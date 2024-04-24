180
  1. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on this We? Going for triple city attack . Will be BB37

    Onana, Pickford
    White, Gabriel, Burn, Maguire, Gusto
    KDB, Son, Foden, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

  2. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Defence: Gusto, Gab, RAN, Udogie, Bradley

    a) just play Gabriel
    b) Udogie > Porro (-4, bench Gabriel)
    c) Udogie > Schar (-4, bench Gabriel)

    Will probably get Schar in 37, if not 35.

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      A easy

  3. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Anyone in a WC without any other chips left to play?

    No matter how much I mess about I can’t find a team I’m settled on, especially minefield defence.
    Intrigued to know of any teams if you’re settled and happy with it, I’m flummoxed haha!

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Look below.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        53 mins ago

        Cheers TM

  4. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    WC active, no chips left (having completely bogged BB this week....FML) - relevant as dont need a playing bench for rest of season / GW37...

    Current WC35 15 (incl. line up this week)
    Onana (Pickford)
    Gusto Porro Schar (Ruben, Gabriel)
    Palmer Son Fernandes Gordon Foden
    Isak N.Jackson (Haaland)
    0.0 ITB.

    A) Given i'm going to have a massive benching headache in DGW37, would you downgrade someone to upgrade some of the shakier pick IE: Gusto, Jackson, Porro etc?
    B) Linked to the above, is having zero Liv and Ars attackers until GW38 at the earliest completely mental?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      I like the team and I’m in exact same position now with no other chips in play on WC this GW. My bench boost consisted of Dubravka, Haaland, Munoz & Branthwaite. Feels like I botched the BB as Munoz & Branthwaite would have come in for Palmer & Haaland anyway, ah well, wasn’t to know.

      As for the team I’m in something very similar, and have question marks hanging over Gusto & Porto. Gusto I just don’t know if he’s at that level where he can play consecutive games in each double, there always seems to be something up each week with him. He’ll play I’m sure, but each and every game……I’m just not convinced, which makes me consider Petrovic as a safer choice.

      Having no pool attackers I think is perfectly fine, but at 1 or 2 Arsenal are worth it I’d say because they’re going for it.
      I don’t know if I can justify Saka any longer though, perhaps Havertz, but who on earth do we drop from midfield haha!

      As for Porro, if anyone from the Spurs defence….then it’s him, have to be reliant on attack rather than clean sheets because there will be none.

      Overall though I’d say that’s a really good side.

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        37 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply / thoughts man

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          35 mins ago

          Very welcome buddy it’s helped me also.

  5. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Will gusto start next gw? App ars flagged w.knee injury

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Might find out Friday.

  6. lugs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Mateta what a legend, I brought him in this week for one of my best ever captain hauls, nevertheless there is no time for sentimentality in this game so I've already sold him as part of a -12 😆

    I did Diaz, Mateta,, Muniz, Munoz -----> Gordon, Isak, Jackson, Richards, exact funds for this which means I keep the likes of Salah and Saka for now or until i decide what to do with them

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      So you sold Mateta for Jackson??

      Do you want to buy some magic beans?

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sure why not, I might actually captain Jackson if the prognosis on Palmer is not good (I have Son for the DGW too but I don't captain anyone against Arsenal)

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          The best of luck. It's always good to see people play their own game, especially when it pays off.

          1. lugs
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers 🙂

    2. Hakuna 10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      WILD

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Lovey stuff.
      Keeping Salah though? I just can’t keep him any longer, especially on WC, has dropped way off, the price as well, what a let down he’s been.

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yeah if nothing else Salah will be a cash cow for later to possibly get KDB and others for the double, or he can turn his form around and be a huge differential for me, we shall see

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          25 mins ago

          Cool that makes sense. I’m on WC and have just taken him out, would of partially liked to of kept him but I just can’t anymore, he’s let me down big time, was lucky enough to still do moderately well this GW even though i capped him, i just can’f afford to keep him on this form anymore, i hope he does well for ya though man.

  7. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Finally made it into top 10k!

  8. Steve Stiffler
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Hi all, how’s this WC draft looking? Pretty template but glad I still have it.

