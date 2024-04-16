136
Champions League April 16

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 10

136 Comments
Our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 10 in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a knockout stage budget of €105m.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 10

GOALKEEPERS

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 10 5

If the latest round taught us anything, it’s to spend as little as possible in defence. This starts between the sticks. Dortmund play at home this week, significantly increasing their chances of securing a clean sheet. Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) remains one of Europe’s best shot-stoppers and this has the potential to translate into save points or a Player of the Match award, especially if the tie progresses into extra time and a penalty shootout.

The same could be said for Arsenal’s David Raya (€5.0m), who could repeat his round of 16 heroics against a Bayern Munich side playing at home.

DEFENDERS

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 10 4

As Atletico are one of the best at frustrating opponents, their one-goal advantage over Dortmund means we could see exactly that. Centre-back Jose Gimenez (€4.9m) was one of several key players recently rested and is the cheapest route into their backline.

Doubling up on Dortmund’s defence via Ian Maatsen (€4.6m) could help you gain an edge this week. As well as having decent clean sheet odds, the Dutchman is also showing attacking potential in the Bundesliga.

At this stage, the budget is key, so bringing in Pau Cubarsi (€4.0m) feels like a no-brainer. The 17-year-old has been crucial for Barcelona and recently helped them to five consecutive La Liga clean sheets. 

Bayern’s Eric Dier (€4.5m) could be another good inclusion. The former Spurs man seems to have solidified his position at the back and, at home to an out-of-sorts Arsenal, he could even squeeze a clean sheet. Completing the defence is Ruben Dias (€5.4m). Manchester City are significantly better at home in the Champions League and he’s the safest option for game time.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL ones to watch in 2024: Kevin De Bruyne

Meanwhile, there’s a lack of midfield options from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Dortmund and Atletico and investing there isn’t recommended. Therefore, this position is dominated by Man City and Arsenal.

Budget options have become increasingly limited so central midfielders like Declan Rice (€6.0m) might need considering. He could take advantage of Bayern’s extreme inconsistency at the back. As well as ball recovery potential and being on some set pieces, Rice brings open play attacking threat, as seen by his six goals and five assists in the Premier League.

Another central midfielder is Rodri (€6.7m). Arguably one of the world’s best in his position, the Spaniard is a safe route into the champions’ attack. It’s also worth highlighting his seven league goals and eight assists, alongside a goal and two European assists.

Team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (€10.6m) may have played relatively few minutes this season but two double-digit scores in his latest three Fantasy matches reflect how explosive he can be. Real Madrid are, of course, tough opposition but Man City have a fantastic scoring record against them.

With that in mind, we should also throw in their stand-out attacker, Phil Foden (€8.2m). He seems to be in unstoppable form at the moment and goes into Matchday 10 off the back of two double-digit hauls in his last couple of UCL matches.

And although it may be tempting to exclude Bukayo Saka (€9.8m), Bayern’s defence needs targeting, regardless of whether or not they’re favourites to win. 22 goal contributions in the Premier League and eight in the Champions League suggest that Saka has the quality to hurt the Bundesliga side, with penalty duty increasing his appeal.

FORWARDS

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 10 3

Spearheading the Man City frontline this week is Erling Haaland (€11.7m). Before his most recent league game against Luton Town, the Norwegian seemed to be struggling for both form and confidence. However, Saturday’s goal and assist can start his quest to prove some doubters wrong. When better to do that than in a game against the mighty Real Madrid?

Arsenal are slightly slipping, failing to win either of their last two matches and conceding twice each time. It may seem strange to target such a usually-resilient defence but the world-class Harry Kane (€10.1m) knows how to score past the Gunners. He’s secured 50+ goal contributions this season in all competitions, boosted by spot-kick responsibilities.

Kylian Mbappe‘s (€11.6m) first-leg performance was far from convincing but he remains a brilliant option. Barcelona are a goal up going into the second leg with PSG but have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six Champions League outings.

CAPTAINCY

Tuesday’s captaincy is a bit of an issue, though. It’s difficult to look past Mbappe for the armband, such is the lack of viable alternatives. A differential route could be provided by Raphinha (€8.3m). Playing at home, the Barcelona attacker is in great form after delivering four attacking returns in the last two Champions League matches.

Some may also decide that Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann (€10.7m) has done enough to warrant a mention. In fact, he has produced at least one return in seven of his nine UCL matches so far.

Yet the options for Wednesday’s captaincy could split the crowd. Maybe it’s finally time to give Phil Foden the armband after an incredible and – more importantly – consistent season. Some may decide to punt on Kevin De Bruyne‘s explosive capabilities and, naturally, others may simply keep faith in Erling Haaland, who could be uplifted by his weekend league success.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 10 PICKS

