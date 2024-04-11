100
  1. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Anything to change with my current team?
    I have 2 FT and £0.6m ITB.
    I will FH 34 and BB 37

    Onana, Petrovic
    Gabriel, Udogie, Gusto, Bradley, Branthwaite
    Salah, Son, Foden, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Isak, Darwin

  2. Kane not win a trophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Is anybody facing a similar decision making problem?

    I played my WC two weeks ago. I have two FH and could probably play my BB now in GW33, but have some concerns regarding minutes (see article).

    In GW34 I'm going to play my FH.

    The typical move is the BB in GW37 with maybe still some rotation risk. But I could also play my TC then.

    Basically, my question is, when would you play your TC, in GW35 (Palmer or Son), in GW37 (???) or even in GW38?

    GW38 could see a goal festival for some teams if they are still playing for something, but hard to predict now.

