  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Solanke rebooted

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Robot next please?

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    You guys are not even watching are you

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I am Sky Sports UHD 😉

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Wasn't at you. I know you have 10 screens following every game at once 😆

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          🙂

        2. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Occasionally get it wrong when it’s hectic 🙁

  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Solanke running but not comfortably.

    1. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Dgw28 still possibility, 45 minutes today, I fear.

  4. WVA
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Apologies for holding Solanke

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Looked like clash of knees

  6. Haalander
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    So close to a pen

  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    will solanke play 90?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Happy with 60

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Of course, barring any injury

      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Look up^ if you are not watching the match.

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          i’m in fact

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yes, go on...

        2. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Damn, was preoccupied with emails, just seen now 🙂

          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Has he gone off?

    3. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      appears to be moving freely now

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cool, phew

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Nunes or Foden

  9. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Re conversation on previous page the missing player on England’s flank should be Palmer, not Grealish/rashford/sterling

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      It's on his "weak" side though as in, he plays on the right for CHE, no? That would be a lethal team though!

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Stick Palmer in the middle, Maddison left and Foden left in Stockport

        1. Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Potentially England most technically accomplished player ever?

    2. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rice palmer Bellingham midfield sounds great with Maddison ready on the bench

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kane
      Saka, Bellingham, Foden

      Best front 4 in Europe hands down. Even Southgate can't f*** this up.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        You'd go double-pivot?

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Phillips and Henderson behind

    4. Garlana
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sadly Southgate is a massive noob so wont likely do anything like this.

    5. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Posted my team a few comments down to finish what I started a page back.

  10. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Stones so far forward today

  11. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    All my players bar Estu returned so far, still on a red arrow. Crazy.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't take -16's 😀

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No hits this GW

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      How many have you got left?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        just now

        5, after the 3 city boys and Solanke

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Lots capped Watkins, Robot & Foden

  12. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Do something Haaland!

  13. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    I really dont understand why city bought Nunez.
    Didnt even think he was that good at Wolves...

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Decent tempo runs today

    2. putana
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      he's a solid player. He's still learning to play against teams that sit back

    3. Bada Bing
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A squad player at best.

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      panic buy

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        *when paqueta fell through due to betting complications

        he wouldve been great in at city

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          just now

          What's going on with that gambling case? I read City are thinking of going for him again this summer - was it quietly dropped?

    5. boc610
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      hes playing really well you watching the game?

      1. Free Hat
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Maybe bit harsh considering this game yes, but overall i find him very average

    6. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmer said he would have stayed if they guaranteed him minutes, selling him was a mistake, they sold him at 40M now he has been valued at 100M.

    7. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I was wrong "according to the CIES Football Observatory – Palmer is worth €104.9m (£90.5m) following his superb performances for Chelsea." It was 100 million euros I thought it was pounds.

      1. Free Hat
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        And how much is Nunes worth? 😀

        1. Randaxus
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          47M pounds on transfer market.

  14. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Right halftime.

    Pickford
    Trent, Walker, Stone, Trippier
    Foden, Rice, Bellingham
    Saka, Kane, Palmer

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      dunk at cb otherwise nice

      southgate will never leave the midfield just to rice though, doesn't have the ambition

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Watkins & Solanke should be in the squad

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        They can be, just not in the XI.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden gets shown up everytime he plays for England. Until he learns a single position well he shouldnt start

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Trent is not a fullback. Who is covering for his incompetence? Scandalous choice

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Maguire over Walker at CB

      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Southgate, is that you?

  15. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    How many players you got to play not including this City game?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      3x Arsenal 2x WHM

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        6 including Cap to play, hence red arrow currently

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      5

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        7

  16. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Didn’t look at my keepers properly at all and only noticed I’ve Areola in goal instead of Raya by accident. That’s a rookie mistake

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Could turn out okay in the end

  17. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    After selling Saka and missing out on his 30pts in 2 weeks, bought him back for Jota… which means Branthwaite dropped to 1st sub lol. So could really do with Alvarez just staying seated on the bench.

  18. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    -8 including -4 for Pau ...bad

    -4 for Douglas Luiz...good

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Well done, now try to catch Douggies hauls...

  19. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Get Bruyne on!

    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Dont even need the De!

