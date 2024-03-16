After the damp squib (for some) that was the mid-afternoon kick-offs, there’s one more Premier League match to come today.

It’s Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage, where the action starts at 5.30pm GMT.

The hosts have made two changes for the visit of the Lilywhites.

Joao Palhinha is back in the starting line-up at the expense of Harrison Reed, while Willian comes in for Harry Wilson.

Raul Jimenez is fit enough for bench duty after seven weeks out with a hamstring injury.

But there’s no place in the squad for loanee Armando Broja.

Spurs’ one alteration was pre-advertised by Ange Postecoglou in Friday’s press conference.

It’s an enforced change, as the injured Micky van de Ven is replaced by Radu Dragusin at centre-half.

James Maddison is fit to start, having been the subject of some online rumour following his non-appearance in training in midweek.

Richarlison is fit enough to be back on the bench after three matches out injured.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Palhinha; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Cairney, Traore, Ream, De Cordova Reid.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevki, Son, Johnson.

Subs: Austin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Royal, Werner, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Davies.

