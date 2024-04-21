172
172 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Damn started Henderson over Pickford!

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Find it weird when people say this less than a quarter of the way through a game week

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Because I know when they will haul from the start and look 😆

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Guess Henderson could easily outscore especially now no Bowen yay

        Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    TFFT Rayna off Elanga on

    Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    As terrible as Forest have been, not confident about my Everton defensive double on the BB. Can feel a 88th minute equaliser coming.

    Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Third pen appeal

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      That’s a pen on replay

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Now that's a pen... Young very lucky

      Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    No Bowen?

    That's a big boon to Crystal Palace defence free hitters!.

    Open Controls
  6. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ashley Young – two times!

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      3 times

      Open Controls
      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I did pop out to the kitchen to make a cup of tea...

        Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      He’s been lucky

      Open Controls
  7. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Diaz vs Ashley Young soon

    Open Controls
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Just my luck

    Branthwate owner

    Open Controls
    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Has he been subbed yet?

      Open Controls
      1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        No idk what the hissy fit was about

        Open Controls
  9. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    So Pickford could have been on 20pts?

    Open Controls
  10. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Braithwaite owners sweating ?

    Open Controls
  11. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hearing Solo Sauce might be rested!

    Open Controls
    1. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hans Ketchup?

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dropped*

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Wouldn’t make sense to drop him

        Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Did you get the message through a carry pigeon?

      Open Controls
      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Only just logged in for the day and had loads of messages about it

        Open Controls
    4. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      That's okay because I captained Sexy Solo Sauce

      Open Controls
  12. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gibbs Whit has to do better

    Open Controls
  13. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    60 minutes reached...time to get Branthwaite off Dychey Dyche

    Open Controls
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep, this would be good. Rest him for the next fixture please 🙂

      Open Controls
  14. Dušan Citizen
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Have Branthwaite and my heart is beating like crazy

    Open Controls
  15. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Another game with shocking officiating

    Open Controls
    1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      The game of football has no integrity anymore

      That, paired with overly coached and boring games have killed football for me

      I only watch highlights and play fpl for fun and investing practice

      Open Controls
  16. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pickford on 10 points atm
    Massive for FHers!

    Open Controls
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      and Bench boosters.

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Delayed the BB cos of injuries, so he sits on my bench :/

        Open Controls
    2. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Don't count your chickens before they hatch

      (from Prickford owne/Everton def triple up so no bitterness here)

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Oof, that’s going to hurt me with no Everton defence on my FH. Have Branthwaite in my regular squad too!

      Open Controls
  17. JBG
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Branthwaite seems to be ok.

    Open Controls
  18. Releasebreaks
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Branthwaite off please

    Open Controls
  19. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Branthwaite currently on 3 baps…

    Open Controls
  20. JBG
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Come on Dyche, give Branthwaite a rest... he needs it.

    Open Controls
    1. Releasebreaks
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes I can smell NFO goal.

      Open Controls
  21. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Yeah... This Everton CS is unjust.

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Wood ffs

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.