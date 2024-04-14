Arsenal host Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon and will be looking to pick up another three points in their title chase.
Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 16:30 BST.
Mikel Arteta makes three changes from the side which drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, as Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus come in for Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli.
Gabriel Magalhaes wasn’t sighted in training on Friday but starts, as does Bukayo Saka, who seemed to be hobbling after Tuesday’s draw.
Meanwhile, Unai Emery makes two alterations to his starting XI.
Nicolo Zaniolo replaces Douglas Luiz, who serves the first of a two-match ban, while Moussa Diaby is preferred to Leon Bailey.
GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Jesus
Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Pau, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Diaby, Rogers, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Cash, Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Bailey, Iroegbunam
Any news on Bradley injury? Knew he would be an issue on my WC!