95
95 Comments
  1. sergioaguero67
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Petrović to go on till the end of the season?
    Or any chances of Robert Sanchez replacing him some time in the next few gameweeks?

    
  2. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    G2G here? Edging towards a 34BB/35WC.

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Bradley, Zabarnyi
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Palmer, Havertz
    Haaland, Solanke

    Areola, Cunha, Burn, Estupinan
    Bank 0.4m, 1FT, WC/BB left

    
  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bottomed. Best cap pick?

    A. Palmer
    B. Salah
    C. Son
    D. Foden ( if early team news has him starting)

    
  4. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    just now

    G2G here? Think I’m rolling FT

    Leno
    Gusto Porro Gabriel
    Son Salah Gordon Palmer Diaz
    Solanke Haaland

    Areola Muniz Smith Taylor

    

