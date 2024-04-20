There’s one more Premier League match to come today.

It takes place at Molineux and features two of the teams playing twice in Double Gameweek 34: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal.

Kick-off is at 19:30 BST.

Most of Arsenal’s key Fantasy assets – including Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes – start.

Mikel Arteta indeed makes just one change from the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last Sunday.

Jakub Kiwior is back in the starting XI as Oleksandr Zinchenko drops to the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli is again forced to make do with substitute duty.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil makes four alterations from the draw with Nottingham Forest, all of which are fitness-related.

The injured Matheus Cunha and Nelson Semedo are out of the squad.

Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina, who O’Neil said on Friday would struggle to get through “all three games” this week, drop to the bench.

There is a boost: Hwang Hee-chan is back in the team for the first time since Gameweek 26.

Youngster Tawanda Chirewa makes his first league start, with Hugo Bueno and Boubacar Traore also recalled.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is among the substitutes, as O’Neil said he would be.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, S Bueno, Kilman, H Bueno, Toti, Traore, J Gomes, Doherty, Hwang, Doyle, Chirewa.

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Sarabia, Holman, Barnett, Ojinnaka, Okoduwa, Fraser.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Zinchenko.

