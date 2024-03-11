Monday night’s match sees Chelsea take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

It’s a bit of a mid-table clash as 11th hosts 10th, although the Magpies can rise to seventh with a win.

The Blues make two changes to the side that drew with Brentford last weekend, both enforced.

Marc Cucurella makes his first start since returning from injury, while Raheem Sterling is handed a recall.

Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill are the injured players dropping out, with timelines awaited on their respective recoveries.

Conor Gallagher has been suffering from a virus this week but is fit enough to start.

Eddie Howe also makes two alterations to the Newcastle XI that saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kieran Trippier is out with a calf problem and is replaced by Tino Livramento, while Miguel Almiron comes in for Jacob Murphy.

Harvey Barnes misses out this evening with a minor hamstring injury.

GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM NEWS

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Cucurella, Chalobah, Disasi, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Gusto, Sterling, Jackson, Palmer.

Subs: Sanchez, Silva, Mudryk, Madueke, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Deivid, Gilchrist, Acheampong.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Anderson, White, Miley.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek