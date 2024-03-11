384
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Defender with highest ceiling in gw29?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Reguilon if fit

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trippier Garnacho Soalnke >>
    Porro Hudson Odoi Toney

    Kamianski (Dubravka)
    Doughty Reguilón Porro ( Gabriel Nouri)
    Hudson-Odoi Son Bowen (Foden Saka)
    Watkins Toney (Haaland)
    A- 9 Players with -8
    B- FH

  3. NoName
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Non FH, is Porro worth the extra .8 over Udogie?

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Last Man Standing Update (184 teams)

    Current safety score = 30
    Top score = 55

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

