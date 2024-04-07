751
751 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TyroneGAA
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Would you do son to KDB if you had Foden and halland?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      No chance

      Open Controls
      1. TyroneGAA
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Why?

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          KDB is just chasing points now imo, won’t be doing that each week, costs loads, rest and rotation coming up etc

          Open Controls
          1. TyroneGAA
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            Well I’m not off loading son for just anyone now.. spurs have a blank week coming up as well and city’s fixtures are unreal

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              25 mins ago

              Agreed, City’s fixtures much much better, Son’s are horrific aren’t they.
              I just do not trust KDB’s mins, and obviously doing nothing when I had and kept him. palace was just a freak result

              Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    thats a verbruggen save denying salah 8 points

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      This one was more welcome as I don't have Son (C)

      Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Meanwhile in Turkiye, Gala v Fenerbahce where supposed to play Turkish Supercup, but Fenerbahce players(only u19 players, in protest...) left the pitch, becuase they have a EL match in 4 days..

    Fenerbahce wanted the match postponed (for the second time this season), becuase the match in 4 days... hilarious stuff. Galatasaray are now playing against their reserves (with bibs on)

    Open Controls
    1. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If I understand correctly - even the u19 players who were fielded in protest, left the field in protest?

      Open Controls
  4. HurriKane
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    1 assist in last 6 gws from Maddison for me .

    This got to be a joke.. The fixtures was so good.

    CPL avl ful LUT whu NFO

    The game he scored was on my bench.

    Going to sell him next gw and you just know he will haul against Newcastle

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not been the same since returning from that injury

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yeah. Also spurs tactics has kindda changed with most attacks going through from Werner and Brennan from the wing.

        The combination between Son and Madders is just isnt there at the moment

        Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Unlikely. Doesn't seem a great fpl option since his injury. Better options

      Open Controls
    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      He's been useless for me too. Definitely will be offloading.

      Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      He disappears for massive chunks of the season, which is why no top team was in for him.

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Wouldn't go that far. He has had double digits for goals and assists for Leicester in each of last 2 seasons.

        Just on a poor run of form maybe due to injury

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Last season he went from 19th Feb to 24th April with just one assist in the league. The season before he only had 1 goal and 0 assists until the end of November. He's a very streaky player and the injuries don't help, aye.

          Open Controls
    5. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yep he's done me over too. Will lose him for Diaz or Foden

      Open Controls
    6. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      hasn't been the same since injury

      Open Controls
    7. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Yes. He has to go despite dgw. I am wondering whether to get Saka, Havertz, Garnacho or Gordon for him.

      Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Cho wtf

    Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Son to Foden for the Luton game or just keep Son away to Newcastle?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Considering him to Foden as Son’s fixtures are quite horrific after th blank, and Foden Vs Luton is better then Son Vs Newcastle I’d say

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Will Foden play vs Luton though?

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Should do now after resting against Palace but of course it’s a complete unknown

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 4 Years
            25 mins ago

            Even if he starts, next to zero chance he will play more than 60. If City start well he may not even emerge for the 2nd half.

            And that's if he starts.

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              23 mins ago

              Absolutely agree, it’s all up in the air ain’t it for now, just a pity the only hail of his I missed was his recent hattie

              Open Controls
              1. Utopsis
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                I missed both his hatties!

                Open Controls
                1. RICICLE
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  Painful but hopefully ya still doing well bud

                  Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Foden minutes uncertain due to CL

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      See how many minutes Foden gets vs Madrid

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Ange doesn't trust his team to keep a 3-1 lead, leaving Son on.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      They only play once a week now, no need to rest him

      Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No need to sub him off, doesn’t need a rest

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      golden boot is still within reach

      Open Controls
  8. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anyone else not bothering with spurs or Chelsea for their double (other than Palmer and maybe son )? Both crap teams with terrible fixtures..

    Open Controls
    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      It's a trap for sure. Will I fall into it? Of course I will! Triple Chelsea and Triple Spurs on the WC35!

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Haha I have WC too but don't think I'm touching them.. their defence at least anyway is awful.

        Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Already tripled up on Chelsea. Not entirely sure why now.

      Will have one Spurs by GW35 (son)

      Open Controls
      1. noissimbus
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Are you really not entirely sure?
        *Squints at profile pic*

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Heart ruling head!

          Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Will probably go with 6 on GW35 WC but 4 of them can be benched after that GW.

      Open Controls
    4. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’ll have 6 of them with current players. With a FH and WC played either side

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have 5 atm, but Maddison simply has to go.

      Open Controls
  9. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Newcastle United is saddened to learn of the passing of Joe Kinnear at the age of 77.

    Joe worked at the club as both Manager and Director of Football.

    The thoughts of everyone at #NUFC are with Joe’s family and friends at this difficult time.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Charles Insomnia likes this

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Genuinely sad. He's probably not a great fan of what happened to the great club he once looked after.

      Open Controls
  10. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Kulu exactly like last week. Horrible on the counter.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Can't believe he was getting compared to Saka not long ago.

      Open Controls
  11. el polako
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Kulusevski is so poor lately, can’t even pass.

    Open Controls
  12. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Double defence (galiba) or
    Double mid ( havsaka)
    For arsen double?

    Open Controls
    1. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I reckon both their mids and defs will rack up similar points total ranging 5-12, so might just be about which dept your team needs shoring up and double up there.

