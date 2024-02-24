168
168 Comments Post a Comment
  1. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Oh Duggie duggie, duggie duggie duggi duggie duggie doo

  2. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thought Luiz was good for set pieces/pens, an Bailey was the open play one!
    Fair play to those who brought either in

  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Luiz is owned by half of teams in the FPL analytics league ...FPLReview tool loves him

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It's not really a surprise at this stage. Been doing this all season.

      I remember when he was 4.5m a season or so ago, and he was a complete level above all the other 4.5m mids in my stats tables. Ridiculously, even.

      Emery has really got the best out of him!

  4. LE CHARO
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Brought Douglas Luiz in for a -4 for KDB 1 min before the deadline because of the leaks. Might be one of my best moves ever.

    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wow

    2. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      What leak did I miss, KDB benching again?

      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes

    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      just now

      -8 for Luiz paid off

  5. noissimbus
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    You can't make this up. My ML rival brought D.Luiz in on a free hit, and I was amused at his seemingly naive move.

    Very shrewd.

    1. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It was still naive

  6. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Luiz what a joke.

  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Wish Foden didn't start, would have brought in D.Luiz becuase of GW29 :p.

  8. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Luiz is the boring unfashionable and really quite essential pick isn’t he

  9. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Many contempt creators were cool on Duggie saying he plays too deep recently

    #GroupthinkFailure

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They clearly weren't watching matches. McGinn went deeper.

