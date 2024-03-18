124
  1. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Reasonably happy with my GW30 team, but means playing one of Doughty Gab or Estu away at top 5 opposition:
    Leno
    Zabarnyi Porro Doughty
    Son Maddison Salah Palmer Bowen
    Toney Watkins
    (Areola Morris Gabriel Estu)

    Already done Barkley > Salah for free, & will wait until later in the break,
    but would you hit out either Doughty or Estu for Gusto?

    Would only have one week to pay off as WC31, but I think it might just....

    1. Radulfo28773
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      I wouldn’t do it for just one week

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      I am in pretty similar situation:

      Neto / Areola
      Porro, Bradley / Doughty*, Gabi, Saliba
      Son, Maddison, Palmer, Bowen*, Foden
      Watkins, Muniz, Morris

      I don't think it's going to pay off and I am considering also Morris to Darwin. However, it could be fun move. And if things go horribly wrong, there is possibility to play WC this week.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Are you getting Salah this week?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          I bought him for Bowen 45 seconds ago 🙂

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Normally now wouldn't be time to make early transfers, but since my plan is to WC 31, basically because of Maddison has Luton this week and my 3rd def this week is Gabriel... I think I can play my WC also this week if needed. No big difference.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        However, since my OR is outside of top 300k it might be time be lucky. Che has decent CS odds and Gusto is attacking. So if the mathematical loss is perhaps 2 pts, there is perhaps 40% chance for CS and 25-35% chance for attacking return. Chance to haul might about 20% And that little money saved could be helpful later.

  2. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Kelleher
    Pedro Porro, Saliba, Gabriel
    Son, Saka, Bowen, Richarlison, Gibbs-White
    Watkins, Toney

    Areola; Morris, Doughty, Taylor.

    1 FT 10.1 ITB

    A) Bowen -> Salah
    B) Bowen + Gibbs-White -> Salah + Palmer -4
    C) Wildcard

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      I am doing A tonight

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        B is also worth it imo

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          C remains still as an option, but with triple Spurs I am probably not going to do it.

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B’s good

  3. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Would you rather lose Watkins, Saka or Son if you had to lose one?

    1. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      All three...that's the only way I will gain some rank

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      I had to lose Saka for Salah

    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      What a painful decision to make. 3 of the best assets in the game.

      One's fighting for the title, the other two battling for 4th.

  4. Radulfo28773
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Just done Barkley to Salah. Should I do Bowen to Palmer for a -4 too?
    WC uses already and planning to FH in 34

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Palmer is pretty essential and has the better fixture this week. I’d do it.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      No hit

    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Wait on the Palmer move. He has to play for England first

    4. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait, Palmer has internationals to get through

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Would you WC this ?1 ft, 10.4m itb. FH and BB chips also left.

    Areola
    Gabriel pau doughty
    Son saka Bowen Maddison palmer
    Watkins Toney

    Dubravka morris baldock regulion

    1. Radulfo28773
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nah, get Salah this week and Haaland next and you are good

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’d certainly be tempted to WC that.
      Mid is decent for this week, but there’s at least 6-7 changes I’d make overall.
      You could sort your def out for this week maybe take a hit and WC31 could work better.

      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        * didn’t see 10m itb.
        Def do Bowen to Salah this week and maybe a hit to get 3 playing defs (if gab and doughty are doubts)

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks mate. Already done Bowen > Salah. Might get in gusto for a hit.
          Been stuck around the 200k rank for a while, think an early wc could help? Defence needs an overhaul as well as the strikers

    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Maddison to Salah only

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  6. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    One trade, who do you prioritise?

    1. Haaland
    2. Salah
    3. Palmer

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      3,2,1
      (3 and 2 this week though. For a hit if necessary)

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      2 and then 3. Would get both in for a hit.

  7. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which midfield would you sell for Salah ?

    A Saka
    B Foden
    C Son
    D Palmer
    E Garnacho

    *D or E will require Watkins to Muniz (-4)

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Probably A or B this week.

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Foden

  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    -4 gets me Salah and this team. Would you take hit and delay WC until 31 ( meaning no Haaland until 31) Plan is FH 34 BB 37 depending of course on fixtures

    Areola
    Gusto Pau Udogie
    Salah (c) Son Palmer Maddison Bowen
    Watkins Toney

    Dubravka Wood Gabriel Tayl

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      * Taylor

