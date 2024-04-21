Liverpool kick-off their Double Gameweek 34 fixtures this afternoon, when they travel to Fulham hoping to get their title bid back on track.

The action at Craven Cottage gets underway at 16:30 BST.

As for the team news, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister are all on the bench for Liverpool.

Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch are chosen in midfield instead, with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota up front.

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his first Premier League start since Gameweek 24.

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Marco Silva has made one change from the side that beat West Ham United 2-0.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid starts in place of Willian, who is out with a groin strain.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Lukic, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Traore, Jimenez, Broja

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Jones, Mac Allister, Darwin, Salah

