  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    At the end of LT FPL Andy steam, he received a message stating Estupinan starts haha

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Figures as Ive sold him, well done on the haul owners

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Damn

    3. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks for the confirmation

    4. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 7 Years
      just now

      O great. He could easily get subbed before 60 at least

  2. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    **NOTE TO SELF: Hit Save Team button before the deadline :). My shiny new transfer in is sat firmly last on my bench 😀

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      🙁

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah , sickening

    3. Tinkermania
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      And who is that?

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you know you're going to transfer a player out, you should leave him in the 11 so when the transfer goes through the new player is in the 11

    5. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      You have done the Turdification process exceptionally

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It is a catchy word but I think you're using it wrong

    6. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Username checks out

  3. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Couldn’t decide between saka and haaland so went Son (C). Wish me luck !

  4. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    I did hwang and toney for watkins and son. I'm basically taking hits to reverse my wildcard.

  5. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Was so focused on my outfield players I forgot about my keeper. Ended up starting Areola over Dubravka, who were most people starting this week?

    A) Areola
    B) duBravka

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Coin toss anyway both 2 points max

      1. agueroooooney
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I think you mean 2 points expected as apposed to two points maximum

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d have gone Areola. Newcastle defence is awful. Everton not been great in front of goal. Both probably 2 pts

    3. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Have Trippier as well so probably not bad to spread the defence

  6. boc610
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    be sol like spurs to concede after 4 mins which i see happening... thats why i started udogie

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Palace new manager, won't be easy game for Spurs

