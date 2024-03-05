The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 8

Our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 8 in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a knockout stage budget of €105m.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 8

GOALKEEPERS

Being able to select the Real Madrid goalkeeper for just €4.6m is a gift from the game, so grab it with both hands. Andriy Lunin continues to impress whilst the injured Thibaut Courtois (€6.0m) recovers. His recent nine-point return included a huge nine first-leg saves. If Lunin fails to keep a second successive UCL clean sheet, then Arsenal’s David Raya (€5.0m) provides safe hands playing for the best defence in England.

DEFENDERS

Meanwhile, Manchester City have a lovely home fixture against Copenhagen. They’re in relentless form going into the second leg and they enter with two clean sheets from four matches in all competitions. Two of their most reliable defenders for game time are Nathan Ake (€4.4m) and Ruben Dias (€5.4m).

Another defensive double-up should pair Raya with team-mate William Saliba (€5.5m). Although less attacking than fellow centre-back Gabriel (€6.0m), the Frenchman comes at a cheaper price and still offers goal threat, as seen recently against West Ham United.

Then, this backline needs the exciting addition of Federico Dimarco (€5.3m). Inter have sustained one of this season’s best defences across the continent but their wing-back system also gives Dimarco the freedom to get into some incredibly attacking areas of the pitch. In fact, the Italian has racked up a huge 10 attacking returns this season in Serie A alone.

Completing the set this week is former Chelsea man Ian Maatsen (€4.5m). Not only does his price tag enable funds elsewhere but the Dutchman has already delivered a goal and an assist since being loaned to Dortmund in January. As well as that, Maatsen’s side plays at home, with a strong likelihood of a clean sheet.

MIDFIELDERS

Bayern may be suffering a mini-slump in terms of results but they are still scoring plenty. One player who has stepped up recently is wonderkid Jamal Musiala (€8.4m), racking up a goal contribution in three successive Bundesliga matches.

UCL Fantasy managers are able to check PSG’s line-up before the deadline which means we can see whether Warren Zaire-Emery (€5.4m) starts. The huge lack of cheap midfield enablers at this stage makes the 17-year-old a solid addition. Not only does he free up the budget for elsewhere, he’s also banked a goal, two assists and two Player of the Match awards in his seven Champions League matches.

With seven goals and two assists during his last 10 matches in all competitions, Phil Foden (€8.2m) could be a tough player to exclude. As well as being in scintillating individual form, he’s part of a side that’s expected to win big.

As for Real Madrid, they finally have their talisman back – Jude Bellingham (€8.0m) is officially fit and ready. The Englishman has been one of Europe’s best players this season due to both domestic and European form. His mammoth 60% ownership means that going without him could seriously threaten your rank.

Furthermore, one home team you should be backing is Arsenal. The Gunners have been exceptional on their own turf, winning all three times with a total of 12 goals. Someone who particularly thrives at home is Bukayo Saka (€9.8m), who collected a double-digit haul on all three occasions.

FORWARDS

Not only are Bayern at home, they host a Lazio side who have lost three of their last four Serie A fixtures. Leading their frontline, of course, is Harry Kane (€10.1m), who is blitzing his first season in Germany with 39 attacking returns from just 31 Bundesliga and Champions League matches.

Joining Kane on penalty duty but for a more consistent side is Erling Haaland (€11.7m). The Norwegian has proved to be one of the most explosive Fantasy assets over the last year and going without him could be a serious mistake.

The fact that Kylian Mbappe’s (€11.5m) minutes are being managed is a major restriction. However, it’s also a good opportunity to double up on Real Madrid’s attack against a shaky RB Leipzig backline. To do this, we bring in Vinicius Junior (€11.1m) who, prior to the last Matchday, returned in every one of his Champions League matches. Bellingham’s presence adds to the Brazilian’s appeal.

CAPTAINCY

The lack of Mbappe puts the armband on Harry Kane for the first day, considering his fantastic form and encouraging fixture. An alternative option could be his colleague Jamal Musiala.

On day two, we see both Man City and Real Madrid. Based on the quality of opposition, we should be looking at Erling Haaland or Phil Foden – possibly even Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m), who doesn’t make the above team due to budget. However, some will instead be tempted by Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Junior on the basis that they’re both likely to play 90 minutes.

Day three is more straightforward, with Bukayo Saka the clear captaincy favourite. As mentioned above, both he and his side have some brilliant home form and another player who didn’t make the team but could be a good alternative option is Martin Odegaard (€9.1m). The midfielder has two goals and three assists from his last five matches in all competitions, amidst a strong run of form.

If you are unlucky enough to not pick up any captaincy returns before the final day, then Inter wing-back Federico Dimarco has multiple routes to points. A more positionally advanced asset would be forward Niclas Fullkrug (€7.5m). Before Dortmund’s first leg, Fullkrug bagged a huge six goals and two assists in five matches.

