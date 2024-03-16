275
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bowen + Barkley to Salah + Palmer and benching Saka this week.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Planning to bring in the same 2 players but will still start Saka

    2. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheeky Saka pen on the cards then

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Maybe, but playing the percentages.

  2. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Comically bad gameweek

    1. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      It would have been worse if I had to do a -20 to get the same team.

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Are you saying someone you know did this?

    2. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      For you.... jk, for me too, and everybody else

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Muniz G
      No FH, 9 players, Ok imo

  3. HurriKane
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Muniz Fofana and Wood were clearly the better picks over Toney Morris and Elanga

    Free hitters gor it so wrong

    1. GREEN IS GOOD
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      You gor magic hindsight

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Really rewarded this week if you had the guts to go against the template.

    1. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      The thing that annoys me the most is that some of the models say that Fofana had higher expected points than Morris.

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I played 7 players
      15 points swing with ML rival
      I will take that

    3. Saucy Son
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I do that most weeks, but didn’t this week 😆

    4. el polako
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not really….
      Toney(c)

    5. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Did u go with Woods camzy?

      I was so close to going Muniz over Wissa damn it.

      Least iv still got my FH

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes I did. He is single handedly saving my week so far.

      2. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        just now

        My wife went with wood

  5. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    FH going good then

  6. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    There’s a whole second half of football here
    Spurs will score 2 at least

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      That’s the spurit

      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        just now

        🙂

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I have triple + Muniz

      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Maddison will return there

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Want that too. But also wanted a Muniz goal.

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Up to 20 points and a big green arrow by 11 points.

    1.5 matches of the 4 to go.

  8. Evil Greg
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bailey to Salah for free gw30. Thank you Muniz.

  9. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    So the hope for fh ers is Watkins to miss out so that they can get bench points..

    1. Saucy Son
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’d rather get Watkins haul, gotta expect him to either miss out or start and haul I think

  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Bayer Leverkusen to win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Europa League? They are not too far away. Would be a mighty achievement to get all three done. Liverpool, Milan, Benfica all dangerous sides. Not to mention the mighty Saarbrücken who have been giant killing in the German Cup.

  11. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Anyone already pressed the WC button?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yesss I did Salah and Darwin in and deadwood gone

  12. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Fulham really shouldn't be 12th they should be 8th or 7th.

