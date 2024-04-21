512
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Absolutely devastating defeat for Coventry, tough luck

  2. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Lots of sore childhoods here I see... MU really destroyed many of them it seems.

    1. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Nah, we just all knew a load of glory supporting twats at school.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        So sore childhoods in other words.

        Don't worry, it's understandable.

        1. Bartowski
          • 13 Years
          51 mins ago

          No we weren't sore, we just sorry for them.

          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            48 mins ago

            Sorry for children who had a better childhood because the team they supported won everything?

            Riiiight, makes sense.

            1. Bartowski
              • 13 Years
              33 mins ago

              I think the Freudian slip there of believing you were 'better' somehow pretty much sums it up.

            2. Goodfeathers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              28 mins ago

              Must have had a pretty sad childhood if the success of the team you support was the measure of your happiness as child!

    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Never known a club with such misplaced arrogance

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Not sure where there is any arrogance in that post?

        Commenting on butthurt people here is not arrogance, it's an observation.

        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Club not post

          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ah.. my bad.

  3. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Harsh on Coventry that 🙁

  4. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Hat off Coventry

  5. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Anticlimax

  6. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Is it a team understanding or individual skills that make Darwin looks incomplete somehow as a striker?

    Decisions to shoot or sprint / not sprint look more wrong than right.

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yes, both of them

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Very low football IQ

      1. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        umm.. this actually explain them well.

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          Smashes the ball whenever he should just be calm and place it, constantly runs in offside

          1. NATSTER
            • 13 Years
            20 mins ago

            these exact two incidents made me wondering.

            the one that he foolishly smash look the same to opportunities that Fernando Torres usually impressed with classy scoring.

  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Eze haul, Salah blank and a MU semi final W, great Sunday.

  8. el polako
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Nice - 1 pointer from Salah.
    So far Eze(c) punt pays off.

    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same.

  9. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Leverkusen equalise

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Really? Wow

      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        97th minute

  10. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    I removed TAA and Jota from my FH on Friday, for VVD and Diaz

    I feel ashamed of myself. Serves me right for being a chicken

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yeah, McFly.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      The Jota one I could get but unsure why you wouldn't stick with TAA, VVD has been dirt as an FPL asset for weeks (basically since I brought him in in GW30), I'm actually happy with 2pts because I expected less

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well, I still don’t think TAA will start on Wednesday. Will be stunned if he does

        Just wanted to get 2 starts from all my players (though Salah means that’s already done lol)

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair enough, I guess I just don't expect a clean sheet even against Everton so I would have thought the potential gain from TAA would outweigh a possible extra 1pt or 2 from VVD

    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      No chick-fil-A sauce?

    4. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      To be honest yes. If on fh. TAa and jota were the correct picks. Vvd and diaz the boring safe picks

    5. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      That's rough.

      I talked myself out of Jota (and feel ashamed) but thankfully kept TAA in.

      And flipped Havertz to Odegaard last minute so defo can't complain.

      Only half time tho.....

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        On 60 points and into the top10k for the first time this season, but still feel annoyed

        Weird week lol

        1. Bagheri Arce
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          I know what you mean.

          I did not fancy Salah as captain but bottled putting it elsewhere.

          It feels like someone a bit bolder could have gained another 30 odd PTS today with Jota and Mateta (c)

  11. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Trent only one bonus WTF

  12. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    1 half: 87 points. Could end up a good GW.

  13. R.C
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Another extra time equaliser for Leverkusen, feels like it's scripted now

    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      four more games for an invincible

  14. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Best def to bring in? Tia
    1 guardiol
    2 schar
    3 burn
    4 gusto
    5 van de ven
    6 regilon

    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      4 could be priority
      5 fits my budget too, but CS look unlikely with those injuries and fixtures

      2 & 3 should be good for the run in with DGW to come

    2. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      I would go 2

    3. Coaly
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      2

    4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Literally 3rd def and bench all injured
      .leaning 2 although burn why not over schar?
      Vdv has 2 dgw in next 3 but tough fixture
      Gusto how reliable is he...

  15. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    ETH hanging on by his fingernails...............

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's gone this summer. This changes nothing.

    2. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Even if he miracously won the FA cup he's getting sacked in the summer

  16. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Didn't watch the game, should I fell unlucky with my Gakpo C or he could return more?

    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      more, he could

  17. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    If Man utd get relegated. We aren’t seeing them back in PL.

  18. rp_eire
      49 mins ago

      Get this Salah guy booted to the Saudi deserts asap. Most overrated PL player in history.

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        Not in history. But presently yes

      2. el polako
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        One of the best players in PL history, having a post tournament dip in form.
        That’s all.

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          post injury*

        2. rp_eire
            26 mins ago

            Above average player made to look better than he is thanks to Klopp. Could say the same about every Pool player over the past 5 years bar VVD + Alisson.

            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              Absolute blinkered rubbish. You obviously don't like him and/or Liverpool.

            2. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              You're not very good at trolling are you? Is it your main hobby?

      3. Shultan
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Feeling okish with 59 on FH so far, not terrible but not great as none of 50/50s have paid off

        Havertz over odegard
        Diaz over jota
        Robbo instead of TAA
        Even mitchel over munoz is a 1 point loss

      4. Coaly
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        WC active. Couple of questions:

        1. Best striker
        a) Jackson
        b) Werner
        c) Solanke - thinking he could do well with single fixture as he actually knows where the goal is

        2. Best keeper pairing?
        a) Petrovic Areola
        b) Petrovic Onana
        c) Other

        1. ljuta zena
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          1c

      5. AndyDaKiwi
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Salah tc'ers now slap forehead

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It’s only half time? I’m not 1 of them but until it’s over I’m saying nowt

