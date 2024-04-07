Gameweek 32 comes to a conclusion this evening with two more Premier League fixtures.
Sheffield United v Chelsea kicks-off at 17:30 BST.
Then, at 18:00 BST, Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest.
At Bramall Lane, Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes from the side that beat Manchester United on Thursday.
Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah return in defence, while further forward, Noni Madueke makes his first league start since Gameweek 24.
Malo Gusto, who is missing from the matchday squad, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk drop out.
As for Sheffield United, Chris Wilder makes two alterations, with Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie coming in for Vini Souza and James McAtee.
In north London, it’s one change for Spurs, as Pape Matar Sarr replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are unchanged from the side that beat Fulham in Gameweek 31.
GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Trusty, McBurnie, Brereton Diaz
Subs: Foderingham, Larouci, Brooks, Norwood, McAtee, Slimane, Souza, Osula, Archer
Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Disasi, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Gallagher, Madueke, Jackson
Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Mudryk, Sterling, Washington
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Son
Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Royal, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Davies, Scarlett
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina, Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood
Subs: Turner, Sangare, Toffolo, Dominguez, Niakhate, Reyna, Origi, Montiel, Ribeiro
1 hour, 15 mins ago
Would you do son to KDB if you had Foden and halland?