Sunday’s Premier League schedule features four games, including Fulham v Liverpool at 16:30 BST.
Up first, however, is Everton v Nottingham Forest (13:30 BST), followed by Aston Villa v Bournemouth and Crystal Palace v West Ham United (both 15:00 BST).
Four of the seven teams to ‘double’ in Gameweek 34 are in action, so it promises to be a lively afternoon.
Sean Dyche makes four changes to his team for the clash at Goodison Park.
Idrissa Gueye, Andre Gomes, Jack Harrison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin replace Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Amadou Onana and Beto.
Jarrad Branthwaite is fit to start, meanwhile.
Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo makes two changes, as Moussa Niakhate and Nicolas Dominguez come in for Andrew Omobamidele and Ryan Yates.
Anthony Elanga is only fit enough to sit on the substitutes bench, so Giovanni Reyna continues in the first XI.
In Birmingham, Unai Emery brings in Matty Cash and Leon Bailey, with Diego Carlos dropping to the bench and Nicolo Zaniolo missing out after picking up an injury in Europe.
Bournemouth’s only alteration sees Lloyd Kelly take the place of Luis Sinisterra.
At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace’s only change from last week’s win over Liverpool is enforced, with Chris Richards replacing the injured Jefferson Lerma.
David Moyes makes three changes to his side in all.
Nayef Aguerd, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Danny Ings drop out, as Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna come into the West Ham defence and Tomas Soucek starts in midfield.
Jarrod Bowen, who played in the UEFA Europa League with an injection due to a back injury, is absent from the matchday squad. Alphonse Areola is fit enough for a place on the bench.
GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS
Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Gomes, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Warrington, Onana, Garner, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina, Danilo, Dominguez, Reyna, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood
Subs: Turner, Sangare, Toffolo, Omobamidele, Yates, Montiel, Elanga, Ribeiro, Origi
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Bailey, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Diaby, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Ouattara, Kluivert, Kerkez, Solanke
Subs: Travers, McKenna, Scott, Hill, Semenyo, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Gonzalez
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta
Subs: Matthews, Ward, Holding, Tomkins, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Casey, Mubama, Orford
17 mins ago
Damn started Henderson over Pickford!