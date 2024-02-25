Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at the slightly earlier time of 13:30 GMT on Sunday, as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Sheffield United to Molineux.

This is the only Premier League match of the day, with Chelsea doing battle with Liverpool in the EFL Cup final later on.

As for the team news, Wolves are unsurprisingly unchanged from the side that won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

That means Pablo Sarabia, Pedro Neto and top transfer target Hwang Hee-chan all start in Gary O’Neil’s 3-4-3 formation.

Chris Wilder makes four changes from the 5-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, meanwhile.

Ivo Grbic, Auston Trusty, Oliver Norwood and Rhian Brewster come in, replacing Wes Foderingham, the suspended Mason Holgate, Ben Osborn and William Osula.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer are both absent from the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Neto, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S Bueno, Traore, H Bueno, Doyle, Chirewa, Bellegarde, Fraser

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, Larouci, McAtee, Brewster

Subs: Foderingham, Sasnauskas, Curtis, Davies, Osborn, Arblaster, Brooks, Osula, McBurnie