    Onana (Petrovic)
    Maguire Van de Ven Schar (Gabriel, Van Hecke)
    Palmer Son KDB Gordon Foden
    Isak N.Jackson (Haaland)

    0.1ITB. Defence is pretty locked just the defence and keepers. Or going with Bruno over KDB and maybe adding in a City defender but that’s a mine field with Stone apparently back. Thanks all

  9. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Saka to Son for a hit? Yes or no ? Have Havertz

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yeah

  10. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Is this team gtg?

    Petrovic
    Porro Schar Gusto
    Son Foden Palmer Gordon Garnacho
    Isak Solanke

    Neto Haaland* Gabriel Van Hecke

  11. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Solanke and doubles just aren’t a thing eh
    If it wasn’t for that pen he’d have blanked again

  12. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    164 (-4) on Bb with Foden left to play. Pickford legend,

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Wow 164 ! Nice!

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers mate. That myko sub hurts lol

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think what hurt me most is i didnt do -4 to take mateta. Ouch

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            That Cunha injury was gold. Got in mateta for a hit.

    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Whats ur overall rank now?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Went from 235k > 46k this gw

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          Very nice! I am now 26k. And just hope wc 35 able to help me get into top 10k

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            43 mins ago

            Wow nice rank. Just don’t pick any che players on wc lol. Besides palmer of course

            1. Letsgo!
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              Hahahaha yeah!

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        But will probably change next gw with no wc left.

  13. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Erik Dinsmore, show yourself

    Current highest GW score, TC on Mateta (and benched Haaland before we knew he'd be out) and in the FFS league

    1. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He finished 255th in 2007-08 as well. Always good when it's an active player topping the weekly table rather than a newly created team, even better when it's someone with history

  14. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    59(-4) with Cunha auto sub. This game week came firing at me for no reason.

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      What have I done to deserve this

      Open Controls
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Schar or Gordon? Have Dubravka and Isak

    1. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Gordon

  16. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Which flop is priority number one to ship out…Salad or Saka potatoes?

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah

  17. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Will palmer and gusto be available this gw?

  18. jimmy.floyd
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Salah to Gordon for a hit?

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure if it’s worth a hit

    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

  19. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Salah darwin > son isak -4? Undecided between Bruno and son. Plan to Fh in 37.

    pickford
    vvd gabriel white
    salah havertz foden palmer eze
    Darwin mateta

    hendo solanke mykolenko zabarnyi

  20. Norco
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is Toney + Mbuemo> Isak + Gordon (-4 hit) a no brainer?

    (No WC only BB37)

    1. Adamdashi
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yep

    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Why need sell mbeumo?

      1. Norco
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah true, will ship Udogie instead of Mbuemo this week.

  21. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Will u keep saka or take havertz on a wc?

  22. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    145 points. My best BB ever, even if Haaland doesn't play(bench of Pickford, Haaland, Mateta, Brathwaite).

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      What was your defence?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        great rank, well done

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Cheers, a few fails in there compared to the big scores.

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Gabriel Saliba Zabarniyi Munoz

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Surely Mateta was ahead of Zab or Munoz.

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Probably. 145 total score all I'm concerned about. News on Haaland?

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Well you were talking about BB. Doubt Haaland plays 35.

  23. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who to ship out for Son? Leaning towards A atm.

    A. Saka
    B. Harvetz
    C. Salah

    1. Norco
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  24. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Feel largely set on this wc, but still keen on opinions. Chasing big time, so I need some differentials.

    Pickford
    Brathwaite - Davies - Schar
    (S)on - Palmer - Gordon - Fernandes
    Watkins - Mateta - Isak

    Petro, Ode, Maguire, Gab

    10m ITB.

    For double 37 I will do this:
    Ode> Foden
    Mateta>Haaland
    Play Maguire for Braith
    Possibly play Petro over Pickford, but I doubt it.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      no chips left btw, not sure who I will play from bench, after next double, but Ode will play for me 100%. Probably for Mateta or Isak

  25. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    everyone praising Mateta, which is due. But Pickford is the real hero this week in reality.

  26. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Somewhere between just using a FT to a -12 on this bunch.

    Pet Onana
    Gusto Porro Burn Gab Bradley
    Salah Foden Palmer Son Garnacho
    Haaland Isak Darwin

    1 FT, 1.3 in bank

    Cheers for any ideas.

