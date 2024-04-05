237
  1. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Need to transfer out Saka or Maddison. Obviously, Saka is the better player but is Maddision a better player to keep due to the extra fixtures?

    Will have Saka in my FH34 team anyway.

    1. Viper
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Maddison isn't playing well right now. I'd rather sell him and pick up Richarlison maybe closer to the double

  2. Viper
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    2Fts & 0.3m in the bank. FH34 & BB37. What's the best use of one or both transfers?

    Petrovic Onana

    Gusto Gabriel Udogie Bradley Lascellas

    Salah Son Palmer Saka Garnacho

    Darwin Haaland Isak.

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      darwin>solanke ?

      1. Viper
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I've actually considered Darwin -> Hojlund but it doesn't make sense this week

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Preferred option for this week here folks???

    A- Petrovic and Gusto
    Or
    B- Petrovic and RAN
    Or
    C- Pickford and Gusto

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sorry, who is RAN?

      option c looks good

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ait-Nouri mate

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          I like C too

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            can see everton keeping a cs. gl

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Me too!! Thankyou mate!!

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!

  4. I Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Score predictions for MUN-LIV and SHU-CHE?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      United 1-3 Liverpool
      Shef 1-1 Chelsea

    2. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      3-2 man utd

      2-1 Sheffield

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      1-2
      1-3

    4. drughi
      • 14 Years
      just now

      1-3
      1-1

  5. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Raya Petrovic
    Virgil Gabriel Dalot Burn Branthwaite
    Salah Saka Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Solanke Darwin

    1ft
    0.6 itb
    BB and TC available
    36k rank

    Okay to save?

    Cheers

    1. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep

  6. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play VVD or Zabarnyi this week?

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      VVD for me

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      vvd

  7. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    2FT 0.1m ITB - BB remaining

    Pickford
    Gabriel Gusto Udogie
    Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Darwin

    Raya - Semenyo Branthwaite Bradley

    Udogie > RAN to build for BB34? Start Pickford over Raya?

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Like it

  8. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    What combo for DGW 34?

    A) Raya Virgil Eze
    B) Raya RAN L Diaz
    C) Alison RAN Odegaard
    D) Neto Virgil Havertz
    E) Neto Saliba L Diaz

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    do you think Brighton score vs Arsenal?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yes

    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      just now

      no

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    so is saka really a doubt? last time he was a doubt, i sold him and he went on to haul...

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think he'll start personally, was close last game

  11. drughi
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best move here, 1 FT and zero itb. Need money to upgrade bradley and lascelles.

    A. Porro>Udogie
    B. Darwin>solanke
    C. Roll

    Petrovic
    Gusto Porro Gabriel
    Salah(C) Saka Son Palmer
    Isak Darwin Haaland

    Onana Gordon bradley lascelles

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

    2. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C

  12. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who's better to own from GW34?

    A. Garnacho(SHU BUR)
    B. Olise(WHU NEW ful)

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Garnacho.. think I might do son to garnacho on blank

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      olise but he seems to be made of glass so who knows if he can manage a game every 3 days coming back. garnacho saves you the headache, more reliable

  13. Torres76
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Watkins out for

    1. Isak
    2. Solanke
    3. Darwin Nunez

    Thanks

  14. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    just now

    I just did Watkins to Isak. A week late.

  15. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Thoughts here? Martinez/Areola out for a better keeper?

    Martinez
    Gabriel Gusto Bradley
    Saka Maddison Salah Palmer Bowen
    Solanke Haaland

    Areola Muniz Pau Zabarnyi

    0.5 itb and still got WC.

  16. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Maddison to Foden FT?