      Open Controls
  13. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Son (c) hit post, regullion with 9 points 3rd on bench

    What the what

    Open Controls
  14. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    40pts to claw back before end of season. Yeah or nah?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Probably nah unless you take some wild swings. On the (c) front that may work.

      Open Controls
  15. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Son cap fail really.

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No one else did much more.. Palmer 1 assist too and Salah lucky pen

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Lucky? Salah could've had a 20 pointer!

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          57 mins ago

          He was terrible?

          Open Controls
        2. MikeS
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          What game were you watching?! He was crap and lucky mac gave him the pen

          Open Controls
  16. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Had Son, Haaland, Palmer, Salah.

    Capped Son.

    L.

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      3 point delta max

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      3 points in it. All things considered it was a pretty even spread. It could have been way more polarizing. A hat-trick from Haaland or Salah would have meant huge swings.

      Open Controls
  17. Utopsis
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Porro sneaking 3 bonus. What a beautiful man

    Open Controls
  18. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    3 bones for Porro?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      looks like it, 3 for vdv as well. 1 for vicario

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      And van de ven

      Open Controls
  19. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Unlucky for us Son C, but we take the assist points and move.

    Open Controls
    1. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah not much in it between the captain choices. All that pondering for nothing really lol

      Open Controls
    2. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes very unlucky. A save you wouldn’t expect a keeper to make.

      Open Controls
  20. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Score check? 71 small green I reckon

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      76, back up to 24k OR. Near faultless GW

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      88. Incredible week. Only a Kelleher blank away from a full house (which I have still never managed to get in FPL).

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wow

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wow, you're into top 5k!

        Open Controls
      3. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same! Solanke stopped me from the full house 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Havertz is the difference maker. Doing Odegaard > Havertz -4 last week has paid off.

          Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      88 . Decent weekend. Kevin De Bruyne the cherry on top.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Well done

        Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      62pts, ended up with a small red arrow because of Porro G, Son and Palmer A and also Gusto and Foden no show, that probably gave plenty off managers bench jam(cause my red arrow is after autoubs).

      Open Controls
    5. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      74. OR 13 K.

      Open Controls
    6. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Very small green

      Open Controls
    7. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      73 points 30% green

      Open Controls
    8. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      59 :I

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        71

        Open Controls
      2. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Like this is not a bad team, is it?

        Kellehr
        Moreno Saliba Gabriel
        Saka Salah Palmer Son(c)
        Haaland Solanke Isak

        Open Controls
    9. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      80, 60 k to 35 k

      Open Controls
    10. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      58
      Just nothing going my way this season
      Injured Toney subbed on late to block Morris 8 pointer
      Put Doughty ahead of 9 pointer Reguilon on my bench for Gusto's autosub

      Open Controls
    11. F4L
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      62, pretty boring GW

      Open Controls
    12. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      90. My non-Salah differential team took me from a 450k rank up to 250k.

      Shoutout to the Youtube FPL influencers saying it's curtains if you don't own Salah and making ground on 50k+ or so of current rank can't be expected if you're in the 6 digits...

      Open Controls
    13. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      72, into the top 50k for the first time this season after 16 GWs bouncing between 55-83k

      Open Controls
    14. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      78 and back in top 100k 🙂

      Open Controls
    15. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      66 - small green

      Open Controls
  21. rivo4england
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Best Douglas Luiz replacement, max 6.5? Going to WC in GW35, so just for the next two weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Olise
      Eze
      Sarabia

      Some good options

      Open Controls
  22. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Havertz or white as third arsenal player

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Havertz seems to be on fire atm. A rotation risk though.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Who is your other 2? Saka and?

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Gabriel

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      It's about combos

      Non Arsenal def + Havertz vs White + non arsenal mid

      Open Controls
  23. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    That was a 9-point goal from Porro. Very welcome

    Open Controls
  24. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Want to bring in 1 more Chelsea/Tottenham asset for the DGW.. Have to use the transfer in GW33 as FHing in 34. The options aren’t great.. Who would you pick?

    A - Petrovic
    B - Cucurella
    C - Van de Ven

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sure I'd touch a defender tbh
      Petrovic maybe gets some save points if you have a bad other GK

      Open Controls
    2. ButterB
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Toss a coin there..Cucu if I had to choose.

      Open Controls
  25. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Fun Fact: At his current rate Porro will score 5 goals every 210 shots.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      About the same stats Ronaldo has on FK’s

      Open Controls
  26. C'mon the Fylde
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Planned so well to build a team good enough for GW29. I managed to save my wildcard to use in GW32.
    I was ranked 35K.
    EVer since my GW32 wildcard, almost every player I've brought in gets injured.
    I've fallen to 72K. So annoying!

    Open Controls
    1. ButterB
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Unlucky. Out of interest, how many changes did you make on your WC?

      Open Controls
  27. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Damn you Sels. Would have been over 100 if that had gone in.

    Open Controls
  28. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Three routes to Haaland vs Luton. First one clear favourite right? FH34 and WC35.

    A. Watkins & Son -> Haaland & £4.3m Fodder
    B. Watkins & Salah -> Haaland & £7.7m mid (who may get benched anyway but better cover)
    C. Toney & Salah -> Haaland & £7.2m mid (may be benched as above)

    Open Controls

