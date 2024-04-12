2
  1. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone taking a punt on KdB?

    1. fedolefan
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Walsh

  2. Davros
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Haaland best captain it looks like but feels risky

  3. Big W
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Help plz! Need to burn a FT, BB Left - 2ft 5MITB
    Raya (Pickford)
    White | Ait Nouri | Bradley (Gusto, Munoz)
    Son | Palmer | Saka | Salah (Garnacho)
    Solanke | Darwin | Isak

