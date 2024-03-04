270
  1. reo19uk
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    If not used TC yet should I use it on Solanke this week?

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      It depends on if you have other chips left

      I wouldn’t put it on Solanke. I’d play it on a player in a top 4/5 side later in the season

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah not sure given future doubles

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It’s not so much about the fixtures though. Solanke and Bournemouth aren’t a top side. If he only scored once in the 2 games, it wouldn’t be surprising

          Someone like Son in GW37 will likely have a double of Burnley (who will relegated) and Man City (who could have the title wrapped up and he likes that fixture)

          Or Salah with a double of Villa+Fulham

      2. reo19uk
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        I currently have all chips left. Planning the free hit GW29, the the wildcard and bench boost later in season.

        Just wasn't sure on the TC whether to use now or save. Just wasn't sure if would have a week for bench boost and a week for TC at some point!

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, I would, they’ll smash at least one of those teams and you’d expect him to be back in the goals

  2. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Trossard.Worst transfer of my season.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      kick in the balls when Jorghino and Havertz starting ahead of him lol. Don't worry, my balls are bruised too. Maybe we get a goal from the bench

  3. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Porro
    Son Maddison Foden Saka
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    (Areola Garnacho Estu Cash)

    Haaland, Foden & Estu to Morris, Bowen & Doughty -8?

    Solanke to Toney for BGW29 (10 players no hits).
    Garnacho to Salah in GW30.
    WC in GW31.
    Thoughts?

  4. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone considering WC?

    It isnt that bad time to seek boost with differentials, survive dgw and blank as well. Risky but it may pay off.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I wildcarded on Saturday night. But it’s team dependent, my team needed it

  5. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    So last page I asked if Maddison covers Son. Reason I asked.

    I left my team last week in frustration. Then did immediate transfers last week so I wouldn't have to touch my team all week and could just take another week away.

    Didn't realise Senesi was hamstring injury, brought him and Son in for Estupinan (eff that guy) and Kevin (it's been fun lad).

    Now debating wildcarding this week (with an eye to FH29):

    Neto, Areola
    Gabriel, Doughty, Emerson, Livramento (pending Trippier news), C. Richards
    Salah (would stay as Foden unless confirmed fit for MCI), Saka, Maddison (instead of Son), Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Solanke, Watkins (would probably be Morris for GW28 then bring him back in GW30).

    Leaves me 0.7M in the bank for the 0.3M I'll lose on Watkins

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Absolutely wasted my 2FTs this week by half-arsing it.

      1. Steamboat Willy Boly
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Don't worry. I wasted my wildcard. Currently taking hits to reverse the fecker

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      didnt read, but Rich thinks he will be back for the double.

  6. MagicMessi
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Lads Estupinan>>
    Wingback Kabore or safe with Mengi ??¿
    Cant afford Doughty

    1. MagicMessi
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Also Toney to Solanke or Moris? Thanks

  7. iL PiStOlErO
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Darwin to Solanke?

    Leno Turner
    VVD Gabriel Taylor Estupian Ake
    Son Saka Foden Palmer 4.3
    Haaland Watkins Darwin

    1. MagicMessi
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sure

  8. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are any of these worthwhile? Plan to FH in 29. Only got Solanke for the double

    A) KDB, Sensei + Kabore to Son, Zabarnyi + Doughty -8pts
    B) A + Haaland to Morris -12pts

