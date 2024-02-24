There’s a first Premier League benching of the season for Julian Alvarez as Manchester City face Bournemouth in the early evening kick-off.

The match at the Vitality Stadium gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

Alvarez is one of three City players to make way from the side that beat Brentford in midweek.

Also dropping out are Kyle Walker, who has now been benched in three of City’s last six league fixtures, and Oscar Bobb.

Nathan Ake, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic come in to the side.

Kevin De Bruyne has travelled to the south coast but, as feared, he is only among the City substitutes again.

Jack Grealish is also surprisingly on the bench, despite being ruled out of this contest by Pep Guardiola on Friday.

As for the hosts, Andoni Iraola makes just one change to the Bournemouth XI that started last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

It’s an enforced alteration, too, as Milos Kerkez replaces the injured Lloyd Kelly.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Radu, Travers, Mepham, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Unal, Kinsey-Wellings.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Nunes, Silva, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Gomez, Bobb, Lewis.

