In the absence of a lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with four matches at 3pm GMT.

There’s another benching for Pervis Estupinan for Brighton, who make two changes from their 5-0 win at Sheffield United.

Kaoru Mitoma misses out through injury and is replaced by Evan Ferguson, while Igor Julio comes in for Adam Webster.

Julio Enciso makes the matchday squad for the first time since August and is among the substitutes.

There’s just one change for Everton as Jack Harrison replaces Ashley Young.

Both Manchester United changes are enforced as Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are out injured.

Victor Lindelof comes in at left-back, while teenager Omari Forson is handed his first United start.

Marco Silva is the busiest boss of the day, making six changes.

Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson, Alex Iwobi and Sasa Lukic are recalled, with Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Tom Cairney and Bobby De Cordova-Reid dropping to the bench.

Joao Palhinha begins a two-match ban, while Willian is injured.

An unchanged Aston Villa take on Nottingham Forest, who make one change from their 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Moussa Niakhate replaces Nuno Tavares, who is absent altogether.

Oliver Glasner names an unchanged Crystal Palace side for his first official game in charge.

As for Burnley, Aaron Ramsey is injured and Hannes Delcroix drops to the bench.

In come Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Charlie Taylor.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno, Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Tielmans, Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Olsen, Digne, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Niakhate, Dominguez, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi.

Subs: Turner, Kouyate, Toffolo, Reyna, Yates, Origi, Montiel, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Igor, Van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey, Gross, Gilmour, Adingra, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Subs: Steele, Webster, Veltman, Moder, Estupinan, Lallana, Baleba, Ansu Fati, Enciso.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Joao Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Hunt, Young, Coleman, Onana, Chermiti.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Munoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Ayew, Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Clyne, Ozoh, Umeh, Ahamada, Rodney, Franca, Plange.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Odobert, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Amdouni, Odobert.

Subs: Muric, Cork, Rodriguez, Manuel, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Larsen, Delcroix.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Forson.

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala, Collyer.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Tosin, Robinson, Reed, Wilson, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Broja, Cairney, Adama, Ballo-Touré, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Diop.