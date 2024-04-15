75
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Palmer 2

  2. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Palmer again G

  3. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Points for everyone etc

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Hopefully under 100% eo

  4. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    I just (c)ame a little.

  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    This player is incredible.

  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Under the radar Jackson haul

  7. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Cancel Everton defence for GW34

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Correct

    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Hmmmmm

  8. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Forget the fact he's owned by almost half the game. Forget FPL in fact. Cole Palmer is just a joy to watch. He's been the player that has made football all the more enjoyable this season despite playing for a dire team. No way he's below £9m next season.

  9. snow pea in repose
    • 3 Years
    just now

    So far, so good

  10. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Pickford assist

  11. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Meaningless goals unless u c palmer

  12. Etihader
    • 10 Years
    just now

    This punt was not that bad, hehe )

  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Can't wait for Southgate to play him for a grand total of 0 mins at the Euros

  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Could have had an 18 minute hattrick

  15. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Ffs why didn't I just captain Palmer per my posts ?

  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Had the C on Palmer till the last min to Haaland
    I need to grow a pair

