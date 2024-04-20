273
  1. nanxun
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Wonder if Martinelli was tasked with helping out Kiwior on that left side?

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Saka close

  3. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Went vvd over white, hope vvd can at least match him !

  4. jammie26
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Dreadful game this has been.

  5. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Saka washed player

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ode g

  7. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ode goal

  8. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    She said no, Partey, she said no

    The crowd bello

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Watch out, his defenders will be on you

  9. snow pea in repose
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Didn't need that goal

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      We did

  10. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ode no assist

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Havertz A robbed 🙁

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        And one bp ftom White 🙁

        1. Milk, 1 Šuker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Really? I thought the order was Raya, Saliba and Ode?

  11. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Amazing finish by my differential. So handsome

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Keep it in your pants Willy

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      The finish or him? Or how he finishes?

  12. Layifioren
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Glad I went with Ode over Havertz. I debated this for hours yesterday. Looks like the right decision so far

    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Good for you

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Only with hindsight

      1. Layifioren
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Of course. What got me to go with Ode is the fact that he's not prone to rotation like Havertz.

    3. Dammit_182
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well Played. Great feeling when these come off. Particularly that mate in injury time.

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Well done. Most would go with Havertz, but Odegaard being nailed might have been factored in.

  13. Sailboats
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Saliba + Gabriel since gw 12. Good stuff.

  14. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who got the assist to Odegaard goal?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      No one

    2. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      No one

    3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pinball job

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      The Who

  15. The Left Duke #3
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Free hit with Saka and Havertz and boom Odegaard Jesus and Trossars returns. Love that. 🙁

    1. djman102
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Same. Brought Havertz in yesterday instead of Saliba, too.

  16. nanxun
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    14 from double ARS defense. I'll take it.

    1. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      So will I

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ill raise ya 2 for 18

      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Have Gab Saliba and Saka

        1. nanxun
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Same 3 here.

      2. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Well done!

  17. nanxun
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Saka gone on WC2 ....

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Saka to Gordon for me

      1. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Good shout.

        1. Eastman
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah I don’t think he’s fully fit

  18. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Saka to Son locked

  19. sankalparora07
      15 mins ago

      What a disaster my FH has been..... nothing from Diaz, Havertz and Saka

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Which Diaz are we talking about here then?

        1. sankalparora07
            5 mins ago

            Only one Diaz has played so far mate

          • djman102
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            BVD...I mean BBD

          • TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            The one that played.

        2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Got it. Great punt btw. Diaz that is

          1. sankalparora07
              just now

              Cheers, the points doesn't justify that but hopefully he'll come good against MUN

        3. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          18 with 21 to play

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            All we need is City and Pool to lose a couple

          2. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            11 mins ago

            11 with 21 to play

          3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            This biggity boy's a diggity dog

            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Hahaha perfect

          4. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            6 mins ago

            25 with 17 to go

        4. We Go Again
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Saliba Gabriel double up has absolutely carried me this season

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes. The right call.

        5. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Ode -> Havertz 13:29. (:

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            https://prnt.sc/atUZh1P4bJ5o 😈

        6. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          13 mins ago

          Udogie out for the rest of the season 🙁
          https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1781782580896928229

          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            No cookies for Dog

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Don’t sell Saka just yet

          3. sankalparora07
              just now

              Udogie to Burn then?

          4. Il Capitano
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Raya 10 pointer like manna from heaven

            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Ive second guessed my Raya choice and than Im rewarded

          5. Musicholic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            Wc drafts?

          6. Zladan
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Udonkey out for the season. Might take a hit to remove him this week.

          7. Scalper
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            If Dogie is out, who plays LB for spurs? Emerson Royale?

          8. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Son to Ode (c) has paid for the -8 already id say

