasi, Sterling (24)

    Petrović (21)
    Colwill (20)
    Chilwell (19)
    J.Alvarez (19)
    Ederson M. (16)
    Rodrigo (16)
    Aké (15)
    De Bruyne (14)
    Walker (14)
    Akanji (13)



    Haaland (-5)

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland hasn't missed a pen and been sent off yet.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      gusto outscoring tc haaland and kdb. what a time to be alive

  8. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Really enjoying the game but 3 blanks for my City players is not good!

    1. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3xLiv + 3x MCi in tatters 🙁

  9. jimbe4mXL
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    This GW feels like a very bad joke 😀

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Robot down

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Back up

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        He drinks a lager drink, he drinks a cider drink

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          just now

          as long as he sings the songs that remind him of the good times and the better times it's all good.

  11. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Alvarez off?

  12. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Foden is so ineffective playing so wide. Needs to play centrally. Get Silva over on the right.

  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chelsea looking solid at the back.

  14. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Palmer off

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      FFS knew it

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      cs banked

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        True!

  15. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Palmer off

  16. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Both my differentials off, time to log off

  17. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Where are my Haaland goals?

    1. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      One in a few minutes. Be patient. 🙂

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Loading

    3. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Don't think any are coming today

  18. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    All be conned by the double.

  19. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Evething is going wrong for me 🙂
    Not was the best week for double Tham attack...

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have triple

  20. Baps hunter
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Looks like "we" are going to get total 20 pts with triple MCI, if lucky 🙁

  21. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Even if Haaland blanks in both, I think my BB fail will still be worse than TC fail 😆

