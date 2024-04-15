The final team news of Gameweek 33 covers Monday night’s Chelsea and Everton line-ups for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Neither side can rise in the table with a Stamford Bridge win but it’d certainly improve their chances for a top-six finish and survival respectively.

Both teams make two changes from last time, headlined by Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto (£4.3m) returning from a rest at Sheffield United.

Owners of both he and Djordje Petrovic (£4.6m) will be frustrated to see that the Blades are the only outfit with fewer clean sheets since Gameweek 7 ended. Mauricio Pochettino’s lot have conceded 21 goals in their last nine outings.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.3m) is the other new entry, with Axel Disasi (£4.9m) and Enzo Fernandez (£4.8m) deemed unfit. Already-known absentees include Reece James (£5.3m), Christopher Nkunku (£7.2m), Levi Colwill (£4.6m) and Raheem Sterling (£6.8m) but Ben Chilwell (£5.4m) makes the bench

Up front is Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) with nine yellow cards, whilst template pick Cole Palmer (£6.1m) has 16 attacking returns from his last 11 league appearances.

As for the Toffees, Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£5.8m) long-term goal drought finally ended with important strikes in their last two matches but a hamstring issue sees him out of tonight’s squad, replaced by Beto (£5.7m).

Last week’s 1-0 victory over Burnley was massive, as they’d gone 13 games without success. Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.3m), Jordan Pickford (£4.7m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.6m) start. Amadou Onana (£4.7m) steps in for Andre Gomes (£4.4m).

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Gallagher, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Chilwell, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Casadei, Dyer, Chukwuemeka, George, Deivid Washington

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Danjuma, Andre Gomes, Harrison, Chermiti, Warrington